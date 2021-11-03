Vizsla Expands Panuco Resource Areas Along Strike, Napoleon to 1,700 Metres and Tajitos to 1,000 Metres

Resource area expanded by 700 metres along strike ( 500 m to the north and 200 m to the south)

to the north and to the south) Infill drilling continues to demonstrate consistent near-surface mineralization at northern Papayo Zone

Napoleon now traced to 450 meters deep, marked by new intercept ~100 m below that of the deepest previously reported interval

NP-21-173 :

: 774 g/t AgEq (99 g/t Ag, 6.80 g/t Au, 0.20% Pb and 1.82% Zn) over 3.7 m downhole length from 108.5 m and

downhole length from

592 g/t AgEq (277 g/t Ag, 2.57 g/t Au, 0.26% Pb and 3.69% Zn) over 1.83 mTW from 136.1 m

NP-21-186 : 200 m step-out to the south

: step-out to the south 280 g/t AgEq (58 g/t silver, 0.93 g/t gold, 0.52% lead and 5.50% zinc) over 2.74 mTW from 359.8 m

Tajitos Highlights

Resource area expanded by 200 metres along strike to the northeast

CS-21-71 :

: 1,150 g/t AgEq (901 g/t Ag and 3.25 g/t Au) over 3.84 mTW from 201.5 m

CS-21-60 :

: 319 g/t AgEq (201 g/t Ag and 1.40 g/t Au) over 6.82 mTW from 334.5 m

Note: All numbers are rounded. See Table 1 and 2 for Silver equivalent formulas.

Vizsla President and CEO Michael Konnert commented: "Bold step-outs continue to deliver at Napoleon with a 200-metre increase to the south and a 500-metre panel of mineralization developing to the north at the Papayo Zone. At Tajitos, step-out drilling to the northeast continues to return consistent wide vein intersections suggesting the area could contain a much larger resource than previously considered. Furthermore, both resource areas show significant depth potential with new intercepts extending mineralization below the deepest holes in each respective area. The mineral footprint at Panuco continues to grow at a rapid pace. We continue to rapidly grow the resource footprint in advance of the December 1st assay cut-off for inclusion in the Project's maiden resource in Q1, 2022."

Napoleon Drilling Detail

Resource drilling at Napoleon is focussed on expanding and infilling three main areas along the Napoleon Vein Corridor with four drill rigs. To the south, a 200-metre step out from previously reported NP-21-142, has returned a medium grade vein intercept (280g/t AgEq over 2.74 mTW) and multiple hanging wall and footwall intercepts. This large step-out, will require ongoing infill drilling to further demonstrate local continuity of the mineralization.

Additionally, deeper drilling along strike and down-plunge to the south, has been successful in extending mineralization to over 450 metres below surface. Hole NP-21-189B is now the deepest drill hole completed at Napoleon and supports an additional 100 metres to the zone's overall vertical profile. The Company will continue to test the depth potential of the Napoleon Vein with broad 100 metre step-outs ahead of the December 1st assay cut-off for inclusion in the maiden resource.

In the north at the Papayo Zone, infill drilling continues to highlight a consistent zone of near surface mineralization. The Company anticipates a portion of this zone will be part of the Project's maiden resource, adding an additional 500 m of strike length to the northern end of the Napoleon Resource Area.

Tajitos Drilling Detail

The Tajitos Resource area continues to expand, with mineralization now traced over 1,000 m of strike. New results from the northeast have locally expanded mineralization by ~200 m, marked by 901 g/t Ag and 3.25 g/t Au (1,15 g/t AgEq) over 3.84 mTW in hole CS-21-71. This, in addition to multiple wide vein intercepts in holes CS-21-87, CS-21-90 and CS-21-92 (assays pending) indicate the potential for a much larger panel of mineralization than previously considered at Tajitos.

Three rigs continue to drill test Tajitos, where mineralization remains open at depth and to the northeast. In addition to the main structure, a second coherent vein has been intersected in the hanging wall and represents another opportunity for resource expansion once assays have been received.

Exploration Drilling Update

Two rigs continue to expand the Josephine Vein, with step-out holes underway testing both the southern and northern extents of the vein. Over the coming months, systematic drilling will aim to cover the entire 1,200 metre of known vein strike, with assays to be reported in batches upon receipt.

One rig is testing electromagnetic (EM) targets at the northern extension of the Cinco Senores Vein Corridor. Two additional EM targets have now been drill tested, with one returning broad intervals of disseminated galena and sphalerite and the second defining a new vein coincident with the target. Assays remain outstanding for all EM target holes.

Panuco Project Site Tour

The Company will be hosting an analyst site tour of its Panuco project on November 3rd & 4th. A link to the tour presentation along with supplemental materials can be found on the Company's website.

Complete table of Napoleon Resource Area Intersections

Drillhole From To Downhole

Length Estimated

true

width Gold Silver Lead Zinc Silver

Equivalent Comment (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (g/t) NP-21-163 No Significant Results

NP-21-164 354 362.65 8.65 6.96 2.12 74 0.40 2.10 324

Incl. 354.9 358.15 3.25 2.62 3.50 104 0.21 3.95 520

NP-21-167 351.15 360.02 8.85 4.37 1.26 111 0.96 3.02 313

Incl. 351.15 359.75 5.6 2.77 1.78 165 1.30 4.21 449

Incl. 235.3 353.6 0.3 0.15 7.96 988 1.63 15.95 2,077

NP-21-172 362.75 370.5 7.75 7.32 1.34 114 0.21 0.77 254

Incl. 369.0 370.5 1.5 1.42 2.56 458 0.14 0.50 684

NP-21-173 108.5 112.2 3.7

6.80 99 0.20 1.83 774 Hanging wall Incl. 108.5 109.4 0.9

26.0 263 0.28 5.40 2,803

And 136.05 141.3 5.25 1.83 2.57 277 0.27 3.7 592

Incl. 136.05 136.8 0.75 0.26 13.95 1,430 0.66 23.3 3,199

NP-21-175 402.15 413 10.85 6.23 0.94 32 0.42 2.53 186

NP-21-176 167.45 169.5 2.05 1.06 0.66 64 4.37 3.18 296

And 176.9 177.35 0.45

18.75 1,090 4.18 8.19 3,059

And 216.0 217.5 1.5

2.41 71 0.36 1.02 323

NP-21-179 289.3 301.95 12.65 6.82 0.74 38 0.13 0.36 116

NP-21-183 64.6 65.8 1.2

0.44 75 0.08 0.14 117

And 275.55 276.95 1.4

3.57 24 1.32 1.57 422

NP-21-186 33.0 37.0 4.0

1.12 169 0.04 0.24 297

And 275.55 276.95 1.4

3.57 24 1.32 1.57 422

And 253.4 276.95 1.5

1.09 384 0.22 0.23 472

And 359.8 363.3 3.5 2.74 0.93 58 0.52 5.50 280 Napoleon

Table 1: Drillhole intersections from the Napoleon Vein Resource area not previously reported. All main vein intercepts have an estimated true width. Intercepts without true width estimates are hanging wall or footwall intersections.

Note: All numbers are rounded. Silver equivalent is calculated using the following formula: Silver-equivalent = ((Au_g/t x 52.48) + (Ag_g/t x 0.5289) + (Pb_ppm x 0.0013) + (Zn_ppm x 0.0013)) / 0.5627. Metal price assumptions are $17.50 oz silver, $1,700 oz gold, $0.75 pound lead and $0.85 pound zinc, recoveries assumptions are 96% gold, 94% silver, 78% lead and 70% zinc based on similar deposit types.

Napoleon Drill Collar Information

Prospect Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Hole

Depth Napoleon NP-21-163 403,225 2,588,348 483 -66 255 501 NP-21-164 403,188 2,587,055 530 -60 90 409

NP-21-167 403,589 2,586,938 472 -56 264 400

NP-21-172 403,188 2,587,055 530 -64 90 468

NP-21-173 403,408 2,587,211 478 -64 279 201

NP-21-175 403,590 2,586,938 472 -61 264 434

NP-21-176 403,249 2,588,277 532 -45 270 557

NP-21-179 403,572 2,587,015 449 -57 267 403

NP-21-183 403,249 2,588,277 532 -60 270 519

NP-21-186 403,724 2,586,660 444 -47 277 483

Table 2: Drill hole details. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13

Complete table of Tajitos drill hole intersections

Drillhole From To Downhole

Length Estimated

true

width Gold Silver Silver

Equivalent Comment (m) (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (g/t) CS-21-60 334.5 345.2 10.7 6.82 1.40 201 319

Incl. 339.8 345.2 5.4 3.44 2.27 308 502

CS-21-61 276.25 277.5 1.25 0.76 2.04 296 468

CS-21-71 201.5 205.5 4 3.84 3.25 901 1,150

Incl. 201.5 203.6 2.1 2.02 5.88 1618 2,069



Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes completed at the Tajitos Vein on the Cinco Senores Vein Corridor

Note: All numbers are rounded. Silver equivalent is calculated using the following formula: Silver-equivalent = ((Au_g/t x 52.48) + (Ag_g/t x 0.5289)) / 0.5627. Metal price assumptions are $17.50 ounce silver and $1,700 ounce gold, recoveries assumptions are 96% gold and 94% silver, based on similar deposit types.

Tajitos Drill Collar Information

Prospect Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Hole

Depth Tajitos CS-21-60 404,341 2,586,523 582 -61 248 426

CS-21-61 404,364 2,586,657 601 -70 279 342

CS-21-71 404,530 2,587,033 540 -50 286 288

Table 2: Drill hole details. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.

About the Panuco project

The newly consolidated Panuco silver-gold project is an emerging high-grade discovery located in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The 6,754.1-hectare, past producing district benefits from over 75 kilometres of total vein extent, a 500 ton per day mill, 35 kilometres of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

Note: Two new claims have been acquired adding 149.9 hectares of new area. 4,103.5 hectares previously reported as part of the Panuco project have been removed from the total hectares due to 4 claims being located at a significant distance from the project. These hectares remain as 100% owned by Vizsla Silver.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Martin Dupuis, P.Geo., Vice President of Technical Services for Vizsla Silver. Mr. Dupuis is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Website: www.vizslasilvercorp.ca

