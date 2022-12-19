VIZSLA SILVER ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN PRISMO METALS

NYSE: VZLA TSXV: VZLA

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a binding strategic investment agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") with Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) ("Prismo"). Pursuant to the Definitive Agreement, the Company will make a strategic investment (the "Strategic Investment") with a right of first refusal to purchase the Palos Verdes project from Prismo, and acquire 4,000,000 units of Prismo, for aggregate consideration of C$2,000,000.

The terms of the Strategic Investment are set out in the Company's news release dated November 24, 2022. The Strategic Investment is expected to close upon receipt of all required approvals.

About the Palos Verdes concession

The Palos Verdes concession sits in the eastern area of Vizsla's Panuco district and covers 700 metres of strike length of the Palos Verdes vein, a member of the north-easterly trending vein family located in the eastern part of the district outside of the area of modern exploration. Shallow drilling (<100m) conducted in 2018 on the Palos Verdes Vein was targeted 30 to 50 metres beneath largely barren vein outcrops and cut a well mineralized multistage vein two to seven metres wide with narrow intervals of high-grade precious metal values and subordinate base metals. This mineralization is open in all directions and the currently planned drilling program is designed to follow it along strike and to depth.

Recent drilling at the concession has intercepted a wide vein structure and past drilling has returned encouraging results, with the best being 2,336 g/t Ag and 8.42 g/t Au over a true width estimated at 0.8 metres within a larger mineralized interval with 1,098 g/t Ag and 3.75 g/t Au over a true width of 2.3 metres.

About the Panuco project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 6,761-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 86 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

Panuco hosts an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 61.1 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 45.6 Moz AgEq. A NI 43-101 technical report, titled "National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Panuco Project Mineral Resource Estimate Concordia, Sinaloa, Mexico" was filed on SEDAR on April 7, 2022, with an effective date of March 1, 2022 was prepared by Tim Maunula, P.Geo., Principal Geologist, T. Maunula & Associates Consulting Inc and Kevin Murray, P.Eng, Manager Process Engineering, Ausenco.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 210,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2022, Vizsla has budgeted +120,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling, designed to upgrade, and expand the maiden resource as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

Qualified Person

In accordance with NI 43-101, Martin Dupuis, P.Geo., COO, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Website: www.vizslasilvercorp.ca

