VIZSLA SILVER ANNOUNCES SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN CONTAINED OUNCES AND INCREASE IN GRADE OF INDICATED CATEGORY TO 551 G/T AGEQ IN UPDATED MINERAL RESOURCES ESTIMATE

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Vizsla Silver Corp. (NYSE: VZLA) (TSXV: VZLA) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla Silver" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an updated mineral resource estimate ("Updated Mineral Resource Estimate") for its flagship, 100% owned Panuco silver-gold project (the "Project" or "Panuco") located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo., of SGS Geological Services.

Highlights of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate, including a comparison to the previous mineral resource estimate released in January 2023:

48.7% increase in indicated mineral resources from 104.8 to 155.8 Moz AgEq

48.7% increase in inferred mineral resources from 114.1 to 169.6 Moz AgEq

17% increase in average indicated mineral resource grade from 437 to 511 g/t AgEq

New addition of La Luisa containing 4.0 Moz AgEq indicated and 25.3 Moz AgEq of Inferred Resources

Key Statistics:

The Updated Mineral Resource represents less than 10% of the known vein strike of the newly consolidated district

90% of the value of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is comprised of precious metals, including 56% from silver

A total of 11 epithermal veins were included in the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate

Total all-in exploration cost of US$0.32 /oz AgEq discovered

Indicated Mineral Resources are estimated at 9.5 million tonnes ("Mt") grading 289 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver, 2.41 g/t gold, 0.27% lead, and 0.84% zinc (511 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq")). The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate includes indicated mineral resources of 88.2 million ounces ("Moz") of silver, 736 thousand ounces ("koz") of gold, 25.4 kilotonnes ("kt") of lead, and 79.9 kt of zinc (155.8 Moz AgEq).

Inferred Mineral Resources are estimated at 12.2 Mt grading 239 g/t silver, 1.93 g/t gold, 0.29% lead, and 1.03% zinc (433 g/t AgEq). The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate includes inferred mineral resources of 93.7 Moz of silver, 758 koz of gold, 35.4 kt of lead, and 125.3 kt of zinc (169.6 Moz AgEq).

The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is centred on the western portion of Panuco, encompassing ~8 km of the known 86 km of cumulative vein strike in the district. The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate includes 178 new infill/expansion holes (100,222 metres) completed by Vizsla Silver between September 2022 and September 2023. In total, the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is based on a total drill database of 822 holes (302,931 metres) completed by Vizsla Silver since November 2019.

"We are pleased to announce another significant resource update milestone for the high-grade Panuco silver gold district," commented Michael Konnert, President and CEO. "Although substantial, this update represents only a moment in time at the Project, as drills continue to turn in 2024."

"The Project's indicated resource now stands at 88 million ounces of silver and 736 thousand ounces of gold, while the inferred resource contains 94 million ounces of silver and 758 thousand ounces of gold. This represents a 49% increase in both indicated and inferred ounces and a 17% increase in indicated grade relative to the previous estimate. Resource focused drilling throughout 2023 was successful in converting almost half of the January 2023 inferred resource to the indicated category while exploration drilling added new resources at both Copala and Napoleon. The bulk of this year's resource growth came from the Napoleon Area, largely driven by the inclusion of La Luisa, which added an additional 25Moz AgEq in inferred mineralization."

"What's most impressive is that although we continue to expand the Project's mineral inventory year after year, our current resource still accounts for less than 10% of the known veins we have in the district. Going forward, we will focus on de-risking and advancing the high-grade resource in the west towards development, taking advantage of the Project's incredible infrastructure, while simultaneously hunting for the next epicenter of mineralization in the central and eastern portions of the district. This is an outstanding achievement that comes as a result of hard work and perseverance. I want to thank everyone from the entire Vizsla team, including our contractors and local communities, and look forward to another successful year in 2024."

Vizsla Silver will be hosting a webcast to discuss the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate at 10:00am PT on Thursday, January 11th, 2024. To register, please click here .

A technical report is being prepared on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ("NI-43-101") and will be available on the Company's website and SEDAR within 45 days of the date of this release. The effective date of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is September 1, 2023.

Panuco Project Resource Summary (150 g/t AgEq cut-off)



Updated MRE Previous MRE Variance Resource Class Indicated Inferred Indicated Inferred Indicated Inferred Tonnes (MT) 9.5 12.2 7.5 7.2 2.0 5.0 Au g/t 2.41 1.93 2.12 2.14 0.29 -0.21 Ag g/t 289 239 243 304 46 -65 Pb % 0.27 0.29 0.23 0.19 0.04 0.10 Zn % 0.84 1.03 0.71 0.54 0.13 0.49 AgEq (g/t) 511 433 437 491 74 -58 AuEq (g/t) 6.81 5.76 5.82 6.55 0.99 -0.79 Au (koz) 736 758 508 496 228 262 Ag (koz) 88,192 93,653 58,330 70,672 29,862 22,981 Pb (kt) 56.0 35.4 17.2 13.7 38.8 21.7 Zn (kt) 79.9 125.3 53.3 38.9 26.6 86.4 1AgEq (koz) 155,841 169,647 104,793 114,113 51,048 55,534 2AuEq (koz) 2,076 2,261 1,404 1,516 672 745

Panuco Project Indicated & Inferred Mineral Resource Summary by Vein (150 g/t AgEq cut-off)

Classification Tonnes Average Grade Contained Metal Ag Au Pb Zn AgEq Au Eq Ag Au Pb Zn 1AgEq 2AuEq (Mt) (g/t) (g/t) ( %) ( %) (g/t) (g/t) (koz) (koz) (kt) (kt) (koz) (koz) Indicated Copala 4.5 380 2.46 0.08 0.15 573 7.64 55,201 358 3.7 6.9 83,270 1,110 Tajitos 0.6 358 2.24 0.12 0.21 538 7.18 7,295 46 0.7 1.3 10,953 146 Cristiano 0.2 581 3.37 0.25 0.43 858 11.45 3,961 23 0.5 0.9 5,851 78 Copala Area

Total 5.4 385 2.48 0.09 0.17 580 7.74 66,457 427 5.0 9.2 100,074 1,343 Napoleon 3.3 162 2.39 0.52 1.73 425 5.66 17,276 255 17.2 57.4 45,223 603 Napoleon HW 0.4 164 1.72 0.42 1.53 365 4.87 2,259 24 1.8 6.5 5,029 67 Luisa 0.3 177 2.56 0.39 2.01 459 6.12 1556 22 1.1 5.5 4,027 54 Josephine 0.1 221 2.88 0.39 1.11 492 6.56 491 6 0.3 0.8 1,092 15 Cruz 0.0 144 2.01 0.37 1.71 373 4.97 153 2 0.1 0.6 396 5 NP Area

Total 4.1 164 2.34 0.50 1.72 421 5.66 21,735 309 20.4 70.7 55,767 743 Total

Indicated 9.5 289 2.41 0.27 0.84 511 6.81 88,192 736 25.4 79.9 155,841 2,076 Inferred Copala 3.2 332 1.77 0.12 0.20 476 6.34 33,722 179 3.7 6.2 48,320 644 Tajitos 1.0 365 2.04 0.22 0.39 540 7.21 12,260 69 2.3 4.0 18,140 242 Cristiano 0.7 443 2.54 0.15 0.29 650 8.66 10,213 59 1.1 2.0 14,974 200 Copala Area

Total 4.9 355 1.94 0.15 0.25 515 6.86 56,195 307 7.1 12.3 81,434 1,081 Napoleon 3.2 137 1.64 0.45 1.76 342 4.57 14,045 168 14.4 55.9 35,063 467 Napoleon HW 0.8 220 2.17 0.59 2.02 479 6.39 5,976 59 5.0 17.0 13,027 174 La Luisa 2.0 159 2.13 0.30 1.51 386 5.15 10,439 139 6.0 30.8 25,326 338 Josephine 0.2 161 2.05 0.33 1.00 364 4.85 1161 15 0.7 2.2 2,618 35 Cruz 0.3 170 3.75 0.31 1.48 519 6.91 1698 37 1.0 4.6 5,169 69 NP Area

Total 6.6 157 1.97 0.41 1.68 383 5.10 33,319 418 27.1 110.6 81,203 1,082 San Antonio 0.3 226 1.30 0.01 0.03 325 4.33 2,038 12 0.0 0.1 2,936 39 *Animas 0.4 169 1.68 0.29 0.60 327 4.37 2,101 21 1.1 2.3 4,074 54 Total

Inferred 12.2 239 1.93 0.29 1.03 433 5.76 93,653 758 35.4 125.3 169,647 2,261 *Animas is Rosarito and Cuevillas veins























Panuco Project Indicated & Inferred Mineral Resource Sensitivity Table

Classification Tonnes Average Grade Contained Metal COG AgEq Ag Au Pb Zn AgEq AuEq Ag Au Pb Zn 1AgEq 2AuEq

(Mt) (g/t) (koz) ( %) ( %) (g/t) (g/t) (koz) (koz) (kt) (kt) (koz) (koz) Indicated:

























300 5.58 415 3.41 0.31 0.96 718 9.57 74,501 612 17.2 53.5 128,810 1,716 250 6.54 375 3.09 0.3 0.95 653 8.70 78,809 651 19.5 62.2 137,286 1,830 200 7.86 331 2.75 0.29 0.9 581 7.75 83,610 694 22.2 70.8 146,774 1,958 150 9.48 289 2.41 0.27 0.84 511 6.81 88,192 736 25.4 79.9 155,841 2,076 120 10.75 263 2.2 0.25 0.79 467 6.22 91,066 759 26.8 85.3 161,308 2,149 100 11.74 246 2.05 0.24 0.75 437 5.82 92,965 773 27.7 88.5 164,833 2,195 Inferred:

























300 6.47 355 2.82 0.36 1.23 634 8.34 73,931 587 23.1 79.4 131,930 1,734 250 7.9 317 2.54 0.34 1.17 565 7.51 80,365 644 26.8 92.1 143,338 1,908 200 9.7 278 2.24 0.32 1.12 499 6.66 86,784 698 30.9 108.4 155,748 2,076 150 12.19 239 1.93 0.29 1.03 433 5.76 93,653 758 35.4 125.2 169,647 2,261 120 14.04 216 1.75 0.28 0.97 393 5.25 97,502 791 38.6 136.1 177,648 2,368 100 15.47 201 1.63 0.26 0.92 367 4.89 99,985 812 40.8 142.9 182,671 2,433

Note:

1AgEq = Ag ppm + (((Au ppm x Au price/gram) + (Pb% x Pb price/t) + (Zn% x Zn price/t))/Ag price/gram). Metal price assumptions are $24.00/oz silver, $1,800/oz gold, $2,425/t lead and $2,976/t zinc.

2AuEq = Au ppm + (((Ag ppm x Ag price/gram) + (Pb% x Pb price/t) + (Zn% x Zn price/t))/Au price/gram). Metal price assumptions are $24.00/oz silver, $1,800/oz gold, $2,425/t lead and $2,976/t zinc.

Panuco Project Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Notes:

The classification of the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate into indicated and inferred mineral resources is consistent with current 2014 CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves. The effective date for the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate is September 1, 2023 .

. All figures are rounded to reflect the relative accuracy of the estimate and numbers may not add due to rounding.

All mineral resources are presented undiluted and in situ, constrained by continuous 3D wireframe models, and are considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.

Mineral resources are not mineral reserves. Mineral resources which are not mineral reserves, do not have demonstrated economic viability. An Inferred Mineral Resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an Indicated Mineral Resource and must not be converted to a Mineral Reserve. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred Mineral Resources could be upgraded to Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.

The database comprises a total of 822 drill holes for 302,931 metres of drilling completed by Vizsla Silver between November 2019 and September 2023 .

and . The mineral resource estimate is based on 28 three-dimensional ("3D") resource models, constructed in Leapfrog, representing the Napoleon area (15 wireframes), the Copala area (7 wireframes), Tajitos (1 wireframe), Animas (5 wireframes) and San Antonio (1 wireframe).

area (7 wireframes), (1 wireframe), Animas (5 wireframes) and (1 wireframe). Silver, gold, lead and zinc were estimated for each mineralization domain in the Panuco Project. Blocks within each mineralized domain were interpolated using 1.5 metre capped composites assigned to that domain. To generate grade within the blocks, the inverse distance squared (ID 2 ) interpolation method was used for all domains. All estimates are based on variable block dimensions (by deposit area) and estimation search parameters (by domain).

) interpolation method was used for all domains. All estimates are based on variable block dimensions (by deposit area) and estimation search parameters (by domain). Average density values were assigned per zone based on 1,919 samples analysed by ALS in Zacatecas, Mexico or inhouse with 5% checks by ALS.

or inhouse with 5% checks by ALS. It is envisioned that the Panuco Project deposits may be mined using underground mining methods. Mineral resources are reported at a base case cut-off grade of 150 g/t AgEq. The mineral resource grade blocks were quantified above the base case cut-off grade, below surface and within the constraining mineralized wireframes.

The base-case AgEq Cut-off grade considers metal prices of $24.00 /oz Ag, $1800 /oz Au, $2425 /t Pb and $2976 /t Zn and considers metal recoveries of 93% for silver, 90% for gold, 94% for Pb and 94% for Zn.

/oz Ag, /oz Au, /t Pb and /t Zn and considers metal recoveries of 93% for silver, 90% for gold, 94% for Pb and 94% for Zn. The base case cut-off grade of 150 g/t AgEq considers a mining cost of US$45.00 /t rock and processing, treatment and refining, transportation and G&A cost of US$50.00 /t of mineralized material.

/t rock and processing, treatment and refining, transportation and G&A cost of /t of mineralized material. The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant issues.

The Company remains well-funded for its ongoing +65,000 metre 2024 drill program with four drill rigs designed to upgrade and expand the Project's resource base and test high priority targets located in the west, central and eastern areas of the district. Dependent on ongoing exploration success, the Company plans to publish a further update to the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate in the second half of 2024.

Discovery Costs

To date, the Company has incurred an aggregate of approximately US$103.0 million in exploration expenditures over the life of the Project. This equates to an estimated discovery cost per silver equivalent ounce of US$0.32 for resources defined in the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate.

About the Panuco project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 7,189.5 hectare, past producing district benefits from over 86 kilometres of total vein extent, 35 kilometres of underground mines, roads, power, and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

About Vizsla Silver

Vizsla Silver is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, BC, focused on advancing its flagship, 100%-owned Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. To date, Vizsla Silver has completed over 310,000 metres of drilling at Panuco leading to the discovery of several new high-grade veins. For 2024, Vizsla Silver is focused on de-risking the resource base located in the western portion of the district ahead of a development decision. Additionally, Vizsla has budgeted +65,000 metres of resource/discovery-based drilling designed to upgrade and expand the Project's mineral resource, as well as test other high priority targets across the district.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance/ quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate was completed by Allan Armitage, Ph.D., P.Geo., of SGS Geological Services. Mr. Armitage is an independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Armitage has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

Information Concerning Estimates of Mineral Resources

The scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 which differs significantly from the requirements of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The terms "measured mineral resource", "indicated mineral resource" and "inferred mineral resource" used herein are in reference to the mining terms defined in the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum Standards (the "CIM Definition Standards"), which definitions have been adopted by NI 43-101. Accordingly, information contained herein providing descriptions of our mineral deposits in accordance with NI 43-101 may not be comparable to similar information made public by other U.S. companies subject to the United States federal securities laws and the rules and regulations thereunder.

You are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of the mineral resources will ever be converted into reserves. Pursuant to CIM Definition Standards, "inferred mineral resources" are that part of a mineral resource for which quantity and grade or quality are estimated on the basis of limited geological evidence and sampling. Such geological evidence is sufficient to imply but not verify geological and grade or quality continuity. An inferred mineral resource has a lower level of confidence than that applying to an indicated mineral resource and must not be converted to a mineral reserve. However, it is reasonably expected that the majority of inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to indicated mineral resources with continued exploration. Under Canadian rules, estimates of inferred mineral resources may not form the basis of feasibility or pre-feasibility studies, except in rare cases. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of an inferred mineral resource is economically or legally mineable. Disclosure of "contained ounces" in a resource is permitted disclosure under Canadian regulations; however, the SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute "reserves" by SEC standards as in place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures.

The SEC adopted new mining disclosure rules Pursuant to subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "SEC Modernization Rules"). As a result of the adoption of the SEC Modernization Rules, the SEC now recognizes estimates of "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources". As an eligible issuer under the Multijurisdictional Disclosure System the Company is exempt from compliance with the SEC Modernization Rules and information regarding mineral resources contained or referenced herein may not be comparable to similar information made public by companies that report according to the SEC Modernization Rules. While the SEC Modernization Rules are purported to be "substantially similar" to the CIM Definition Standards, readers are cautioned that there are differences between the SEC Modernization Rules and the CIM Definitions Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral resources that the Company may report as "measured mineral resources", "indicated mineral resources" and "inferred mineral resources" under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the resource estimates under the standards adopted under the SEC Modernization Rules.

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact:

Michael Konnert, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 364-2215

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.vizslasilvercorp.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "Forward‐Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward‐looking information" under applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan", "forecast", "may", "would", "could", "schedule" and similar words or expressions, identify forward‐looking statements or information. These forward‐looking statements or information relate to, among other things: the exploration, development, and production at Panuco, including drilling programs, the mobilization of drill rigs ; and the potential for underground mining methods; the preparation of a technical report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate; and the potential further update to the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate in the second half of 2023.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of Vizsla Silver, future growth potential for Vizsla Silver and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold, and other metals; no escalation in the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; Vizsla Silver's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect Vizsla Silver's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and Vizsla Silver has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the Company's dependence on one mineral project; precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities in Mexico; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; risks regarding mineral resources and reserves; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of COVID-19; the economic and financial implications of COVID-19 to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities and artisanal miners; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in Vizsla Silver's management discussion and analysis. Readers are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information. Although Vizsla Silver has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be anticipated, estimated or intended. Vizsla Silver does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.

SOURCE Vizsla Silver Corp.

For further information: Michael Konnert, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (604) 364-2215, Email: [email protected]