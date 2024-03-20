VIZSLA SILVER REPORTS ADDITIONAL HIGH-GRADE INTERCEPTS ON COPALA AND ITS SPLAYS

VANCOUVER, BC, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from 27 new drill holes targeting the Copala resource area at its 100%-owned, flagship Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco" or the "Project") located in Mexico. The reported drilling, designed to both infill and expand mineralization, successfully confirmed high-grade continuity throughout Copala and extended mineralization by ~100m down dip to the southeast.
CS-24-342 returned 703 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 6.00 metres true width (mTW) (487 g/t silver and 3.69 g/t gold)
Including 1,327 g/t AgEq over 2.26 mTW (832 g/t silver and 8.09 g/t gold)
COP-2023-001 returned 332 g/t AgEq over 13.60 mTW (240 g/t silver and 1.61 g/t gold)
Including 1,793 g/t AgEq over 1.10 mTW (1,075 g/t silver and 11.55 g/t gold)
COP-2023-004 returned 658 g/t AgEq over 5.10 mTW (318 g/t silver and 5.23 g/t gold)
Including 1,436 g/t AgEq over 0.28 mTW (338 g/t silver and 16.00 g/t gold)
And 2,104 g/t AgEq over 0.96 mTW (1,270 g/t silver and 13.45 g/t gold)
CS-24-339 returned 832 g/t AgEq over 2.92 mTW (738 g/t silver and 2.28 g/t gold)
"Ongoing drilling at the high-grade Copala structure continues to demonstrate exceptional mineral continuity," commented Michael Konnert, President & CEO. "Since the delivery of the updated mineral resource estimate in January 2024, we have been focused on de-risking Copala through infill and geotechnical drilling with two rigs ahead of the initial project PEA. Today's results further highlight that Copala is a precious metals dominant, very wide near-surface structure with a grade-width profile that can support a potential mining scenario. Moving forward, we intend to continue infilling and expanding Copala main and its high-grade splay structures, as we look to develop Panuco into the world's next tier one silver primary asset."
The precious metals dominant Copala Structure, located in the western portion of the Panuco district, is situated ~800 m to the east of the Napoleon vein. Copala currently hosts Indicated Resources of 83.3 Moz AgEq at 573 g/t AgEq and Inferred Resources of 48.3 Moz AgEq at 476 g/t AgEq within a broad envelope of vein-breccia interlayered with host rock, up to 82 metres thick (see Company's press release dated January 8, 2024). Interpretations by Vizsla geologists indicate Copala has an average dip of ~46° to the east (~35° in its northern sector and steepening to ~65° in the southern sector).
Ongoing drilling at Copala has now traced mineralization along ~1,770 metres of strike length and ~400 metres down dip. The recently completed batch of infill, geotechnical and resource expansion drilling consisted of 20 holes drilled at ~50 m to ~100 m centres in the southern extent of Copala and seven holes drilled in the north-central zone, including one hole on Tajitos. The infill and expansion holes in the southeast targeted Copala 3 on the hanging wall, main Copala and Copala 4 situated on the footwall. The infill and geotechnical holes drilled in the north-central zone targeted only the main Copala structure, except for hole COP-2023-002 that was drilled on the Tajitos Vein (not shown on longitudinal section).
Infill and geotechnical drilling completed in the south and north-central areas of Copala have successfully confirmed high-grade mineral continuity. Extension drilling completed in the south has expanded mineralization by ~100m downdip to the east, marked by hole CS-23-330. Additionally, drilling along the southern extents of Copala has highlighted that the main structure gets steeper at depth (~65°) and develops narrower vein splays carrying significant silver and gold grades (Copala 3 and Copala 4). The recently reported Copala 4 splay vein sits between Cristiano and Copala, approximately 75m west of Copala, whereas Copala 3 sits less than 50m to the east of Copala main on the hanging wall side. Drilling to date has traced Copala 4 for approximately 300 m along strike and 400 m down dip. Copala 3 is more irregular in terms of grade and thickness along strike (locally forms sparse high-grade pockets), but overall, the structure has been traced over 400 m long by 400 m down dip.
Drillhole
From
To
Downhole Length
Estimated True width
Ag
Au
AgEq
Vein
(m)
(m)
(m)
(m)
(g/t)
(g/t)
(g/t)
CS-23-322
No significant values
Copala
CS-23-323
No significant values
Copala
CS-23-324
No significant values
Copala
CS-23-325
No significant values
Copala
CS-23-326
558.50
560.65
2.15
2.05
101
3.15
315
Copala 3
CS-23-326
No significant values
Copala
CS-23-326
742.50
743.50
1.00
0.95
695
5.05
988
FW Splay
CS-23-327
481.40
482.70
1.30
1.10
157
0.85
203
Copala 3
CS-23-327
493.50
495.00
1.50
1.25
231
0.93
276
Copala 3
CS-23-327
No significant values
Copala
CS-23-327
No significant values
FW Splay
CS-23-328A
No significant values
Copala
CS-23-329A
No significant values
Copala
CS-23-330
762.00
768.00
6.00
5.60
271
0.82
305
Copala
Includes
766.50
768.00
1.50
1.40
732
2.11
815
Copala
CS-23-331
No significant values
Copala 3
CS-23-331
No significant values
Copala
CS-23-331
370.80
372.00
1.20
0.83
612
3.48
802
Copala 4
CS-23-332
499.20
500.60
1.40
1.35
290
1.80
391
Copala 3
Includes
500.10
500.60
0.50
0.45
473
2.80
628
Copala 3
CS-23-332
548.50
550.90
2.40
1.92
707
1.53
751
Copala
CS-23-333
No significant values
Copala 3
CS-23-333
No significant values
Copala
CS-23-333
782.35
783.40
1.05
0.85
18
10.10
729
Copala 4
CS-23-334
No significant values
Copala 3
CS-23-335
No significant values
Copala
COP-2023-001
145.30
158.90
13.60
13.60
240
1.61
332
Copala
Includes
146.00
147.10
1.10
1.10
1,075
11.55
1,793
Copala
COP-2023-001
No significant values
Copala 2
COP-2023-001
310.00
311.00
1.00
0.80
508
1.19
547
FW Splay
COP-2023-002
196.60
201.00
4.40
3.95
415
2.01
520
Tajtos
COP-2023-003
85.50
87.00
1.50
1.40
1
2.40
170
Copala
COP-2023-004
195.75
202.10
6.35
5.10
318
5.23
658
Copala
Includes
197.65
198.00
0.35
0.28
338
16.00
1,436
Copala
Includes
200.90
202.10
1.20
0.96
1,270
13.45
2,104
Copala
COP-2023-005
252.75
254.80
2.05
2.00
541
2.47
666
Copala
CS-24-336
No significant values
Copala 3
CS-24-336
414.60
415.25
0.65
0.65
170
0.30
176
Copala
CS-24-337
No significant values
Copala 3
CS-24-337
No significant values
Copala
CS-24-337
727.15
727.90
0.75
0.56
551
4.48
817
FW Splay
CS-24-337
741.55
743.15
1.60
1.05
242
0.82
278
Copala 4
Includes
741.55
742.05
0.50
0.33
496
1.51
558
Copala 4
CS-24-338
No significant values
Copala 3
CS-24-339
663.00
666.65
3.65
2.92
738
2.28
832
Copala
CS-24-339
685.50
686.50
1.00
0.80
267
0.87
304
Copala 4
CS-24-340
No significant values
Copala
CS-24-341
No significant values
Copala
CS-24-342
627.60
634.25
6.65
6.00
487
3.69
703
Copala
CS-24-342
648.95
650.10
1.15
0.95
252
1.25
317
FW Splay
CS-24-342
655.90
656.60
0.70
0.55
304
1.01
347
FW Splay
CS-24-342
675.20
675.85
0.65
0.60
1,435
3.83
1,576
Copala 4
CS-24-343
No significant values
Copala
Note: AgEq = Ag g/t x Ag rec. + (Au g/t x Au Rec x Au price/gram)/Ag price/gram. Metal price assumptions are $24.00/oz silver and $1,800/oz gold and metallurgical recoveries assumed are 91% for silver and 94% for gold. Gold and silver metallurgical recoveries used in this release are from metallurgical test results of the Copala vein (see press release dated August 16, 2023).
Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes reported for Copala structure Copala 2, FW Splay and Copala 4 and Tajitos veins.
Drillhole
Easting
Northing
Elevation
Azimuth
Dip
Depth
CS-23-322
405,518
2,586,347
563
260.0
-45.5
786.0
CS-23-323
405,087
2,586,573
710
281.4
-55.3
678.0
CS-23-324
405,276
2,586,490
677
282.5
-53.8
753.0
CS-23-325
405,073
2,586,909
649
246.0
-58.0
606.0
CS-23-326
405,275
2,586,491
677
288.0
-51.6
754.5
CS-23-327
405,073
2,586,909
648
246.7
-62.7
802.5
CS-23-328A
405,275
2,586,491
677
293.8
-51.8
765.0
CS-23-329A
405,073
2,586,909
648
240.4
-59.9
726.0
CS-23-330
405,518
2,586,347
563
260.0
-52.6
834.0
CS-23-331
404,879
2,586,597
659
277.8
-66.8
495.0
CS-23-332
405,073
2,586,909
648
273.5
-56.7
595.5
CS-23-333
405,401
2,586,489
618
263.7
-52.8
801.0
CS-23-334
404,879
2,586,597
659
271.2
-61.3
474.0
CS-23-335
404,829
2,586,685
654
250.0
-63.2
423.0
COP-2023-001
404,674
2,587,217
533
295.0
-50.0
321.0
COP-2023-002
404,504
2,587,120
547
310.0
-50.0
330.0
COP-2023-003
404,575
2,587,076
542
300.0
-55.0
351.0
COP-2023-004
404,724
2,586,986
594
245.0
-58.0
501.0
COP-2023-005
404,778
2,586,757
629
55.0
-55.0
363.0
CS-24-336
404,912
2,586,771
680
246.2
-62.5
501.0
CS-24-337
405,401
2,586,489
618
259.3
-50.9
783.0
CS-24-338
404,754
2,586,692
617
260.3
-67.8
300.0
CS-24-339
405,401
2,586,489
618
259.1
-46.2
789.0
CS-24-340
404,905
2,586,443
615
235.9
-61.2
415.0
CS-24-341
404,905
2,586,443
605
255.9
-59.9
450.0
CS-24-342
405,401
2,586,489
612
253.2
-48.2
735.0
CS-24-343
404,905
2,586,443
471
253.1
-67.5
471.0
Table 2: Drillhole details for the reported drillholes. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.
About the Panuco Project
The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 7,189.5-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 86 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.
The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.
On January 8, 2024, the Company announced an updated mineral resource estimate for Panuco which includes an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 155.8 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 169.6 Moz AgEq.
About Vizsla Silver
Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla Silver has completed over 350,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2024, Vizsla Silver has budgeted +65,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling designed to upgrade and expand the mineral resource, as well as test other high priority targets across the district.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Drill core samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver and rock samples were shipped to SGS Lab in Durango Mexico for sample preparation and analysis. The ALS Zacatecas, North Vancouver facilities and SGS lab are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.
Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.
Qualified Person
In accordance with NI 43-101, Jesus Velador, Ph.D. MMSA QP., Vice President of Exploration, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.
Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources
The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" used herein are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained herein providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.
You are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.
Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Information regarding mineral resources contained or referenced herein may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release includes certain "Forward–Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward–looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward–looking statements or information. These forward–looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration, development, and production at Panuco, including plans for resource/discovery-based drilling, designed to upgrade, and expand the maiden resource as well as test other high priority targets across the district.
Forward–looking statements and forward–looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Vizsla Silver, future growth potential for Vizsla Silver and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold, and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Vizsla Silver's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.
These statements reflect Vizsla Silver's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward–looking statements or forward-looking information and Vizsla Silver has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Mexico; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in Vizsla Silver's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward–looking statements or forward-looking information. Although Vizsla Silver has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Vizsla Silver does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward–looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
