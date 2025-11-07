VIZSLA COPPER EXTENDS STRONG COPPER-IN-SOIL ANOMALY 3 KM TO THE EAST OF THE THIRA DISCOVERY, POPLAR PROJECT

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ -- Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU, OTCQB: VCUFF, FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to report initial results from a recently completed soil geochemical survey at its Thira discovery on the Poplar project (the "Poplar Project" or "Poplar") in central BC (Figure 1).

HIGHLIGHTS

Broad multi-element soil geochemical anomaly extends for over 3 kilometers east of the Thira copper-molybdenum discovery.

Copper, molybdenum and silver soil geochemical anomalies are coincident with geological and airborne geophysical targets.

Induced Polarization (IP) geophysical surveying over the same area is now complete, with processing, modelling and interpretation of the geophysical data pending.

Planning is underway for a follow-up Phase 2 drill program at Thira.

"These soil results have expanded the potential footprint of the Thira target area by 3 km," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman. "The expansion potential when combined with the current scale of the mineralization, proximity to surface, and established infrastructure in the area further supports that Thira is quickly becoming a significant discovery. We look forward to continuing to update the market ahead of our follow-up drill program at Thira in early 2026."

The Soil Survey

The recently completed Phase 1 drill program at Thira consisted of ten drill holes totalling over 4,500 meters (see October 20, 2025 News Release), with all drill holes intersecting significant intervals of porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization. Strong mineralization (e.g., 237.3 meters of 0.51% CuEq* (0.36% Cu, 0.02% Mo, 1.19 g/t Ag, and 0.06 g/t Au) from 117.7 meters downhole in TH25-145, see October 20 News Release), consists of chalcopyrite-molybdenite bearing stockwork and multi-stage porphyry-related veins that crosscut intensely biotite altered volcanics and volcanic breccias and at least four phases of pre- and intra-mineral intrusions. Targeting for the Phase 1 drill program was strongly influenced by an open-ended copper-molybdenum-silver soil geochemical anomaly identified in the 2024 soil survey. This anomaly is now known to be spatially coincident with copper-molybdenum-silver mineralization at Thira (Figure 2).

An expanded soil survey has now been completed across most of the remaining ~8 by 2 kilometer Thira alteration corridor (Figure 2). Initial results from this survey indicate that the multi-element soil anomaly identified in 2024 extends at least three kilometers to the east where further results are pending (Figure 2). The main copper-in-soil anomaly now measures approximately 4,000 by 800 meters and contains values up to 1,200 ppm (0.12%) copper.

A total of 1,244 B-horizon soil samples were collected in 2025 over a 3 kilometer section of the alteration corridor. Samples were collected at 50 meter intervals along northwest-southeast trending survey lines spaced 200 meters apart (Figure 2).

Next Steps at Thira

Final soil geochemical results will be compiled with results from the recently completed, 35 line-kilometer IP survey to identify new high-priority drill targets. Planning for an upcoming follow-up Phase 2 drill program is currently underway.

* Copper equivalent calculation (CuEq) uses metal prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, Mo US$20.00/lb, Au US$2,000/oz and Ag US$22/oz and conceptual recoveries of Cu: 80%, Mo: 80%, Au: 70% and Ag: 65%. Metallurgical test work has not been performed on core from Thira, therefore it is uncertain which metals would report to potential concentrates - recoveries are conceptual in nature. CuEq is provided for illustrative purpose only to show the combined grades of Cu, Mo, Au and Ag relative to copper price net of conceptual metallurgical recoveries. CuEq% = Cu% + (Au g/t x (Au recovery / Cu recovery) x [Au price US$/oz ÷ 31] / [Cu price US$/lb x 22.04623]) + (Ag g/t x (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) x [Ag price US$/oz ÷ 31] / [Cu price US$/lb x 22.04623] + (Mo grade % x (Mo recovery / Cu recovery) x [Mo price US$/lb x 2204.623] / [Cu price US$/lb x 2204.623]). Composite intervals are calculated using length-weighted averages above the cutoff grades noted above, with up to 10 meters of internal dilution. True thickness of the bulk-tonnage style, stockwork-hosted mineralization is unknown.

Figure 1. Map of the Poplar Project showing the location of the Thira target area and previously acquired MobileMT data1. The area circled around the conductivity-high anomaly marks the footprint of the Thira alteration corridor.

Figure 2. Copper-in-soil geochemical results across the Thira alteration corridor. Results from the 2025 survey are plotted with previously reported results from the 2024 survey (see October 8, 2024 news release). Results from the gap in samples (244 samples) on the eastern extent are pending. Locations of historic shallow drill holes are shown. Results from holes TH25-138 and TH25-145 were previously released (see July 22, 2025 and October 20, 2025 news releases). See references below for sources of historical data.

Poplar Project

The 44,200-hectare Poplar project in central BC covers Mesozoic aged arc-related volcanic, sedimentary and intrusive rocks considered prospective for porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. In addition to the Thira target, the project also hosts the Poplar deposit, a near-surface porphyry-related copper and gold system. The Thira target is approximately 10 km south of the Poplar deposit. Vizsla Copper has the option to earn a 100% interest in the property through a series of expenditure commitments and annual cash payments until 2027.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its Poplar and Woodjam projects, well situated amongst significant infrastructure in Central and Southern British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Sampling, Chain of Custody, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Soil samples were prepared and analyzed at the ALS Global analytical laboratory in North Vancouver, BC. ALS Global is registered to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures.

Soil samples were dried onsite before being shipped to the ALS Global laboratory. The samples were screened to -180 microns (SCR-41), analyzed using an aqua regia digestion (GEO-AuAR01) followed by a trace detection ICP-MS finish (method AuMe-TL43) on a 25 gram aliquot.

No standards or blanks were inserted by Vizsla Copper with the soil samples. ALS routinely inserts certified standards, blanks and pulp duplicates into the analytical stream. The standards, blanks and duplicate samples used by ALS are considered appropriate and the results are acceptable.

Qualified Person and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Vizsla Copper. Dr. Leslie is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The technical information has not been verified by Vizsla Copper and may in some instances be unverifiable.

References

1. Henneberry, T.R. (2024), Data acquisition and processing report, Helicopter Borne MobileMT Electromagnetic and Magnetic Survey, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 41614, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris 2. Wagner, D. (1995), Soil sampling and percussion drilling on the Thira Property, Omineca Mining District, BC, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24109, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris 3. Wagner, D. (1996), Assessment report, Diamond drilling on the Thira Property, Omineca Mining District, BC, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24392, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris

