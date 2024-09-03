VIZSLA COPPER EXPANDS DEERHORN GOLD-COPPER DEPOSIT WITH AN INTERSECTION OF 1.16 G/T AUEQ OVER 86.0M

Deerhorn Drill Hole (DH24-120) DH24-120 intersected 86.0m @ 0.91 g/t Au, 0.18% Cu (1.16 g/t Aueq and 0.84% Cueq) from 191.0 to 277.0m (>0.2 g/t Au). Within this broad intersection is a higher-grade interval of 68.5m @ 1.07 g/t Au, 0.18% Cu (1.32 g/t Aueq and 0.96% Cueq) from 208.5 to 277.0m (>0.5 g/t Au).

Drill Hole DH24-120 is the first drill hole of the summer core drilling program

The intersection extends higher grade gold mineralization at Deerhorn to the south and is wide open for further expansion in that direction

Drilling Program has been expanded from an initially planned 8 drill holes ( 3,200m ) to 10 drill holes ( 4,000m ).

"I'm pleased that our exploration team continues to execute on our high-impact exploration targeting initiatives," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman. "The high gold grades in the Deerhorn deposit are compelling and may be the key to future development scenarios at Woodjam."

"Drill hole DH24-120 is a great way to start the summer drill program, as it extends the higher-grade gold zone to the south at the Deerhorn deposit," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "Deerhorn expansion remains a top priority, along with evaluation of other high impact targets at the Three Firs copper-gold zone, the Megaton zone and the higher-grade gold portions of the Southeast deposit."

The Drill Hole

Drill hole DH24-120 was designed to extend the high-grade gold-copper porphyry related mineralization at the southwest portion of the Deerhorn deposit to the south. The drill hole was successful with the intersection of intense quartz-chalcopyrite-magnetite stockwork and sheeted veins that returned a broad interval of 86.0m @ 0.91 g/t Au, 0.18% Cu (1.16 g/t Aueq and 0.84% Cueq) from 191.0 to 277.0m (>0.2 g/t Au). A higher-grade portion (>0.5 g/t Au) returned 68.5m @ 1.07 g/t Au, 0.18% Cu (1.32 g/t Aueq and 0.96% Cueq) from 208.5 to 277.0m. Figures 2, 3 and 4 show plan, section and isometric views of the intersection, respectively. The mineralization is hosted by Upper Triassic to Lower Jurassic Nicola volcanic rocks and coeval intrusive bodies.

The Next Steps

The core drilling program at the Woodjam and contiguous Redgold projects is ongoing and has been expanded to 10 drill holes (4,000m) from an initially planned 8 drill holes (3,200m). A total of six drill holes have been completed to date (at Deerhorn, Southeast and Three Firs). The remaining four will be completed at Redgold and Three Firs. Additional analytical results will be released as they are received.

Sampling, Chain of Custody, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of Vizsla's geologists and the chain of custody from the sampling facility in Horsefly to the sample preparation facility, ALS Laboratories in Kamloops, BC, was continuously monitored.

Core samples were taken as ½ core, from a minimum of 0.3 m to a maximum of 2 m core length to account for lithological or alteration boundaries. Samples were then crushed, pulverised and sample pulps were analysed using industry standard analytical methods including a 4-Acid, ICP-MS multielement package (ALS code ME-MS61) and an ICP-AES method for high-grade copper samples (ALS code ME-OG62). Gold was analysed using a 30 g aliquot by fire assay with an ICP-AES finish (ALS code Au-ICP21).

Certified reference material was inserted every 10th sample. Coarse blank was inserted every 20th sample. For approximately 2.5% of core samples, the remaining ½ core was taken as a field duplicate. For 2.5% of core samples a preparation duplicate is taken after coarse crushing is complete at the laboratory.

In addition to Vizsla's QA/QC program, additional blanks, reference materials and duplicates were inserted by ALS according to their internal procedures. Data verification of the analytical results included a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results.

Figure 1 – Woodjam Project

Figure 2 – Deerhorn Drilling Plan

Figure 3 – Drill Hole DH24-120 Cross Section

Figure 4 – Deerhorn Zone Isometric View (Looking down from the southwest)

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has three additional copper properties: Poplar, Copperview, and Redgold, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

