VIZSLA SILVER FILES ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 40-F WITH THE SEC

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 2, 2022 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. ( TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") announces that it has filed its 2022 Annual Report on Form 40-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). Vizsla's Form 40-F includes its management discussion and analysis, annual information form, and audited financial statements for the year ended April 30, 2022. The Form 40-F is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Vizsla's Annual Information Form has also been filed with Canadian regulatory authorities and is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Shareholders of Vizsla's securities may receive a free printed copy of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 40-F, including the audited financial statements, by sending an email request to [email protected] or by writing to Vizsla Silver Corp., Suite 700, 1090 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 3V7 Canada.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 210,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2022, Vizsla has budgeted +120,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling, designed to upgrade, and expand the maiden resource as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

For further information: and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact: Michael Konnert, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (604) 364-2215, Email: [email protected]