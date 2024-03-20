VIZSLA SILVER REPORTS ADDITIONAL HIGH-GRADE INTERCEPTS ON COPALA AND ITS SPLAYS

CS-24-342 returned 703 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 6.00 metres true width (mTW) (487 g/t silver and 3.69 g/t gold) Including 1,327 g/t AgEq over 2.26 mTW (832 g/t silver and 8.09 g/t gold)





(487 g/t silver and 3.69 g/t gold) COP-2023 -001 returned 332 g/t AgEq over 13.60 mTW (240 g/t silver and 1.61 g/t gold) Including 1,793 g/t AgEq over 1.10 mTW (1,075 g/t silver and 11.55 g/t gold)





-001 returned (240 g/t silver and 1.61 g/t gold) COP-2023 -004 returned 658 g/t AgEq over 5.10 mTW (318 g/t silver and 5.23 g/t gold) Including 1,436 g/t AgEq over 0.28 mTW (338 g/t silver and 16.00 g/t gold) And 2,104 g/t AgEq over 0.96 mTW (1,270 g/t silver and 13.45 g/t gold)





-004 returned (318 g/t silver and 5.23 g/t gold) CS-24-339 returned 832 g/t AgEq over 2.92 mTW (738 g/t silver and 2.28 g/t gold)

"Ongoing drilling at the high-grade Copala structure continues to demonstrate exceptional mineral continuity," commented Michael Konnert, President & CEO. "Since the delivery of the updated mineral resource estimate in January 2024, we have been focused on de-risking Copala through infill and geotechnical drilling with two rigs ahead of the initial project PEA. Today's results further highlight that Copala is a precious metals dominant, very wide near-surface structure with a grade-width profile that can support a potential mining scenario. Moving forward, we intend to continue infilling and expanding Copala main and its high-grade splay structures, as we look to develop Panuco into the world's next tier one silver primary asset."

The precious metals dominant Copala Structure, located in the western portion of the Panuco district, is situated ~800 m to the east of the Napoleon vein. Copala currently hosts Indicated Resources of 83.3 Moz AgEq at 573 g/t AgEq and Inferred Resources of 48.3 Moz AgEq at 476 g/t AgEq within a broad envelope of vein-breccia interlayered with host rock, up to 82 metres thick (see Company's press release dated January 8, 2024). Interpretations by Vizsla geologists indicate Copala has an average dip of ~46° to the east (~35° in its northern sector and steepening to ~65° in the southern sector).

Ongoing drilling at Copala has now traced mineralization along ~1,770 metres of strike length and ~400 metres down dip. The recently completed batch of infill, geotechnical and resource expansion drilling consisted of 20 holes drilled at ~50 m to ~100 m centres in the southern extent of Copala and seven holes drilled in the north-central zone, including one hole on Tajitos. The infill and expansion holes in the southeast targeted Copala 3 on the hanging wall, main Copala and Copala 4 situated on the footwall. The infill and geotechnical holes drilled in the north-central zone targeted only the main Copala structure, except for hole COP-2023-002 that was drilled on the Tajitos Vein (not shown on longitudinal section).

Infill and geotechnical drilling completed in the south and north-central areas of Copala have successfully confirmed high-grade mineral continuity. Extension drilling completed in the south has expanded mineralization by ~100m downdip to the east, marked by hole CS-23-330. Additionally, drilling along the southern extents of Copala has highlighted that the main structure gets steeper at depth (~65°) and develops narrower vein splays carrying significant silver and gold grades (Copala 3 and Copala 4). The recently reported Copala 4 splay vein sits between Cristiano and Copala, approximately 75m west of Copala, whereas Copala 3 sits less than 50m to the east of Copala main on the hanging wall side. Drilling to date has traced Copala 4 for approximately 300 m along strike and 400 m down dip. Copala 3 is more irregular in terms of grade and thickness along strike (locally forms sparse high-grade pockets), but overall, the structure has been traced over 400 m long by 400 m down dip.

Drillhole From To Downhole

Length Estimated

True width Ag Au AgEq Vein







(m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t)



CS-23-322 No significant values Copala



CS-23-323 No significant values Copala



CS-23-324 No significant values Copala



CS-23-325 No significant values Copala



CS-23-326 558.50 560.65 2.15 2.05 101 3.15 315 Copala 3



CS-23-326 No significant values Copala



CS-23-326 742.50 743.50 1.00 0.95 695 5.05 988 FW Splay



CS-23-327 481.40 482.70 1.30 1.10 157 0.85 203 Copala 3



CS-23-327 493.50 495.00 1.50 1.25 231 0.93 276 Copala 3



CS-23-327 No significant values Copala



CS-23-327 No significant values FW Splay



CS-23-328A No significant values Copala



CS-23-329A No significant values Copala



CS-23-330 762.00 768.00 6.00 5.60 271 0.82 305 Copala



Includes 766.50 768.00 1.50 1.40 732 2.11 815 Copala



CS-23-331 No significant values Copala 3



CS-23-331 No significant values Copala



CS-23-331 370.80 372.00 1.20 0.83 612 3.48 802 Copala 4



CS-23-332 499.20 500.60 1.40 1.35 290 1.80 391 Copala 3



Includes 500.10 500.60 0.50 0.45 473 2.80 628 Copala 3



CS-23-332 548.50 550.90 2.40 1.92 707 1.53 751 Copala



CS-23-333 No significant values Copala 3



CS-23-333 No significant values Copala



CS-23-333 782.35 783.40 1.05 0.85 18 10.10 729 Copala 4



CS-23-334 No significant values Copala 3



CS-23-335 No significant values Copala



COP-2023-001 145.30 158.90 13.60 13.60 240 1.61 332 Copala



Includes 146.00 147.10 1.10 1.10 1,075 11.55 1,793 Copala



COP-2023-001 No significant values Copala 2



COP-2023-001 310.00 311.00 1.00 0.80 508 1.19 547 FW Splay



COP-2023-002 196.60 201.00 4.40 3.95 415 2.01 520 Tajtos



COP-2023-003 85.50 87.00 1.50 1.40 1 2.40 170 Copala



COP-2023-004 195.75 202.10 6.35 5.10 318 5.23 658 Copala



Includes 197.65 198.00 0.35 0.28 338 16.00 1,436 Copala



Includes 200.90 202.10 1.20 0.96 1,270 13.45 2,104 Copala



COP-2023-005 252.75 254.80 2.05 2.00 541 2.47 666 Copala



CS-24-336 No significant values Copala 3



CS-24-336 414.60 415.25 0.65 0.65 170 0.30 176 Copala



CS-24-337 No significant values Copala 3



CS-24-337 No significant values Copala



CS-24-337 727.15 727.90 0.75 0.56 551 4.48 817 FW Splay



CS-24-337 741.55 743.15 1.60 1.05 242 0.82 278 Copala 4



Includes 741.55 742.05 0.50 0.33 496 1.51 558 Copala 4



CS-24-338 No significant values Copala 3



CS-24-339 663.00 666.65 3.65 2.92 738 2.28 832 Copala



CS-24-339 685.50 686.50 1.00 0.80 267 0.87 304 Copala 4



CS-24-340 No significant values Copala



CS-24-341 No significant values Copala



CS-24-342 627.60 634.25 6.65 6.00 487 3.69 703 Copala



CS-24-342 648.95 650.10 1.15 0.95 252 1.25 317 FW Splay



CS-24-342 655.90 656.60 0.70 0.55 304 1.01 347 FW Splay



CS-24-342 675.20 675.85 0.65 0.60 1,435 3.83 1,576 Copala 4



CS-24-343 No significant values Copala





Note: AgEq = Ag g/t x Ag rec. + (Au g/t x Au Rec x Au price/gram)/Ag price/gram. Metal price assumptions are $24.00/oz silver and $1,800/oz gold and metallurgical recoveries assumed are 91% for silver and 94% for gold. Gold and silver metallurgical recoveries used in this release are from metallurgical test results of the Copala vein (see press release dated August 16, 2023).

Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes reported for Copala structure Copala 2, FW Splay and Copala 4 and Tajitos veins.

Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth CS-23-322 405,518 2,586,347 563 260.0 -45.5 786.0 CS-23-323 405,087 2,586,573 710 281.4 -55.3 678.0 CS-23-324 405,276 2,586,490 677 282.5 -53.8 753.0 CS-23-325 405,073 2,586,909 649 246.0 -58.0 606.0 CS-23-326 405,275 2,586,491 677 288.0 -51.6 754.5 CS-23-327 405,073 2,586,909 648 246.7 -62.7 802.5 CS-23-328A 405,275 2,586,491 677 293.8 -51.8 765.0 CS-23-329A 405,073 2,586,909 648 240.4 -59.9 726.0 CS-23-330 405,518 2,586,347 563 260.0 -52.6 834.0 CS-23-331 404,879 2,586,597 659 277.8 -66.8 495.0 CS-23-332 405,073 2,586,909 648 273.5 -56.7 595.5 CS-23-333 405,401 2,586,489 618 263.7 -52.8 801.0 CS-23-334 404,879 2,586,597 659 271.2 -61.3 474.0 CS-23-335 404,829 2,586,685 654 250.0 -63.2 423.0 COP-2023-001 404,674 2,587,217 533 295.0 -50.0 321.0 COP-2023-002 404,504 2,587,120 547 310.0 -50.0 330.0 COP-2023-003 404,575 2,587,076 542 300.0 -55.0 351.0 COP-2023-004 404,724 2,586,986 594 245.0 -58.0 501.0 COP-2023-005 404,778 2,586,757 629 55.0 -55.0 363.0 CS-24-336 404,912 2,586,771 680 246.2 -62.5 501.0 CS-24-337 405,401 2,586,489 618 259.3 -50.9 783.0 CS-24-338 404,754 2,586,692 617 260.3 -67.8 300.0 CS-24-339 405,401 2,586,489 618 259.1 -46.2 789.0 CS-24-340 404,905 2,586,443 615 235.9 -61.2 415.0 CS-24-341 404,905 2,586,443 605 255.9 -59.9 450.0 CS-24-342 405,401 2,586,489 612 253.2 -48.2 735.0 CS-24-343 404,905 2,586,443 471 253.1 -67.5 471.0

Table 2: Drillhole details for the reported drillholes. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.

About the Panuco Project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 7,189.5-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 86 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

On January 8, 2024, the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Panuco which includes an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 155.8 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 169.6 Moz AgEq.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla Silver has completed over 350,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2024, Vizsla Silver has budgeted +65,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling designed to upgrade and expand the mineral resource, as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver and rock samples were shipped to SGS Lab in Durango Mexico for sample preparation and analysis. The ALS Zacatecas, North Vancouver facilities and SGS lab are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

In accordance with NI 43-101, Jesus Velador, Ph.D. MMSA QP., Vice President of Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" used herein are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained herein providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

You are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Information regarding mineral resources contained or referenced herein may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward–Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward–looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward–looking statements or information. These forward–looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration, development, and production at Panuco, including plans for resource/discovery-based drilling, designed to upgrade, and expand the maiden resource as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

Forward–looking statements and forward–looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Vizsla Silver, future growth potential for Vizsla Silver and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold, and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Vizsla Silver's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect Vizsla Silver's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements or forward-looking information and Vizsla Silver has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Mexico; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in Vizsla Silver's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward–looking statements or forward-looking information. Although Vizsla Silver has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Vizsla Silver does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward–looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

