VIZSLA COPPER DRILLS 304.8 METERS OF 0.48% CUEQ AT THE THIRA DISCOVERY, CENTRAL BRITISH COLUMBIA

Drill hole TH26-154 tested the northern extent of porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization intersected in discovery hole TH25-138, and returned: 472.8 meters of 0.40% copper equivalent* (0.26% Cu, 0.017% Mo, 0.87 g/t Ag, and 0.04 g/t Au, above a 0.10% Cu cutoff grade) from 13.2 meters down hole, including 304.8 meters of 0.48% copper equivalent* (0.29% Cu, 0.022% Mo, 1.02 g/t Ag, and 0.05 g/t Au, above a 0.20% Cu cutoff grade) from 13.2 meters down hole, and including 45.0 meters of 0.58% copper equivalent* (0.42% Cu, 0.012% Mo, 1.29 g/t Ag, and 0.096 g/t Au, above a 0.30% Cu cutoff grade) from 48.0 meters down hole

All drill holes at the Thira Discovery intersected zones of porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization and together define a footprint of approximately 800 meters by 900 meters. Follow-up Phase 2 drilling at Thira will target mineralization extensions across interpreted fault zones.

and together define a footprint of approximately 800 meters by 900 meters. Follow-up Phase 2 drilling at Thira will target mineralization extensions across interpreted fault zones. Emerging Camp Lake target: Seven drill holes evaluated the Camp Lake target and defined a broad ~800 meter by 400-meter footprint of porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization. Follow-up Phase 2 drilling at Camp Lake will target higher-grade mineralization to the south.

Seven drill holes evaluated the Camp Lake target and defined a broad ~800 meter by 400-meter footprint of porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization. Follow-up Phase 2 drilling at Camp Lake will target higher-grade mineralization to the south. Emerging Copper Pond target: Four drill holes evaluated the Copper Pond target and established a vertically oriented zone of copper-molybdenum-silver mineralization where 177.3 meters of 0.31% CuEq* (0.17% Cu, 0.012% Mo, 2.32 g/t Ag and 0.07 g/t Au) was intersected in drill hole TH26-163. Follow-up Phase 2 drilling at Copper Pond will target potential higher-grade extensions to the east.

Four drill holes evaluated the Copper Pond target and established a vertically oriented zone of copper-molybdenum-silver mineralization where 177.3 meters of 0.31% CuEq* (0.17% Cu, 0.012% Mo, 2.32 g/t Ag and 0.07 g/t Au) was intersected in drill hole TH26-163. Follow-up Phase 2 drilling at Copper Pond will target potential higher-grade extensions to the east. Phase 2 drill program set to commence in the coming weeks: Up to 8,000 meters of drilling with two drill rigs focused on evaluating the extents of the Thira Discovery, the Camp Lake and Copper Pond targets is expected to start in late July.

*Copper equivalent calculation (CuEq) uses metal prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, Mo US$25.00/lb, Au US$2,500/oz and Ag US$25/oz and conceptual recoveries of Cu: 80%, Mo: 80%, Au: 70% and Ag: 65%. CuEq is provided for illustrative purpose only to show the combined grades of Cu, Mo, Au and Ag relative to copper price net of conceptual metallurgical recoveries. Composite intervals are calculated using length weighted averages above the cutoff grades noted above, with up to 20 meters of internal dilution. True thickness of the bulk-tonnage style, stockwork-hosted mineralization is unknown.

"Our second drill program at the Poplar Project has significantly advanced our understanding of the system at the Thira target, where we are working to define a large-scale copper porphyry system," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chair and CEO. "We believe Thira represents only one part of a much larger system, with additional porphyry centres identified across the 8 km corridor that warrant further drilling. As we prepare to launch our next fully funded, two-rig drill program, we look forward to continuing to build on the momentum of this discovery with a total of nearly 20,000 meters of drilling at the project this year."

"Intersecting porphyry-related copper mineralization in every hole at Thira and defining an approximately 800-meter by 900-meter mineralized footprint with long intervals of continuous porphyry-related copper mineralization, as seen in TH26-154, further demonstrates the scale and continuity of the Thira discovery," commented Steve Blower, VP Exploration. "Additionally, the broad intervals of copper mineralization intersected at the Camp Lake target support our interpretation that the Thira alteration corridor is comprised of multiple porphyry centers within a much larger system. Importantly, mineralization remains open in most directions, providing excellent opportunities for continued expansion when drilling resumes."

Building on the Thira Discovery

Phase 1 of the 2026 drill program at the Poplar Project consisted of over 11,200 meters completed in 21 drill holes along the Thira alteration corridor (Figure 4). Drilling focussed on the Thira Discovery, Camp Lake and Copper Pond targets.

Thira Discovery: Results from the first two drill holes of Phase 1, 2026 were previously disclosed (see April 6, 2026 news release) and included the longest interval of continuous porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization drilled to-date at the target with 675.2 meters of 0.40% CuEq* (0.26% Cu, 0.015% Mo, 1.06 g/t Ag, and 0.04 g/t Au, TH26-151). Seven additional holes, totalling 3,825 meters were drilled at the Thira Discovery in Phase 1, 2026 and include the following results:

Drill hole TH26-154 evaluated the extent of porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization north of discovery hole TH25-138 (Figures 1 and 2). The hole was drilled to the north at a dip of -55 o from the same pad as drill hole TH25-138 and returned 472.8 meters of 0.40% CuEq* (0.26% Cu, 0.017% Mo, 0.87 g/t Ag, and 0.04 g/t Au, Table 1) from 13.2 meters down hole including 304.8 meters of 0.48% CuEq* (0.29% Cu, 0.022% Mo, 1.02 g/t Ag, and 0.05 g/t Au, Table 1) from 13.2 meters down hole. Mineralization across this interval consists of chalcopyrite-molybdenite bearing stockwork and multi-stage porphyry-related veins with disseminated chalcopyrite (Figure 3 and 5a, 5b). Higher density of veins with higher-temperature alteration (e.g., K-feldspar-biotite-magnetite) correlate with zones of higher-grade mineralization (e.g., 45.0 meters of 0.58% CuEq (0.42% Cu, 0.012% Mo, 1.29 g/t Ag, and 0.096 g/t Au, Table 1) from 48.0 meters down hole).

from the same pad as drill hole TH25-138 and returned (0.26% Cu, 0.017% Mo, 0.87 g/t Ag, and 0.04 g/t Au, Table 1) from 13.2 meters down hole including (0.29% Cu, 0.022% Mo, 1.02 g/t Ag, and 0.05 g/t Au, Table 1) from 13.2 meters down hole. Mineralization across this interval consists of chalcopyrite-molybdenite bearing stockwork and multi-stage porphyry-related veins with disseminated chalcopyrite (Figure 3 and 5a, 5b). Higher density of veins with higher-temperature alteration (e.g., K-feldspar-biotite-magnetite) correlate with zones of higher-grade mineralization (e.g., (0.42% Cu, 0.012% Mo, 1.29 g/t Ag, and 0.096 g/t Au, Table 1) from 48.0 meters down hole). All holes drilled at the Thira Discovery intersected zones of porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization (Table 1 and Figure 1) hosted in at least four phases of monzonite intrusions and volcaniclastic rocks. Mineralization is focused around a late-phase, vertically oriented monzonite plug with higher grades hosted primarily in earlier syn-mineralization monzonites and intensely altered volcaniclastic rocks. Drilling currently defines a mineralized footprint of approximately 800 meters by 900 meters (Figure 1) down to a depth of ~500 meters (Figures 2 and 3) where higher grade zones near syn-mineralization monzonite intrusions define a near-surface area of approximately 500 meters by 500 meters (Figure 1). Continued drilling at Thira will investigate the potential faulted offset to the east as well as the controls on higher-grade mineralization central to the target area.

Camp Lake Target : Drilling at the Camp Lake target, 1.3 km southwest of Thira, was designed to evaluate the porphyry-related mineralization potential of largely untested, coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies (see the Company's news release dated June 16, 2025 news release). Eight drill holes totalling 4,060 meters evaluated an ~800 meter by 400 meter footprint (Figure 4) with all holes returning zones of porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization (e.g., 162.0 meters of 0.24% CuEq* (0.16% Cu, 0.005% Mo, 0.46 g/t Ag and 0.06g/t Au), TH26-155, Figure 4 and Table 2). Mineralization is typically disseminated within monzonite to quartz monzonite phases of the Camp Lake stock and associated with chlorite-sericite alteration. Local zones of potassic alteration and intervals of magnetite-cemented breccias (Figure 5c) with associated higher-grade copper mineralization were intersected in the southernmost holes suggesting an exploration vector to the south. Follow-up drilling at Camp Lake will target higher-grade mineralization to the south (Figure 4).

Copper Pond Target : Drilling at the Copper Pond target, 2.7 km southwest of Thira, was designed to evaluate the extent of near-surface porphyry-related copper mineralization intersected in shallow 1970s drilling (Figure 4). Four drill holes totalling 2,057 meters evaluated a ~500 meter by 500 meter area of coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies (see the Company's news release dated June 16, 2025 news release). Zones of strong disseminated and vein-hosted copper-molybdenum-silver mineralization were intersected in two holes (TH26-163, 177.3 meters of 0.31% CuEq* (0.17% Cu, 0.012% Mo, 2.32 g/t Ag and 0.07 g/t Au, Table 2) and TH26-165, 94.0 meters of 0.27% CuEq* (0.14% Cu, 0.013% Mo, 2.33 g/t Ag, and 0.05 g/t Au, Table 2) and are associated with locally intense potassic alteration (K-feldspar-biotite) hosted in monzonites and volcaniclastic rocks. Follow-up drilling at Camp Lake will evaluate the eastern extent of this mineralization.

Next Steps

Phase 2, 2026 drilling at Poplar is scheduled to commence in the coming weeks. Drilling will focus on structural offsets of the Thira Discovery, the southern extent of porphyry-related mineralization at Camp Lake and the eastern extent of copper-molybdenum-silver mineralization at Copper Pond.

Detailed geological mapping across the Thira alteration corridor has also been completed with results being used for targeting in Phase 2 drilling. A program of grid-based soil geochemical surveys and DCIP geophysical surveys is also underway across a broad area around the Poplar deposit, 10 km north of Thira.

Table 1. Assay Results from Thira Target Drilling

Hole ID Cutoff From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq* (%) TH26-148** 0.1% Cu 9.00 492.00 483.00 0.26 0.016 0.044 0.93 0.40 including 0.2% Cu 9.00 291.00 282.00 0.34 0.012 0.064 1.22 0.47 including 0.3% Cu 9.00 214.50 205.50 0.36 0.010 0.076 1.32 0.50



















TH26-151** 0.1% Cu 31.80 707.00 675.20 0.26 0.015 0.037 1.06 0.40 including 0.2% Cu 198.00 633.00 435.00 0.31 0.022 0.037 1.24 0.49 including 0.3% Cu 352.80 444.00 91.20 0.35 0.032 0.035 1.15 0.61 including 0.3% Cu 492.00 579.00 87.00 0.39 0.016 0.046 1.71 0.54



















TH26-154 0.1% Cu 13.20 486.00 472.80 0.25 0.017 0.042 0.87 0.40 including 0.2% Cu 13.20 318.00 304.80 0.29 0.022 0.051 1.02 0.48 including 0.3% Cu 48.00 93.00 45.00 0.42 0.012 0.096 1.29 0.58 including 0.3% Cu 208.80 313.90 105.10 0.31 0.013 0.042 1.10 0.44



















TH26-156 0.1% Cu 24.00 195.00 171.00 0.14 0.008 0.020 0.45 0.20



















TH26-157 0.1% Cu 22.00 58.00 36.00 0.14 0.006 0.019 0.38 0.19 and 0.1% Cu 69.00 119.00 50.00 0.16 0.004 0.014 0.64 0.20



















TH26-158 0.1% Cu 81.00 177.00 96.00 0.17 0.005 0.025 0.55 0.22



















TH26-159 0.1% Cu 12.00 298.00 286.00 0.14 0.012 0.017 0.44 0.23 and 0.1% Cu 320.00 399.00 79.00 0.14 0.021 0.028 0.48 0.29



















TH26-160 0.1% Cu 334.70 537.00 202.30 0.16 0.004 0.015 0.56 0.20



















TH26-162 0.1% Cu 12.00 171.00 159.00 0.16 0.008 0.020 0.53 0.23

*Copper equivalent calculation (CuEq) uses metal prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, Mo US$25.00/lb, Au US$2,500/oz and Ag US$25/oz and conceptual recoveries of Cu: 80%, Mo: 80%, Au: 70% and Ag: 65%. Metallurgical test work has not been performed on core from the Thira Discovery target, therefore it is uncertain which metals would report to potential concentrates - recoveries are conceptual in nature. CuEq is provided for illustrative purpose only to show the combined grades of Cu, Mo, Au and Ag relative to copper price net of conceptual metallurgical recoveries. CuEq% = Cu% + (Au g/t x (Au recovery / Cu recovery) x [Au price US$/oz ÷ 31] / [Cu price US$/lb x 22.04623]) + (Ag g/t x (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) x [Ag price US$/oz ÷ 31] / [Cu price US$/lb x 22.04623] + (Mo grade % x (Mo recovery / Cu recovery) x [Mo price US$/lb x 2204.623] / [Cu price US$/lb x 2204.623]). CuEq Intervals previously reported in 2025 have been recalculated using updated metal prices. Composite intervals are calculated using length-weighted averages above the cutoff grades noted above, with up to 20 meters of internal dilution. True thickness of the bulk-tonnage style, stockwork-hosted mineralization is unknown. ** Previously reported drill holes, see April 6, 2026 News Release

Figure 1. Map of the Thira Discovery showing the location of all previously reported drill holes with selected highlights and newly reported drill holes. Sections lines for Figures 2 and 3 shown. See footnote below Tables 1 and 2 for CuEq calculation inputs. CuEq Intervals previously reported in 2025 have been recalculated using updated metal prices. See references1,2 below for sources of historical drill data.

Figure 2. North-south section A Thira (8200E, A-A') showing copper and molybdenum assays down hole for drill holes TH26-154 and TH26-162 and previously reported drill holes TH25-138, and TH25-144. CuEq* Intervals previously reported in 2025 have been recalculated using updated metal prices. See Table 1 and associated footnotes for CuEq metal and calculation inputs.

Figure 3. North-south section B Thira (8400E, B-B') showing copper and molybdenum assays down hole for drill holes TH26-156 and TH26-158 and previously reported drill holes TH25-139, TH25-145, TH26-148, and TH26-151. CuEq* Intervals previously reported in 2025 have been recalculated using updated metal prices. See Table 1 and associated footnotes for CuEq metal and calculation inputs.

Figure 4. Map of the Thira Discovery, Camp Lake and Copper Pond targets showing the location of all previously reported drill holes with selected highlights and newly reported drill holes at Camp Lake and Copper Pond. See footnote below Tables 1 and 2 for CuEq calculation inputs. See references1,2,3 below for sources of historical drill data.

Figure 5. Core photos of Thira drill hole TH25-154 and Camp Lake drill hole TH25-149. A. porphyry-related stockwork cutting biotite-k-feldspar altered monzonite from Thira drill hole TH26-154 at 46.0 meters down hole, B. intense biotite alteration with disseminated and clotted chalcopyrite from Thira drill hole TH26-154 at 221.7 meters down hole, C. potassic altered monzonite clast-rich breccia with magnetite-pyrite-chalcopyrite cement from Camp Lake drill hole TH26-149 at 314.8 meters down hole. Abbreviations: cpy = chalcopyrite, py = pyrite, mgnt = magnetite, bt = biotite, k-spar = potassium feldspar

Table 2. Assay Results for Camp Lake and Copper Pond target drill holes

Hole ID Cutoff From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) CuEq* (%) TH26-149 0.05% Cu 235.00 386.00 151.00 0.11 0.006 0.031 0.40 0.17

0.1% Cu 270.00 318.10 48.10 0.15 0.006 0.048 0.53 0.23



















TH26-150 no significant intervals





















TH26-152 0.05% Cu 250.00 364.90 114.90 0.10 0.003 0.017 1.17 0.14



















TH26-153 0.05% Cu 149.00 386.00 237.00 0.11 0.005 0.041 0.37 0.17 including 0.1% Cu 201.00 276.00 75.00 0.13 0.005 0.053 0.42 0.20



















TH26-155 0.05% Cu 211.00 454.00 243.00 0.14 0.004 0.050 0.43 0.21 including 0.1% Cu 241.00 403.00 162.00 0.16 0.005 0.060 0.46 0.24



















TH26-161 no significant intervals





















TH26-163 0.1% Cu 228.70 406.00 177.30 0.17 0.012 0.066 2.32 0.31 including 0.2% Cu 250.00 275.00 25.00 0.22 0.013 0.149 11.78 0.51



















TH26-164 0.05% Cu 189.00 468.00 279.00 0.11 0.006 0.033 0.45 0.18 including 0.1% Cu 189.00 339.00 150.00 0.13 0.008 0.035 0.49 0.21



















TH26-165 0.1% Cu 11.20 35.00 23.80 0.16 0.008 0.073 0.44 0.27 and 0.1% Cu 57.00 151.00 94.00 0.14 0.013 0.048 2.33 0.27



















TH26-166 0.05% Cu 114.00 459.00 345.00 0.10 0.006 0.024 0.44 0.17 including 0.1% Cu 136.00 204.00 68.00 0.14 0.003 0.019 0.69 0.17 including 0.1% Cu 341.40 378.00 36.60 0.15 0.013 0.056 0.47 0.28



















TH26-167 no significant intervals





















TH26-168 0.05% Cu 153.00 479.00 326.00 0.10 0.009 0.044 0.37 0.20 including 0.1% Cu 302.00 441.00 139.00 0.12 0.012 0.050 0.39 0.24

*Copper equivalent calculation (CuEq) uses metal prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, Mo US$25.00/lb, Au US$2,500/oz and Ag US$25/oz and conceptual recoveries of Cu: 80%, Mo: 80%, Au: 70% and Ag: 65%. Metallurgical test work has not been performed on core from the Camp Lake or Copper Pond targets, therefore it is uncertain which metals would report to potential concentrates - recoveries are conceptual in nature. CuEq is provided for illustrative purpose only to show the combined grades of Cu, Mo, Au and Ag relative to copper price net of conceptual metallurgical recoveries. CuEq% = Cu% + (Au g/t x (Au recovery / Cu recovery) x [Au price US$/oz ÷ 31] / [Cu price US$/lb x 22.04623]) + (Ag g/t x (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) x [Ag price US$/oz ÷ 31] / [Cu price US$/lb x 22.04623] + (Mo grade % x (Mo recovery / Cu recovery) x [Mo price US$/lb x 2204.623] / [Cu price US$/lb x 2204.623]). CuEq Intervals previously reported in 2025 have been recalculated using updated metal prices. Composite intervals are calculated using length-weighted averages above the cutoff grades noted above, with up to 20 meters of internal dilution. True thickness of the bulk-tonnage style, stockwork-hosted mineralization is unknown.

Table 2. Collar information for Thira, Camp Lake and Copper Pond Target drill holes

Hole ID Target Easting* Northing* Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) TH26-148 Thira 628401 5978002 1108 179 -84 603 TH26-149 Camp Lake 627600 5977207 1118 360 -80 486 TH26-150 Camp Lake 627621 5977387 1104 360 -80 510 TH26-151 Thira 628404 5978090 1094 354 -53 726 TH26-152 Camp Lake 627602 5977591 1075 359 -80 504 TH26-153 Camp Lake 627403 5977197 1105 360 -80 524 TH26-154 Thira 628209 5978105 1079 360 -55 525 TH26-155 Camp Lake 627600 5977000 1140 360 -80 570 TH26-156 Thira 628402 5978294 1070 360 -55 558 TH26-157 Thira 627992 5978100 1045 360 -55 549 TH26-158 Thira 628395 5977896 1120 180 -55 516 TH26-159 Thira 627992 5978100 1045 180 -55 555 TH26-160 Thira 628796 5978098 1122 180 -55 537 TH26-161 Copper Pond 626296 5976392 1058 360 -81 489 TH26-162 Thira 628202 5978257 1056 360 -55 585 TH26-163 Copper Pond 626099 5976417 1049 360 -45 522 TH26-164 Camp Lake 627601 5977001 1140 180 -70 497 TH26-165 Copper Pond 626097 5976597 1064 360 -45 546 TH26-166 Camp lake 627806 5977196 1154 180 -55 468 TH26-167 Copper Pond 625748 5976516 1078 180 -60 501 TH26-168 Camp Lake 627395 5976953 1122 360 -80 501

^UTM NAD83 Z 09

Poplar Project

The 44,200-hectare Poplar Project located in central British Columbia covers Mesozoic aged arc-related volcanic, sedimentary and intrusive rocks considered prospective for porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. In addition to the Thira Discovery target, the Poplar Project also hosts the Poplar deposit, a near-surface porphyry-related copper and gold system. The Thira Discovery target is approximately 10 km south of the Poplar deposit. Vizsla Copper has the option to earn a 100% interest in the Poplar Project through a series of expenditure commitments and annual cash payments until 2027.

Sampling, Chain of Custody, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of Vizsla Copper's geologists, and all drill core analytical results have been monitored through the Company's quality assurance and quality control program (QA/QC). The drill core was sawn in half at Vizsla Copper's dedicated and secure core logging and processing facility near Houston, British Columbia.

Half of the drill core was sampled and shipped by a bonded courier in sealed and secured woven polyester bags to the ALS Global preparation facilities in Kamloops, British Columbia, and the chain of custody was continuously monitored. Core samples were prepared using ALS standard preparation procedure PREP-31A which involves crushing the sample to 70% less than 2mm, followed by a riffle split of 250g, and then a pulverised split to better than 85% passing 75 microns.

Following sample preparation, the pulps were sent to the ALS Global analytical laboratory in North Vancouver, British Columbia for analysis. ALS Global is registered to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures.

Drill core samples were analyzed for 48 elements, including Cu, Ag, Mo by ICP-MS on a 0.25-gram aliquot using a four-acid digestion (method ME-MS61). Gold was analyzed by fire assay on a 30-gram aliquot with an AES finish (inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy - method Au-ICP21).

In addition to ALS Global laboratory QA/QC protocols, Vizsla implements a rigorous internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of field and lab duplicates, certified reference materials (standards prepared by an independent lab) and blanks into the sample stream. Data verification of the analytical results includes a statistical analysis of the standards and blanks that must pass certain parameters for acceptance to ensure accurate and verifiable results, and the procedures and results are considered acceptable.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a critical-minerals focused exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its Palmer VMS project in Southeast Alaska, and its Poplar and Woodjam porphyry-related projects in British Columbia.

All of the Company's projects are well situated amongst significant infrastructure. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of the properties within its portfolio in addition to value-accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in stable mining jurisdictions, and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically, and with integrity.

Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Vizsla Copper. Dr. Leslie is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Project.

Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The technical information has not been verified by Vizsla Copper and may in some instances be unverifiable, and the Company encourages readers to exercise appropriate caution when evaluating this technical information.

References

Wagner, D. (1995), Soil sampling and percussion drilling on the Thira Property, Omineca Mining District, BC, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24109, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris Wagner, D. (1996), Assessment report, Diamond drilling on the Thira Property, Omineca Mining District, BC, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24392, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris Woodcock, J.R. (1973), Nadi drill program for Jorex Limited and Dome Exploration (Canada) Ltd., Internal Report, 35 pp.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). "Forward-looking statements" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to the Company's exploration plans, the results from work performed to date; the magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the anticipated advancement of the Company's mineral properties, including but not limited to the drilling program and the analysis and results referenced herein, including the timing, scope and execution thereof; exploration and development, expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits; underground exploration potential; costs and timing of future exploration; exploration prospects of mineral properties; the realization of the expected economics of mineral properties; future growth potential of mineral properties; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto.

Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements or implied by forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking statements as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Contact Information: For more information, please contact: Craig Parry, Executive Chair, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (604) 364-2215 | Email: [email protected]