VIZSLA COPPER IDENTIFIES ADDITIONAL IP CHARGEABILITY ANOMALIES ACROSS THE THIRA ALTERATION CORRIDOR, POPLAR PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from a recently completed Direct Current Induced Polarization (DCIP) geophysical survey along trend of its Thira discovery on the Poplar project (the "Poplar Project" or "Poplar") in central British Columbia (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

Figure 1. Map of the Poplar Project showing the location of the Thira target area and previously acquired MobileMT data1. The area circled around the apparent conductivity-high anomaly marks the footprint of the Thira alteration corridor. (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.) Figure 2. Map showing chargeability (n=1) results from the compiled 2024 (see January 15th, 2025 News Release) and 2025 DCIP surveys across the Thira alteration corridor. Locations of historic shallow drill holes are shown. Results from holes TH25-138 and TH25-145 were previously released (see July 22, 2025 and October 20, 2025 news releases). See references below for sources of historical data. (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

Multiple un-tested DCIP chargeability anomalies are present.





Anomalies are similar in scale to the DCIP chargeability anomaly associated with the Thira discovery (Figure 2).





Phase 2 winter drill program planned for Q1 of 2026 at Thira.

"I am encouraged by the number of top-quality drill targets present within the Thira alteration footprint," commented Steve Blower, VP, Exploration. "We have always thought that the 8 x 2 kilometre footprint is large enough to host multiple porphyry centers, and this survey supports that interpretation. Our team is eagerly awaiting the next phase of drilling in the first quarter of 2026."

The DCIP Survey

The grid-based, DCIP survey across the Thira alteration corridor consisted of 39.8-line kilometers across 15 northwest-southeast oriented lines spaced 400 meters apart. The survey expanded on the 2024 DCIP survey that only covered the center of the alteration corridor (see January 15th, 2025 News Release). The 2025 survey was designed to characterize and detect subsurface sulfide mineralization associated with eastern and western extents of the largely till-covered, 8 by 2 kilometer Thira alteration corridor.

Recently completed drilling at the Thira discovery outlined an open-ended, ~800 by 500 meter footprint of strong porphyry-related mineralization (e.g., 237.3 meters of 0.51% CuEq* (0.36% Cu, 0.02% Mo, 1.19 g/t Ag, and 0.06 g/t Au from 117.7 meters downhole in TH25-145, see October 20th, 2025 News Release). This mineralized zone, consisting of chalcopyrite-molybdenite bearing stockwork, is spatially coincident with soil geochemical and geophysical (airborne EM and ground DCIP) anomalies (see January 15th, 2025 and November 6th, 2025 news releases). The DCIP data highlight a moderate-chargeability response surrounded by a halo of strong-chargeability response (Figure 2). This chargeability pattern is interpreted to reflect a center of chalcopyrite-molybdenite-bearing potassic alteration surrounded by a broad zone of highly-chargeable, pyrite-bearing phyllic alteration (Figure 2).

Modelling and interpretation of the recently acquired DCIP chargeability and resistivity data are ongoing, however, preliminary data products (e.g., n=1) suggest the presence of two additional target areas: Copper Pond and Camp Lake (Figure 2). At both targets, a zone of moderate-chargeability is surrounded by zones of very high-chargeability, similar to the Thira discovery (Figure 2). The center of these anomalies have yet to be systematically drill tested and represent priority areas for future drill programs.

Next Steps at Thira

Three dimensional inverted models of chargeability and resistivity data from the 2024 and 2025 DCIP surveys are currently being constructed. These models will be integrated with other geophysical and soil geochemical datasets to generate new drill targets for a planned winter drill program in Q1 of 2026.

*Copper equivalent calculation (CuEq) uses metal prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, Mo US$20.00/lb, Au US$2,000/oz and Ag US$22/oz and conceptual recoveries of Cu: 80%, Mo: 80%, Au: 70% and Ag: 65%. Metallurgical test work has not been performed on core from Thira, therefore it is uncertain which metals would report to potential concentrates - recoveries are conceptual in nature. CuEq is provided for illustrative purpose only to show the combined grades of Cu, Mo, Au and Ag relative to copper price net of conceptual metallurgical recoveries. CuEq% = Cu% + (Au g/t x (Au recovery / Cu recovery) x [Au price US$/oz ÷ 31] / [Cu price US$/lb x 22.04623]) + (Ag g/t x (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) x [Ag price US$/oz ÷ 31] / [Cu price US$/lb x 22.04623] + (Mo grade % x (Mo recovery / Cu recovery) x [Mo price US$/lb x 2204.623] / [Cu price US$/lb x 2204.623]). Composite intervals are calculated using length-weighted averages above the cutoff grades noted above, with up to 10 meters of internal dilution. True thickness of the bulk-tonnage style, stockwork-hosted mineralization is unknown.

Poplar Project

The 44,200-hectare Poplar project in central BC covers Mesozoic aged arc-related volcanic, sedimentary and intrusive rocks considered prospective for porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. In addition to the Thira target, the project also hosts the Poplar deposit, a near-surface porphyry-related copper and gold system. The Thira target is approximately 10 km south of the Poplar deposit. Vizsla Copper has the option to earn a 100% interest in the property through a series of expenditure commitments and annual cash payments until 2027.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its Poplar and Woodjam projects, well situated amongst significant infrastructure in Central and Southern British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Vizsla Copper. Dr. Leslie is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The technical information has not been verified by Vizsla Copper and may in some instances be unverifiable.

References

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to the Company's exploration plans.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

