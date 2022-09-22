VIZSLA SILVER EXPANDS MINERALIZATION WEST OF NAPOLEON AND ACQUIRES NEW CLAIMS, ADDING OVER 400 METRES OF POTENTIAL VEIN STRIKE

NYSE: VZLA TSX-V: VZLA

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. ( TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from 13 new drill holes targeting the Cruz Negra Vein located in the western portion of the district and announces the acquisition of two new claims within the Napoleon area at its 100%-owned, flagship Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco" or the "Project") located in Mexico. The results are exclusively from the Cruz Negra Vein located 250 metres west of the Napoleon resource area. The newly acquired claims connect the northwest and southeast extents of Cruz Negra which are situated on pre-existing Vizsla claims and represent approximately 400 metres of new potentially mineralized vein strike to explore.

Highlights

NP-22-274 returned 541 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 2.09 metres true width (mTW) (413 g/t silver, 1.99 g/t gold, 0.16% Pb and 0.27% Zn)

over (413 g/t silver, 1.99 g/t gold, 0.16% Pb and 0.27% Zn) And 357 g/t AgEq over 0.88 mTW (258 g/t silver, 1.54 g/t gold, 0.01% Pb and 0.17% Zn)

NP-22-262 returned 1,476 g/t AgEq over 0.65 mTW (168 g/t silver, 16.42 g/t gold, 0.86% Pb and 3.26% Zn)





NP-22-290 returned 491 g/t AgEq over 2.85 mTW (76 g/t silver, 2.60 g/t gold, 0.57% Pb and 6.19% Zn)





NP-22-293 returned 535 g/t AgEq over 0.76 mTW (481 g/t silver, 1.20 g/t gold, 0.02% Zn and 0.02% Pb)





NP-22-298 returned 456 g/t AgEq over 1.60 mTW (297 g/t silver, 1.78 g/t gold, 0.31% Pb and 1.23% Zn)

"Our ongoing mapping and sampling efforts in the western area of the district have highlighted several new drill ready targets including Cruz Negra," commented Michael Konnert, President and CEO. "Initial drill results demonstrate mineralized continuity over approximately 400 metres long with large step outs to the northwest, suggesting the vein continues for at least another 500 metres. Our exploration team has done a phenomenal job this year identifying and expanding new mineralized structures directly outboard of the March 2022 resource areas. As of early September, we have achieved data cut-off for inclusion in the updated resource, slated for mid-December, and anticipate a material increase to contained precious metals."

The Cruz Negra Vein, located 250 metres west of the Napoleon resource area, is a northwest striking vein-breccia dipping steeply to the northeast. The vein breccia consists of quartz veining and quartz cement bearing disseminated sphalerite and galena. Drilling to date has tested Cruz Negra along ~400 metres of strike and 300 metres to depth in proximity to the Josephine Vein. Additionally, hole NP-22-293 tested the potential northwest extension, returning 535 g/t AgEq over 0.76 mTW, indicating the mineralization extends for another 500 metres largely across the newly acquired claims. The drilling also shows potential for vein splays or cymoid loops carry significant silver and gold grades.

Mineralized intercepts at Cruz Negra, highlight a range of estimated true widths from 0.65-3.10 metres with grades ranging from 265 to 3,499 g/t AgEq, at the mineralized elevation. Mineralization is observed to be open at depth and to the northwest where Vizsla plans to complete detailed mapping and reinitiate drilling on the vein in the short term to explore the 500 metre gap between the open-ended intercepts

In line with Vizsla's organic-growth strategy, the company successfully negotiated the acquisition of two claims, submitted and pending record in the mining office, with total surface of 14.75 Ha which cover most of the 500 m gap between the open-ended intercepts.

Vizsla Silver will be hosting a live webcast to discuss exploration drilling in the western portion of the district at 11:00am PT on Tuesday, September 27th. To register, please click here.

Drillhole From To Downhole

Length Estimated

True

width Ag Au Pb Zn AgEq Vein







(m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) % % (g/t)



NP-22-257 100.50 102.00 1.50 1.00 142 1.14 0.43 3.73 357 Cruz Negra



Includes 101.40 102.00 0.60 0.40 316 2.72 0.53 6.50 734





NP-22-262 191.60 193.35 1.75 0.65 289 2.38 0.77 0.70 486 HW vein



Includes 191.60 192.15 0.55 0.20 741 5.88 0.33 1.26 1,165





NP-22-262 253.25 255.00 1.75 0.65 168 16.42 0.86 3.26 1,476 Cruz Negra



Includes 253.25 254.50 1.25 0.46 181 19.70 1.06 3.78 1,748





NP-22-266 No significant values





NP-22-267 No significant values





NP-22-274 166.05 168.90 2.85 2.09 413 1.99 0.16 0.27 541 HW vein



Includes 168.55 168.90 0.35 0.26 2,490 12.85 0.61 0.87 3,287





NP-22-274 193.30 194.50 1.20 0.88 258 1.54 0.01 0.17 357 Cruz Negra



NP-22-279 172.20 174.35 2.15 1.53 72 0.56 0.07 0.34 121 Cruz Negra



NP-22-280 205.55 207.40 1.85 1.00 187 1.40 0.15 0.39 292 Cruz Negra



NP-22-280 224.15 226.70 2.55 1.38 91 0.73 0.22 0.64 137 FW vein



NP-22-285 272.15 274.50 2.35 0.75 40 1.21 0.01 1.81 189 Cruz Negra



NP-22-287* 274.30 274.80 0.50 0.40 402 1.82 0.10 0.21 505 FW vein



NP-22-290 356.00 360.05 4.05 2.85 76 2.60 0.57 6.19 491 Cruz Negra



NP-22-293* 12.10 13.30 1.20 0.76 481 1.20 0.02 0.02 535





NP-22-294 378.85 379.85 1.00 0.70 66 0.43 1.27 3.91 265 Cruz Negra



NP-22-298 380.50 383.05 2.55 1.60 297 1.78 0.31 1.23 456 Cruz Negra









Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes reported Cruz Negra vein on the Napoleon area. Note: AgEq = Ag ppm x Ag rec. + (((Au ppm x Au rec. x Au price/gram) + (Pb% x Pb rec. x Pb price/t) + (Zn% x Zn rec. x Zn price/t))/Ag price/gram). Metal price assumptions are $20.70/oz silver, $1,655/oz gold, $1,902/t lead and$2,505/t zinc. Metallurgical recoveries applied in the calculation (93% for silver, 90% for gold, 94% for lead and 94 % for zinc), were determined for the Napoleon vein (see press release dated February 17, 2022). NP-22-287* and NP-22-293* were drilled over 500 m NW from Cruz Negra vein intercepts.





Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth NP-22-257 403,165 2,587,117 526 237.0 -59.0 192 NP-22-262 403,165 2,587,117 526 304.0 -60.0 414 NP-22-266 403,171 2,587,335 534 233.0 -53.2 411 NP-22-267 403,171 2,587,335 534 229.0 -44.7 354 NP-22-274 403,112 2,587,278 575 230.0 -53.2 315 NP-22-279 403,112 2,587,279 575 258.0 -52.3 342 NP-22-280 403,112 2,587,279 575 259.0 -61.3 423 NP-22-285 403,112 2,587,279 575 263.0 -67.9 423 NP-22-287 402,772 2,587,806 465 248.0 -45.0 340 NP-22-290 403,171 2,587,335 534 250.0 -59.2 417 NP-22-293 402,772 2,587,806 465 249.0 -53.3 380 NP-22-294 403,167 2,587,335 541 251.0 -65.6 480 NP-22-298 403,268 2,587,318 511 250.0 -45.5 465





Table 2: Drillhole details for the reported drillholes. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.





About the Panuco project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 6,761-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 86 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

The Panuco Project hosts an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 61.1 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 45.6 Moz AgEq The Technical Report, titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Panuco Project Mineral Resource Estimate Concordia, Sinaloa, Mexico" was filed on SEDAR on April 7, 2022, has an effective date of March 1, 2022 and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") by Tim Maunula, P.Geo., Principal Geologist, T. Maunula & Associates Consulting Inc and Kevin Murray, P.Eng, Manager Process Engineering, Ausenco.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 210,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2022, Vizsla has budgeted +120,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling designed to upgrade and expand the maiden resource, as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

In accordance with NI 43-101, Martin Dupuis, P.Geo., COO, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" used herein are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained herein providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

You are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Information regarding mineral resources contained or referenced herein may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

Website: www.vizslasilvercorp.ca

