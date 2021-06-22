Vizsla's Napeolon Vein Widens to the South, Hitting 898g/t Silver Equivalent Over 8.36 mTW at Panuco

Three holes completed 50 metres to the south of previous drilling average 7.44 metres true width (mTW) with a weighted average grade of 673 grams per tonne (g/t) silver equivalent

Hole NP-21-112 returns 898 g/t silver equivalent over 8.36 mTW from 142.55 m including;

returns 898 g/t silver equivalent over 8.36 mTW from including; 5,197 g/t silver equivalent over 1.34 mTW from 142.55 m

Napoleon extended to over 950 m of continuous mineralization. Open to the south and at depth

Vizsla President and CEO, Michael Konnert, commented: "The southern end of Napoleon is proving to be consistently higher grade and wider than any part of the mineralized zone. Geological information suggests this may be the true core of the mineralization and it remains open to the south and at depth where the Company is actively drilling to further expand this large panel of mineralization. Current dimensions are 950 metres of strike by 350 metres deep and the zone forms part of the larger three-kilometre-long Napoleon Corridor that the Company is drilling. Vizsla is in the best shape since its inception and is continuing to deliver at the two areas of resource drilling, Napoleon and Tajitos, and other targets in the district including Cordon del Oro and the Animas Corridor. The Company is well-funded with over $89,000,000 in the bank and is moving to 10 drill rigs to continue to rapidly assess the growing potential of this high-grade silver-gold district."

Napoleon Drilling Details

Drilling has almost infilled the two gap zones in the mineralized area at Napoleon and is defining an over 950m long panel of mineralization that appears to be shallowly plunging to the south. Drilling at the southern end of mineralized zone has extended the vein over 100m south, to 950m of strike, and assays received to date show consistent very high grades in this area.

The mineralization in the southern half of the zone generally displays better developed epithermal textures including colloform and cockade banding and rare quartz after bladed calcite. The presence of adularia, a consistently wide vein and a higher gold to silver ratio suggest this is the core of the mineralized zone.

An additional 15 holes have been completed in this mineralized panel and assays will continue to be reported as received. The Company intends to complete the 50 metre spaced drilling down to approximately 350 metres of depth to define the plunge of mineralization and then will continue with deeper holes to define the full extent of mineralization.

Drilling remains ongoing with five rigs continuing resource drilling and three rigs undertaking exploration. Assays are pending for five new targets across four vein corridors.

Complete table of Napoleon drill hole intersections

Drillhole From To Down Hole Length EST. True Width Gold Silver Lead Zinc Silver Equivalent Comment (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (g/t) NP-21-106 142.2 142.9 0.7 0.61 1.29 49.2 0.43 0.75 193.8

NP-21-107 237.7 242.35 4.65 3.73 2.85 104.9 0.67 1.44 410.0

Incl. 240.0 241.5 1.50 1.20 4.71 156.0 0.65 1.79 642.2

NP-21-108 Previously reported

NP-21-109 No significant Values

NP-21-110 32.35 33.75 1.4

0.50 128.6 0.22 0.52 184.8 HW And 128.3 131.7 3.4 2.62 5.51 476.2 1.49 1.06 1,020.3 Main Incl. 130.8 131.7 0.9 0.69 14.40 1,545.0 1.23 2.67 2,885.3

NP-21-111 93.7 94.1 0.4

0.70 84.4 0.35 1.57 189.3

And 122.75 126.3 3.55 2.71 0.20 22.0 0.06 0.51 52.6

NP-21-112 142.55 155.05 12.5 8.36 5.58 372.3 0.24 0.94 897.8

Incl. 142.55 146 3.45 2.31 18.88 1,305.6 0.73 2.07 3,052.5

Incl. 142.55 144.55 2 1.34 31.93 2,243.0 1.23 3.53 5,196.6

And 150.25 155.05 4.8 3.21 0.94 29.7 0.10 0.94 139.3

NP-21-112 165.3 171.35 6.05 3.45 1.81 42.7 0.27 1.23 243.2

NP-21-113 273.15 274.95 1.8 1.03 0.54 53.6 0.34 3.35 186.2

And 291.8 292.25 0.45 0.26 0.18 37.5 0.04 5.12 171.3

NP-21-114 259.85 263.7 3.85 2.94 2.06 46.7 0.62 1.76 291.2

NP-21-115 99.55 100 0.45

2.24 590.0 0.97 4.99 901.2

And 146.7 148.4 1.7 0.76 0.33 26.8 0.12 1.07 83.9

And 158.1 159.3 1.2 0.76 0.46 48.7 0.34 0.74 113.5

NP-21-116 164.25 184.9 20.65 11.34 3.11 87.9 0.26 2.13 427.5

Incl. 164.75 165.55 0.8 0.44 7.04 118.0 1.76 2.69 870.2

And 169.1 170.4 1.3 0.71 12.85 36.0 0.47 2.17 1,293.3

And 178.9 180.5 1.6 0.88 9.57 617.7 0.43 1.21 1,510.9

NP-21-116 202.55 213 10.45 5.24 4.43 66.8 1.30 1.13 531.9

NP-21-117 205.85 208.5 2.65 1.00 0.76 127.3 0.21 1.25 224.2

NP-21-118 150.2 158.65 8.45 4.87 3.70 112.4 0.35 1.52 494.2

Incl. 150.55 151.15 0.6 0.35 28.90 226.0 1.95 7.32 3,121.9

And 155.25 156 0.75 0.43 6.13 234.0 0.71 4.16 904.2

NP-21-120 69.6 72.1 2.5 1.68 0.93 55.7 0.07 0.23 145.9

NP-21-121 Assays pending

NP-21-122 No significant values



Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from new holes completed at the Napoleon Zone on the Napoleon Vein Corridor. Hole numbers are non-sequential due to additional drilling along the vein corridor, every hole with assays received has been reported.

Note: All numbers are rounded. Silver equivalent is calculated using the following formula: Silver-equivalent = ((Au_g/t x 52.48) + (Ag_g/t x 0.5289) + (Pb_ppm x 0.0013) + (Zn_ppm x 0.0013)) / 0.5627. Metal price assumptions are $17.50 oz silver, $1,700 oz gold, $0.75 pound lead and $0.85 pound zinc, recoveries assumptions are 96% gold, 94% silver, 78% lead and 70% zinc based on similar deposit types.

Drill Collar Information

Prospect Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Hole Depth Napoleon NP-21-106 403,484 2,586,971 433 -41 260 204 NP-21-107 403,505 2,587,179 448 -55 274 290 NP-21-108 403,356 2,587,690 517 -73 268 181 NP-21-109 403,458 2,587,675 509 -47 274 255 NP-21-110 403,469 2,586,928 424 -50 262 159 NP-21-111 403,413 2,587,631 503 -40 274 171 NP-21-112 403,469 2,586,928 424 -60 262 222.5 NP-21-113 403,459 2,587,675 509 -55 274 365 NP-21-114 403,505 2,587,179 448 -63 274 309 NP-21-115 403,413 2,587,631 503 -56 274 186.3 NP-21-116 403,469 2,586,928 424 -67 262 250.5 NP-21-117 403,413 2,587,631 503 -62 274 235 NP-21-118 403,449 2,587,169 466 -55 273 185 NP-21-120 403,344 2,587,118 477 -56 90 124.5 NP-21-121 403,438 2,586,871 421 -40 241 267.75 NP-21-122 403,413 2,587,631 503 -70 274 300

Table 2: Drill hole details. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13

Stock Options

The Company would like to announce that it has granted a total 4,150,000 options to directors, officers, employees and consultants at a strike price of $2.31. They are exercisable for a period of five years and they will vest over the next two years. They are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About the Panuco project

Vizsla has an option to acquire 100% of the newly consolidated 9,386.5-hectare Panuco district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The option allows for the acquisition of over 75 kilometres of total vein extent, a 500 ton per day mill, 35 kilometres of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Martin Dupuis, P.Geo., Vice President of Technical Services for Vizsla Silver. Mr. Dupuis is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

