VIZSLA COPPER ISSUES SHARES FOR MEGATON OPTION AGREEMENT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FSE: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange has approved the share issuance of 300,000 shares for the Megaton Option Agreement previously announced on May 9, 2023 which is an arm's length transaction. The shares are subject to a four-month and one day hold period under applicable securities laws in Canada.

The Company also announces that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained Peak Investor Marketing Corp. ("Peak") to provide marketing services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation.

Under the agreement, the Company will pay Peak CA$144,000 for the initial 12-month term. Following the initial term, the Company will pay Peak $12,000 per month. The Company and Peak have an arm's length relationship, but Peak may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. The agreement is principally for the purposes for the Company to obtain marketing, public relations and advisory services. The Company will grant 400,000 stock options upon the close of the financing, previously announced on May 15, 2023. And the stock options will be in accordance with the terms of the Company's stock option plan and will be subject to TSX Venture Exchange and regulatory approvals.

The Woodjam Project

The 74,604 ha Woodjam Project is located 55 kilometres east of the community of Williams Lake in an area characterized by a low elevation, flat to gently undulating landscape that is well accessed by logging roads. Geologically, the Woodjam Project is located within the prolific Quesnel terrane – a large regional depositional belt commonly dominated by alkalic volcanic units and related volcaniclastic lithologies. The Quesnel terrane hosts both alkaline and calc-alkaline porphyry copper+/-gold+/-molybdenum deposits, including the Copper Mountain, New Afton, Highland Valley, Mount Polley, Mount Milligan and Kemess mines.

To date, six zones of porphyry-related mineralization (Megabuck, Deerhorn, Takom, Three Firs, Southeast, Megaton) have been identified at the Woodjam Project by drilling (95,092 metres in 281 holes since 2009 and a further 114 holes, 30,092 metres predominantly from 1998). These six mineralized zones form a cluster approximately five kilometres in diameter.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is focused on its flagship Woodjam Project, located within the prolific Quesnel terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has two additional copper exploration properties, the Blueberry and Carruthers Pass projects, well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company will grow through the exploration and development of the copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

