VIZSLA SILVER PROVIDES 2022 YEAR-END SUMMARY AND 2023 OUTLOOK

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a year-end summary of its activities at its flagship Panuco silver-gold property (the "Property" or "Panuco") located in Sinaloa, Mexico and outline the Company's key objectives/milestones for 2023.

2022 Year in Review:

Figure 1: Plan map of the Panuco property highlighting major resource centers and primary exploration targets. (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.) Figure 2: Exploration Matrix (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.)

"2022 was an exciting year of exploration and growth at Panuco," commented Michael Konnert, President & CEO. "In March of 2022, we published our initial mineral resource estimate centered on the western portion of the Panuco district. We then continued our aggressive exploration campaign, which included over 121,000 metres of new diamond drilling, culminating in an updated resource estimate released in January 2023. Relative to the maiden estimate, the latter update highlighted a significant increase in both the Project's contained silver and gold ounces as well as the overall grade. Additionally, newly discovered near-surface, high-grade structures continue to demonstrate the growth potential outboard of the known resource boundaries. On the corporate side, Vizsla successfully raised over $35M in equity financings in 2022 and an additional $45M in early 2023 to fund ongoing exploration/development at Panuco. This, along with several new additions to our technical and senior management team, put us in a position of strength as the Project enters the next phase of development. For 2023, our focus is on incremental expansion and de-risking of the current resource base. With a fully funded +90,000 metre drill program utilizing seven drill rigs, we plan to update the current Panuco resource estimate in the second half of 2023, which will be followed in due course by an initial Preliminary Economic Assessment."

2022 Highlights & Discoveries:

The bulk of 2022 drilling was centred on the western portion of the district, focused on upgrading and expanding resources at the Copala and Napoleon areas. At Copala, mineralization has now been traced over 1,150 meters along strike, 400 meters down dip, and remains open to the north and southeast. Copala hosts an indicated resource of 51 Moz AgEq and inferred resource of 55 Moz AgEq based on 80 holes completed to date.

At Napoleon, drilling throughout 2022 successfully expanded mineralization along strike and down plunge to the south as well as identified several vein splays situated in the hanging wall and footwall of the main structure. Napoleon hosts an indicated resource of 37 Moz AgEq and inferred resource of 17 Moz AgEq based on 258 holes completed to date.

Other notable discoveries include the Cristiano Vein; marked by high precious metal grades up to 1,935 g/t Ag and 15.47 g/t Au over 1.46 metres, located immediately adjacent to Copala; and La Luisa Vein, located ~700 metres west of Napoleon which continues to display similar silver and gold zonation as that seen at Napoleon.

Table of Top 20 Drill Composites of 2022, ordered from highest to lowest grade AgEq.

Drillhole From To Downhole

Length Estimated

True width Ag Au Pb Zn AgEq AgEq

(g/t)*metre

(TW) Vein







(m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) % % (g/t)



CS-22-191 370.95 374.85 3.90 3.28 4,804 14.23 - - 5,428 17,804 Copala FW



NP-22-281 477.50 480.00 2.50 1.40 3,585 25.84 0.32 1.07 5,126 7,176 Napoleon HW



CS-22-161 226.10 229.80 3.70 2.65 2,461 13.16 - - 3,177 8,419 Copala



CS-22-182 42.70 44.55 1.85 1.46 1,935 15.47 - - 2,844 4,152 Cristiano



NP-22-316 390.00 391.05 1.05 1.00 2,642 1.60 1.87 4.08 2,768 2,768 Napoleon FW



CS-22-205 283.00 288.50 5.50 5.30 2,101 9.54 - - 2,598 13,769 Copala



CS-22-159 187.70 192.20 4.50 2.66 2,011 8.60 - - 2,451 6,520 Copala FW



NP-22-320 676.30 677.90 1.65 1.55 279 24.01 1.82 7.58 2,209 3,424 Napoleon HW



CS-22-193 171.40 184.90 13.50 10.20 1,404 10.94 - - 2,044 20,849 Copala



NP-22-258 493.15 498.55 5.40 4.30 1,139 11.48 0.32 0.85 1,874 8,058 Napoleon



CS-22-217 325.50 330.35 4.85 2.71 1,495 6.56 - - 1,833 4,967 Cristiano



CS-22-154 124.45 136.50 12.05 9.35 1,010 5.44 - - 1,307 12,220 Copala



NP-22-300 347.95 353.85 5.90 3.90 913 5.28 0.15 0.25 1,219 4,754 Napoleon



CS-22-169 162.95 188.35 25.40 20.45 780 4.23 - - 1,011 20,675 Copala



CS-22-191 348.20 363.10 14.90 12.52 706 4.93 - - 989 12,382 Copala



CS-22-155 159.00 174.35 15.35 14.50 667 3.89 - - 883 12,804 Copala



CS-22-200 150.00 166.00 16.00 14.24 632 4.30 - - 878 12,503 Copala



CS-22-173 256.15 270.90 14.75 14.46 663 2.90 - - 812 11,742 Copala



NP-22-271 456.05 465.25 9.20 7.00 223 2.76 1.54 5.01 621 4,347 Napoleon HW



NP-22-271 508.05 516.25 8.20 6.24 393 2.92 0.40 0.94 608 3,794 Napoleon





Note: AgEq = Ag ppm x Ag rec + (((Au ppm x Au price/gram x Au rec) + (Pb% x Pb price/t x Pb rec) + (Zn% x Zn price/t x Zn rec))/Ag price/gram). Metal price assumptions are $24.00/oz silver, $1,800/oz gold, $2,425/t lead and $2,976/t zinc and metallurgical recoveries assumed are 93% for silver, 90% for gold, 94% for lead and 94% for zinc. Metallurgical recoveries used in this release are from test results of the Napoleon vein (see press release dated February 17, 2022).

Aside from resource/discovery focused drilling, Vizsla continued to de-risk the Project through ongoing engineering and environmental programs, including geotechnical and hydrological studies, effectively laying the foundation for future development and subsequent production at Panuco.

Other notable project level accomplishments:

Detailed geological mapping focused on the western and central portions of the Panuco district (45% of the district has been mapped at a scale of 1:1,000); Cumulative known/inferred vein strike has increased by ~15% (75km to 86km).

district (45% of the district has been mapped at a scale of 1:1,000); Cumulative known/inferred vein strike has increased by ~15% (75km to 86km). A LiDar survey covering ~6,200 Ha of the property to be utilized in geologic-resource modelling and future planning of mine and plant infrastructure. Additionally, these high-resolution products (elevation model and orthophotos) are being used to speed up prospecting and mapping activities.

Achieved a safety record of one million working hours without a lost time incident. Additionally, Vizsla's Mexican subsidiary, Minera CANAM, was awarded the Socially Responsible Company Distinction (ESR). This is Mexico's highest corporate social responsibility recognition, awarded jointly by the Mexican Center for Philanthropy (CEMEFI) and the Foundation for Sustainability and Equity (ALIARSE). It is given to companies that are leaders in their sector for their commitment to integrating social and environmental values into their operations.

highest corporate social responsibility recognition, awarded jointly by the Mexican Center for Philanthropy (CEMEFI) and the Foundation for Sustainability and Equity (ALIARSE). It is given to companies that are leaders in their sector for their commitment to integrating social and environmental values into their operations. Continued property expansion through acquisition, eight claims for combined 290.6 ha.

Advanced discussions with local Ejido communities, now securing 30-year operating agreements with four primary groups. Social baseline studies and public consultation completed for the five ejidos proximal to the Panuco Project.

communities, now securing 30-year operating agreements with four primary groups. Social baseline studies and public consultation completed for the five ejidos proximal to the Panuco Project. Vizsla and Minera CANAM outreach support programs included two community Health Fairs, covering the main communities around the project, whereby more than 300 people were able to access medical care from doctors, nurses, and other medical professionals.

On the corporate side, Vizsla further strengthened its management team and board in 2022 by adding several experienced mining professionals including David Cobbold (Director), Martin Dupuis (promoted to COO), Jesus Velador (VP, Exploration), and Fernando Martinez (Director, Projects).

In late 2022, Vizsla announced it had entered into a definitive agreement with Prismo Metals Inc., a local mineral exploration company co-founded and advised by Dr. Peter Megaw, whereby Vizsla would make a strategic investment in Prismo in return for 4,000,000 Prismo units and a right of first refusal on Prismo's flagship Palos Verde project (see press release dated November 24, 2022). Additionally, in connection with the strategic investment, Prismo and Vizsla have agreed to form a technical committee to pursue district-scale exploration of the Panuco silver-gold district. The strategic investment closed in early 2023.

2023 Outlook

While 2022 focused on broad exploration and growth, the primary focus for 2023 is incremental expansion and de-risking of the Panuco Project's resource base. With a +90,000 meter fully funded drill program designed to 1) grow the resources within the Copala and Napoleon areas located in the western portion of the district and 2) test high priority targets proximal to current resource areas, Vizsla aims to increase its potentially minable resources and identify new centers of mineralization from which to delineate additional resources.

For 2023, a total of seven diamond drill rigs will be active on the property (four focused on upgrading and expanding the current resource base in the western portion of the district and three devoted to exploration). Exploration drills will focus on priority targets proximal to current resources in the west, as well as on other high-priority targets in the central portion of the district. Vizsla recently acquired a Terraspec ASD device to be able to map alteration minerals with more accuracy and define levels of mineralization and vectors across the property. This new tool in combination with geologic mapping, geochemistry and LiDar will help aid Vizsla geologists in unlocking Panuco´s full potential.

Resource Extension Targets

The Copala structure remains open along strike, north and south, and late last year, the team identified exploration-potential for additional Copala mineralization in an uplifted block (faulted block) east of the main Copala deposit.

structure remains open along strike, north and south, and late last year, the team identified exploration-potential for additional mineralization in an uplifted block (faulted block) east of the main deposit. Cristiano is a narrow epithermal vein located to the adjacent west of Copala . This year Vizsla intends to continue the exploration and resource expansion to the northwest and southeast.

. This year Vizsla intends to continue the exploration and resource expansion to the northwest and southeast. At Napoleon, Vizsla plans to conduct infill and resource expansion drilling targeting the southern vein splays as well as the main Napoleon structure during 2023.

Proximal Targets

La Luisa a relatively new conceptual target, where initial near surface drilling shows narrow and incipient veining hosted in rhyolite tuffs. Last year Vizsla geologists interpreted that the surface expressions of La Luisa could be the top of the vein system, similar in zonation to that observed at Napoleon. Based on encouraging results from deeper drilling, Vizsla plans to continue exploring the resource potential at La Luisa.

4 de Mayo another relatively new target located west of Napoleon, was identified by Vizsla in 2022. Although still in early days, initial results justify further exploration to determine the prospectivity of 4 de Mayo.

Cruz Negra a northwest trending structure which splays off from Napoleon. Open-ended intercepts completed in 2022 indicate the mineralization continues to the northwest in the direction of the Alacran prospect. In 2023, Vizsla plans to drill test the gap between Cruz Negra and Alacran .

District Targets

Beyond the resource expansion and proximal exploration targets, the district remains vastly underexplored. Notable district-wide targets include; Santa Rosa (Central Area), La Bomba (Central Area), Verdosilla (Central Area), Oregano (East Area), Regina (East Area), and La Whicha (East Area).

Key objectives for 2023

Complete +90,000 meters of resource/discovery focused drilling

Complete preliminary metallurgical testing on representative samples from Copala in Q2 2023

in Q2 2023 Deliver initial company/project sustainability report in H2 2023

Provide updated resource estimate in H2 2023

About the Panuco project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 6,761-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 86 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

The Panuco Project hosts an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 104.8 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 114.1 Moz AgEq. An updated NI 43-101 technical report for the Panuco Project with the updated Mineral Resource Estimate is being prepared and expected to be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of our recent Mineral Resource Update published on January 24, 2023.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 250,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2023, Vizsla has budgeted +90,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling designed to upgrade and expand the mineral resource, as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

