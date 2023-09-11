VIZSLA COPPER INTERSECTS 0.90% COPPER EQUIVALENT OVER 66.1 METRES IN INITIAL DRILL HOLES FROM ITS ONGOING EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT THE WOODJAM PROJECT, CENTRAL BC

Drill holes SE23-101 and 102 at the Southeast zone intersected broad intervals of consistent copper mineralization confirming strong grade continuity in key areas of the deposit.

Drill hole SE23-102: Intersected 0.61% copper equivalent (CuEq, 0.54% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 1.84 g/t Ag and 0.005% Mo) over 293.2 m from 136.9 to 430.1m (>0.2% Cu) 1,2 includes a high-grade interval of 0.90% CuEq (0.81% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, 1.89 g/t Ag and 0.005% Mo) over 66.1m from 157.0 to 223.1m (>0.5% Cu) 1,2

Drill hole SE23-101: Intersected 0.60% CuEq (0.49% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 1.43 g/t Ag and 0.012% Mo) over 131.5 m from 177.0 to 308.5m (>0.2% Cu) 1,2 includes a high-grade interval of 0.76% CuEq (0.64% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 1.75 g/t Ag and 0.011% Mo) over 60.0m from 185.0 to 245.0m (>0.5% Cu) 1,2



Notes:

1. Composite intervals are calculated above noted Cu cutoff grades and may include a maximum of 10m of internal waste. 2. Copper equivalent values are based on metal prices of $4.00/lb Cu, $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag and $15/lb Mo.

"These initial results support our view that Woodjam is an incredibly important copper project in a world that requires an ever-increasing amount of it," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman. "I look forward to the rest of the results from our inaugural drilling program. With easy access, established infrastructure and an enormous endowment of metal, Vizsla Copper's Woodjam Project is proving to be an outstanding asset."

"Long, strong intervals of copper mineralization are a great way to start our first drill program at Woodjam," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "I eagerly await assay results from the rest of the program, which includes several drill holes designed to extend mineralization at the Deerhorn and Takom deposits, plus explore new target areas at the Megaton and Megabuck East zones."

The Program

High-grade, copper-gold mineralization in and around the over 6-kilometer-long corridor of known porphyry-related mineralization at Woodjam is being targeted by this drill program (Figure 1). Initial drill holes successfully tested gaps in previous drilling at the Southeast deposit and confirmed strong grade continuity (Figure 2). Results from the first three drill holes are highlighted by hole SE23-102, an angled drill hole designed to fill a 120m gap on Figure 3. The hole intersected 0.61% CuEq (0.54% Cu, 0.05 g/t Au, 1.84 g/t Ag and 0.005% Mo) over 293.2m, including a high-grade interval of 0.90% CuEq (0.81% Cu, 0.08 g/t Au, 1.89 g/t Ag and 0.005% Mo) over 66.1m. See Table 1 for additional details on the intersections.

Table 1 – Woodjam 2023 Results

Hole-ID Area Significant Intersections



From (m) To (m) Length (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cueq (%) SE23-100 Southeast No significant intersections >0.20% Cu







SE23-101 Southeast 177.00 308.50 131.50 0.49 0.012 0.07 1.43 0.60 includes

185.00 245.00 60.00 0.64 0.011 0.10 1.75 0.76 and

398.00 448.00 50.00 0.29 0.046 0.04 1.99 0.50 and

487.00 497.00 10.00 0.79 0.215 0.37 10.25 1.92 SE23-102 Southeast 136.90 430.10 293.20 0.54 0.005 0.05 1.84 0.61 includes

157.00 223.10 66.10 0.81 0.005 0.08 1.89 0.90 and includes

260.00 327.10 67.10 0.54 0.005 0.05 1.43 0.60 and

442.00 481.10 39.10 0.34 0.013 0.03 1.50 0.42

Notes:





1. Composite intervals are calculated above 0.20% Cu (0.50% Cu for higher grade subintervals) and may include a maximum of 10m of internal waste.

2. Copper equivalent values are based on metal prices of $4.00/lb Cu, $1,800/oz Au, $22/oz Ag and $15/lb Mo.

Drill hole SE23-101 successfully filled a 140m gap on Figure 4 with an intersection of 0.60% CuEq (0.49% Cu, 0.07 g/t Au, 1.43 g/t Ag and 0.012% Mo) over 131.5m, including a high-grade interval of 0.76% Cueq (0.64% Cu, 0.10 g/t Au, 1.75 g/t Ag and 0.011% Mo) over 60.0m. Copper mineralization at the Southeast deposit comprises chalcopyrite ± bornite-bearing veins and vein stockworks hosted in variably potassic altered monzonitic intrusive rocks of the Early Jurassic Takomkane batholith.

Drill hole SE23-100 was drilled on the northeastern fringe of the Southeast deposit and did not intersect any significant intervals greater than 0.20% Cu.

Approximately 5,970m of drilling has been completed to date in 14 drill holes with the total planned program consisting of approximately 8,000m in 18 drill holes. Assay results have now been received for the first three drill holes and all others are pending.

Figure 1 – Woodjam Property Map

Figure 2 – Drilling Target Area Locations

Figure 3 – Drill Hole SE23-102 Cross-Section

Figure 4 – Drill Hole SE23-101 Cross-Section

Table 2 – Collar locations for the currently reported drill holes.

Hole ID Hole size Depth (m) Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Easting Northing Elevation (m) SE23-100 NQ 602 170 -75 613285 5788697 978 SE23-101 NQ 506 310 -80 613078 5788290 973 SE23-102 NQ 509 310 -75 612935 5788211 977

Notes:





1. Coordinates are given as North American Datum 1983, Universal Transverse Mercator Zone 10 North (NAD83 z 10N)

Sampling, Chain of Custody, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of Vizsla's geologists and the chain of custody from the sampling facility in Horsefly to the sample preparation facility, ALS Laboratories in Kamloops, BC, was continuously monitored.

Core samples were taken as ½ core, from a minimum of 0.3 m to a maximum of 2 m core length to account for lithological or alteration boundaries. Samples were then crushed, pulverised and sample pulps were analysed using industry standard analytical methods including a 4-Acid, ICP-MS multielement package (ALS code ME-MS61) and an ICP-AES method for high-grade copper samples (ALS code ME-OG62). Gold was analysed using a 30 g aliquot by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (ALS code Au-ICP21).

Certified reference material was inserted every 10th sample. Coarse blank was inserted every 20th sample. For approximately 2.5% of core samples, the remaining ½ core was taken as a field duplicate. For 2.5% of core samples a preparation duplicate is taken after coarse crushing is complete at the laboratory.

In addition to Vizsla's QA/QC program, additional blanks, reference materials and duplicates were inserted by ALS according to their internal procedures. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has four additional copper exploration properties; Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver Corp. (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to: the exploration and development of the Company's projects, including Woodjam; the release of exploration results; and the Company's growth and business strategies.

Forward‐looking statements and forward‐looking information relating to any future mineral production, liquidity, enhanced value and capital markets profile of the Company, future growth potential for the Company and its business, and future exploration plans are based on management's reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses and opinions, which are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, and other factors that management believes are relevant and reasonable in the circumstances, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things, the price of silver, gold, and other metals; no escalation in the severity of public health crises; costs of exploration and development; the estimated costs of development of exploration projects; the Company's ability to operate in a safe and effective manner and its ability to obtain financing on reasonable terms.

These statements reflect the Company's respective current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of other assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward‐looking statements or forward-looking information and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: precious metals price volatility; risks associated with the conduct of the Company's mining activities; regulatory, consent or permitting delays; risks relating to reliance on the Company's management team and outside contractors; the Company's inability to obtain insurance to cover all risks, on a commercially reasonable basis or at all; currency fluctuations; risks regarding the failure to generate sufficient cash flow from operations; risks relating to project financing and equity issuances; risks and unknowns inherent in all mining projects, including the inaccuracy of reserves and resources, metallurgical recoveries and capital and operating costs of such projects; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties; laws and regulations governing the environment, health and safety; the ability of the communities in which the Company operates to manage and cope with the implications of public health crises; the economic and financial implications of public health crises to the Company; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; employee relations, labour unrest or unavailability; the Company's interactions with surrounding communities; the Company's ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; the speculative nature of exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; stock market volatility; conflicts of interest among certain directors and officers; lack of liquidity for shareholders of the Company; litigation risk; the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine; general economic facts; and the factors identified under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's management discussion and analysis and other public disclosure documents.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

