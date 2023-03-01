VIZSLA SILVER CONFIRMS HIGH-GRADE SILVER CONTINUITY AT COPALA

NYSE: VZLA TSX-V: VZLA

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to report drill results from 14 infill holes targeting the Copala resource area at its 100%-owned, flagship Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco" or the "Project") located in Mexico. The reported results correspond to infill drilling in the southeast-central portion of the Copala structure, demonstrating high-grade precious-metals continuity within the Copala resource wireframe.

Highlights

Figure 1: Plan map of recent drilling centered on the Copala structure (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.) Figure 2: Inclined longitudinal section for Copala structure with drillhole pierce points. The section is 1x along strike to 1.4x along the dip to compensate for the average 46-degree dip of Copala. (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.) Figure 3: Cross section showing Copala structure and Cristiano vein with completed infill drilling on Copala. (CNW Group/Vizsla Silver Corp.)

CS-22-246 returned 1,548 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent (AgEq) over 15.00 metres true width (mTW) (1,142 g/t silver and 7.20 g/t gold)

(1,142 g/t silver and 7.20 g/t gold) Including 3,872 g/t AgEq over 3.07 mTW (2,878 g/t silver and 17.72 g/t gold)



And 3,356 g/t AgEq over 2.31 mTW (2,331 g/t silver and 17.60 g/t gold)





CS-22-248 returned 787 g/t AgEq over 20.60 mTW (643 g/t silver and 2.80 g/t gold)

(643 g/t silver and 2.80 g/t gold) Including 1,099 g/t AgEq over 1.02 mTW (912 g/t silver and 3.71 g/t gold)



And 3,195 g/t AgEq over 0.26 mTW (2,670 g/t silver and 10.55 g/t gold)



And 2,573 g/t AgEq over 4.84 mTW (2,099 g/t silver and 9.20 g/t gold)





CS-22-251 returned 731 g/t AgEq over 18.00 mTW (602 g/t silver and 2.53 g/t gold)

(602 g/t silver and 2.53 g/t gold) Including 1,032 g/t AgEq over 0.55 mTW (897 g/t silver and 2.93 g/t gold)



And 4,161 g/t AgEq over 2.27 mTW (3,421 g/t silver and 14.51 g/t gold)



And 1,099 g/t AgEq over 0.52 mTW (931 g/t silver and 3.45 g/t gold)





CS-22-241 returned 1,287 g/t AgEq over 4.30 mTW (758 g/t silver and 8.62 g/t gold)

(758 g/t silver and 8.62 g/t gold) Including 1,616 g/t AgEq over 1.05 mTW (798 g/t silver and 12.93 g/t gold)



And 3,653 g/t AgEq over 0.86 mTW (2,347 g/t silver and 21.77 g/t gold)





CS-23-253 returned 2,522 g/t AgEq over 2.10 mTW (1,920 g/t silver and 10.91 g/t gold)

(1,920 g/t silver and 10.91 g/t gold) Including 3,814 g/t AgEq over 1.10 mTW (2,900 g/t silver and 16.55 g/t gold)





"Ongoing drilling at Copala continues to demonstrate exceptional continuity of high-grade mineralization," commented Michael Konnert, President & CEO. "The recently completed infill-drilling program serves to incrementally de-risk the local resource through tighter spaced drilling and provides representative sample material for metallurgical testing. Furthermore, recently announced step-out drilling beyond the resource wireframe, continues to highlight Copala's near-term growth potential. We currently have three drill rigs targeting the Copala/Cristiano area, where near-surface, high-grade mineralization remains open laterally and at depth."

The Copala Structure, located in the western portion of the Panuco district, is situated ~800m to the east of the Napoleon structure. Copala currently hosts Indicated Resources of 51.1 Moz AgEq at 516 g/t AgEq and Inferred Resources of 55.4 Moz AgEq at 617 g/t AgEq within a broad envelope of vein-breccia interlayered with host rock, up to 82 metres thick. Interpretations by Vizsla geologists indicate Copala has an average dip of ~46° to the east (~35° in its northern sector and steepening to ~52° in the southern sector).

Drilling at Copala has now traced mineralization along approximately 1,100 metres of strike length and approximately 400 metres down dip. High-grade silver-gold mineralization remains open laterally to the north and southeast, as well as down dip to the east. The recently completed infill-drilling program consisted of 25 holes drilled at 25 metre centers designed to assess grade continuity and to provide sample material for metallurgical tests. Infill-holes CS-22-241, CS-22-246, CS-22-248 and CS-22-251 reported today, have confirmed strong continuity of structures and high-grades at tighter drill-hole spacing.

Previously reported drillholes CS-22-202, CS-22-207 and CS-22-219, indicate an uplifted block of basement metasediments in fault-contact with andesites and diorite on the east side of Copala (see figures 2 and 3). New interpretations suggest between ~300 to 350 metres of vertical displacement by the fault. This information, in conjunction with ongoing data collection, are being used to define a target elevation for Copala type mineralization on the footwall side (east) of the fault. An uplifted block to the east of the current Copala resource has the potential to host Copala type mineralization at a shallower elevation, closer to surface. Vizsla plans to test this hypothesis with drillholes collared on the footwall side of the fault during Q1 2023.

Drillhole From To Downhole

Length Estimated

True width Ag Au AgEq



(m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t)

CS-22-239 No Significant Results

CS-22-240 200.65 214.50 13.85 8.00 209 1.30 282

Includes 209.90 214.50 2.60 1.50 728 3.52 915

CS-22-240 229.50 234.00 4.50 2.60 246 1.33 318

Includes 229.50 231.00 1.50 0.87 342 1.63 428

CS-22-241 82.50 91.95 9.45 4.30 758 8.62 1,287

Includes 84.00 86.30 2.30 1.05 798 12.93 1,616

Includes 86.30 88.20 1.90 0.86 2,347 21.77 3,653

CS-22-242 540.90 542.45 1.55 1.40 145 0.50 169

CS-22-243 No Significant Results

CS-22-244 112.50 124.50 12.00 6.95 316 2.19 442

Includes 117.00 119.40 2.40 1.39 792 4.86 1,064

Includes 123.00 124.50 1.50 0.87 647 4.91 933

CS-22-245 138.55 142.20 3.65 2.60 701 3.89 915

Includes 139.30 141.00 1.70 1.21 853 5.36 1,155

CS-22-246 136.85 163.20 26.35 15.00 1,142 7.20 1,548

Includes 138.00 143.40 5.40 3.07 2,878 17.72 3,872

Includes 150.85 154.90 4.05 2.31 2,331 17.60 3,356

CS-22-247 60.60 69.20 8.60 4.30 171 2.01 295

Includes 62.05 64.90 2.85 1.43 414 5.42 750

CS-22-248 141.60 146.75 5.15 3.89 227 1.17 290

Includes 142.50 144.00 1.50 1.13 424 2.05 533

CS-22-248 165.15 192.40 27.25 20.60 643 2.80 787

Includes 165.15 166.50 1.35 1.02 912 3.71 1,099

Includes 184.00 184.35 0.35 0.26 2,670 10.55 3,195

Includes 186.00 192.40 6.40 4.84 2,099 9.20 2,573

CS-22-249 No Significant Results

CS-22-251 172.50 207.00 34.50 18.00 602 2.53 731

Includes 186.45 187.50 1.05 0.55 897 2.93 1,032

Includes 190.25 194.60 4.35 2.27 3,421 14.51 4,161

Includes 198.80 200.15 1.00 0.52 931 3.45 1,099

CS-22-252 287.50 290.60 3.10 2.70 487 1.62 562

Includes 287.50 288.95 1.45 1.26 971 3.12 1,114

CS-23-253 295.40 297.50 2.10 2.10 1,920 10.91 2,522

Includes 295.40 296.50 1.10 1.10 2,900 16.55 3,814



Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes reported for the new splay vein at the foot wall of Copala.

Note: AgEq = Ag g/t x Ag rec. + (Au g/t x Au Rec x Au price/gram)/Ag price/gram. Metal price assumptions are $24.00/oz silver and $1,800/oz gold and metallurgical recoveries assumed are 93% for silver and 90% for gold. Gold and silver metallurgical recoveries used in this release are from metallurgical test results of the Napoleon vein (see press release dated February 17, 2022).



Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Azimuth Dip Depth CS-22-239 404,702 2,586,663 619 254.7 -72.8 300.0 CS-22-240 404,705 2,586,834 584 270.3 -84.4 297.0 CS-22-241 404,631 2,586,810 544 90.2 -89.5 126.0 CS-22-242 405,084 2,586,574 700 286.8 -57.3 598.5 CS-22-243 404,731 2,586,834 593 270.0 -82.0 286.5 CS-22-244 404,656 2,586,810 555 268.9 -84.2 184.5 CS-22-245 404,680 2,586,785 553 275.9 -80.3 178.5 CS-22-246 404,656 2,586,810 555 90.7 -87.0 210.0 CS-22-247 404,631 2,586,785 542 270.0 -90.0 87.0 CS-22-248 404,706 2,586,784 567 271.9 -79.3 222.0 CS-22-249 404,657 2,586,785 558 271.0 -83.0 163.5 CS-22-251 404,706 2,586,784 566 274.0 -85.0 241.9 CS-22-252 404,778 2,586,757 441 303.0 -68.0 330.0 CS-23-253 404,834 2,587,002 596 259.5 -60.0 340.5

Table 2: Drillhole details for the reported drillholes. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.

About the Panuco project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 6,761-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 86 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

The Panuco Project hosts an estimated in-situ indicated mineral resource of 104.8 Moz AgEq and an in-situ inferred resource of 114.1 Moz AgEq. An updated NI 43-101 technical report for the Panuco Project with the updated Mineral Resource Estimate is being prepared and expected to be filed on SEDAR within 45 days of our recent Mineral Resource Update published on January 24, 2023.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla has completed over 250,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2023, Vizsla has budgeted +90,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling designed to upgrade and expand the mineral resource, as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

In accordance with NI 43-101, Martin Dupuis, P.Geo., COO, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release.

Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" used herein are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained herein providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

You are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

Canadian standards, including the CIM Definition Standards and NI 43-101, differ significantly from standards in the SEC Industry Guide 7. Effective February 25, 2019, the SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules under subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"), with compliance required for the first fiscal year beginning on or after January 1, 2021. The SEC Modernization Rules replace the historical property disclosure requirements included in SEC Industry Guide 7. As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". Information regarding mineral resources contained or referenced herein may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to U.S. standards. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

