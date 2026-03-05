VIZSLA SILVER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SITUATION IN CONCORDIA

NYSE: VZLA TSX: VZLA

VANCOUVER, BC, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla Silver" or the "Company") provided the following update on the situation in Concordia, Mexico.

Vizsla Silver has been focused on supporting the families of the ten colleagues taken from its project site in Concordia, as well as its employees, through a time of pain, grief, and uncertainty. In recent days, two additional families have received confirmation that their loved one is deceased. Three colleagues remain missing, and Vizsla Silver stands with all affected families during this profoundly difficult time.

Michael Konnert, President and CEO of Vizsla Silver, said, "Our hearts are with the families who have lost loved ones, and with those who continue to wait for answers. We remain focused on supporting the affected families and our team, and on the continued efforts to locate those who are still missing."

Vizsla Silver continues to cooperate fully with Mexican authorities as search efforts and the broader investigation proceed. The Company remains committed to supporting the authorities in their work and will continue to provide updates as confirmed information becomes available.

The safety and security of employees, contractors, and community members remain Vizsla Silver's highest priority. The Company continues to review and strengthen its security protocols in close coordination with local authorities.

Mr. Konnert added, "Mexico has a long and proud mining tradition, and we continue to believe strongly in the long-term potential of the Panuco project. In the face of such a painful and tragic moment, we have seen the strength and resilience of our people and the Concordia community. As we work collaboratively with the community and authorities to ensure a safe and responsible path forward, we will do so with our people, our lost colleagues and their families front of mind."

The Company appreciates the support of its stakeholders and respectfully asks that the privacy of the individuals and their families be honoured at this time.

