VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROJECT

Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired, or has agreed to acquire, an additional 16,008 hectares of prospective exploration ground contiguous with the Company's Woodjam Copper-Gold Project (the "Woodjam Project"). A majority of the additional claims were acquired via low-cost staking, while a small portion are to be purchased from an arm's length vendor.

HIGHLIGHTS

Expansion of Flagship Woodjam Project: With the addition of these claims, the Woodjam Project will cover 90,163 hectares of prospective southern Quesnel Terrane.

With the addition of these claims, the Woodjam Project will cover 90,163 hectares of prospective southern Quesnel Terrane. Prospective Geology: The newly staked claims are largely underlain by intrusive rocks of the Takomkane batholith, which hosts porphyry-related copper-gold mineralization at the nearby Southeast deposit. The purchased claims are largely underlain by Nicola Gp. volcaniclastic rocks.

"I am pleased that we've been able to add over 16,000 hectares of prospective geology to the Woodjam Project area," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "High-grade gold and zinc mineralization outcrops on the purchased claims and the newly staked claims extend the Woodjam property over highly prospective and underexplored geology covered by a thin mantle of glacial till. We intend to explore both of these areas in 2024."

The Claims

The claims to be purchased (see Figure 1) total 1,226 hectares and cover a zone of outcropping quartz-carbonate veins in Nicola volcaniclastic rocks with high-grade sphalerite and gold mineralization. Grab samples collected by Vizsla Copper contain up to 26.8% Zn and 9.01 g/t Au over thicknesses estimated to be 0.2 metres, summarized in Table 1 below. No known drill holes have been completed in the area and Vizsla Copper will complete detailed geological, ground geophysical and surficial geochemistry surveys to develop drill targets.

Table 1: Rock chip assays from purchased claims. Sample Ag g/t Au g/t Cu % Zn % C00367757 244.0 9.01 1.54 10.8 C00367758 3.2 3.20 0.67 26.8 C00367759 0.6 0.57 0.14 7.6 C00367760 3.1 3.10 0.66 19.0 C00367761 1.3 1.30 1.01 23.4

These claims will be acquired from an arms-length vendor for 200,000 common shares of Vizsla Copper. The claims will be subject to a 2.0% net smelter returns royalty, of which Vizsla Copper has the right to purchase 1.0% (one-half) for $1.0 million in cash. The acquisition is subject to standard closing conditions, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), and should close in the coming weeks.

The newly staked claims have an area of 14,782 hectares and are in two blocks contiguous with the southern end of the Woodjam Project. They are largely underlain by intrusive rocks of the Takomkane batholith, the same intrusive complex that hosts the large Southeast porphyry related copper-gold deposit at the Woodjam Project. Outcrop is rare in the area, particularly in the western block, where the highly prospective Takomkane margin is hidden by a mantle of unconsolidated glacial till. Geophysical and soil geochemical surveys will be required to develop drill targets here.

The Woodjam Project

The 90,163-hectare Woodjam Project is located 55 kilometres east of the community of Williams Lake in an area characterized by a low elevation, flat to gently undulating landscape that is easily accessed by logging roads. Geologically, the Woodjam Project is located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane – a large regional depositional belt commonly dominated by alkalic volcanic units and related volcaniclastic lithologies. The Quesnel terrane hosts both alkaline and calc-alkaline porphyry copper+/-gold+/-molybdenum deposits, including the Copper Mountain, New Afton, Highland Valley, Mount Polley, Mount Milligan and Kemess mines.

To date, six zones of porphyry-related mineralization (Megabuck, Deerhorn, Takom, Three Firs, Southeast, Megaton) have been identified at the Woodjam Project by drilling. These six mineralized zones form a cluster approximately 5 kilometres in diameter.

In 2023 Vizsla Copper completed a total of 7,599 metres in 18 holes, successfully extending the Deerhorn and Takom deposits while also intersecting the strongest mineralization to date at the Megaton zone.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has three additional copper exploration properties: Copperview, Redgold and Carruthers Pass, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

QA/QC

Samples were submitted to ALS Canada Ltd.'s preparation site in Kamloops, BC before being shipped to the ALS analytical laboratory in North Vancouver, BC. Each sample was fine crushed before a 250 g split was pulverized with greater than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples were analysed using ALS's 30 g Fire Assay Fusion method (Au-ICP21) with an ICP-AES finish for gold, and with a 48-element four-acid digest method (ME-MS61) with an ICP-AES/MS finish. Overlimit values for copper, silver, and zinc were determined using the ME-OG62 method, which involves a four-acid digest followed by an ICP-AES finish.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

