VIZSLA COPPER DRILLS 237 METERS OF 0.51% CUEQ AT THE THIRA DISCOVERY; EXPANDS COPPER-MOLYBDENUM MINERALIZATION 200 METERS TO THE SOUTH

Near-surface, porphyry-related mineralization intersected in every drill hole: The final four drill holes (TH25-144, 145, 146, and 147) of Phase 1 drilling further demonstrate that porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization extends for at least 800 meters east-west and for at least 500 meters north-south. Mineralization remains open in every direction.

The final four drill holes (TH25-144, 145, 146, and 147) of Phase 1 drilling further demonstrate that porphyry-related copper-molybdenum mineralization extends for at least 800 meters east-west and for at least 500 meters north-south. Drill hole TH25-145 was collared 200 meters east of discovery drill hole TH25-138 and intersected: 237.3 meters of 0.51% copper equivalent* (CuEq, 0.36% Cu, 0.02% Mo, 1.19 g/t Ag, and 0.06 g/t Au, above a 0.2% Cu cutoff grade) from 117.7 meters down hole, including 77.0 meters of 0.55% copper equivalent* (0.43% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 1.48 g/t Ag, and 0.09 g/t Au, above a 0.4% Cu cutoff grade) from 124.0 meters down hole Mineralization remains open to the south.

Drill hole TH25-144 was drilled to the south from the TH25-138 pad and intersected: 240.0 meters of 0.39% copper equivalent* (0.29% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 1.08 g/t Ag and 0.06 g/t Au, above a 0.2% Cu cutoff grade) from 12.0 meters down hole, including 38.4 meters of 0.53% copper equivalent* (0.40% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 1.30 g/t Ag and 0.08 g/t Au, above a 0.3% Cu cutoff grade) from 193.0 meters down hole Mineralization remains open to the south.

Further targeted exploration activities are ongoing: Expanded soil geochemical and IP geophysical surveys are ongoing. The surveys are designed to identify additional porphyry centers and prioritize new drill targets across the ~8 by 2 kilometer, mostly till-covered Thira alteration corridor.

Expanded soil geochemical and IP geophysical surveys are ongoing. The surveys are designed to identify additional porphyry centers and prioritize new drill targets across the ~8 by 2 kilometer, mostly till-covered Thira alteration corridor. Planning is underway for a follow-up drill program: Planning is now underway for a significant Phase 2 drill program aimed at further evaluating the potential size and scale of the Thira porphyry-related copper-molybdenum system.

*Copper equivalent calculation (CuEq) uses metal prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, Mo US$20.00/lb, Au US$2,000/oz and Ag US$22/oz and conceptual recoveries of Cu: 80%, Mo: 80%, Au: 70% and Ag: 65%. CuEq is provided for illustrative purpose only to show the combined grades of Cu, Mo, Au and Ag relative to copper price net of conceptual metallurgical recoveries. Composite intervals are calculated using length weighted averages above the cutoff grades noted above, with up to 10 meters of internal dilution. True thickness of the bulk-tonnage style, stockwork-hosted mineralization is unknown.

"Thira has delivered a new discovery of shallow, porphyry-related copper mineralization in an infrastructure rich area of BC mining country," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman and CEO. "Congratulations to our technical team on this excellent discovery at a time when the world needs more copper".

"I'm very pleased with the scale and tenor of the Thira discovery to date," commented Steve Blower, VP Exploration. "Strong porphyry-related mineral deposits commonly have large, mineralized footprints and very large alteration haloes. Based on our first phase of drilling on 200m spaced sections, it is clear, this alteration system has significant scale potential. I look forward to continuing to evaluate the ultimate size and grade of the porphyry system with the next drill program, and am optimistic that there may be more than one porphyry center within the 8-kilometer-long Thira alteration zone."

Testing the Limits of Thira

The recently completed Phase 1 drill program at Thira consisted of ten drill holes totalling over 4,500 meters. The angled drill holes tested a footprint of approximately 800 meters by 500 meters with results from all ten drill holes now reported. The widely-spaced, Phase 1 drill holes evaluated coincident geophysical and geochemical anomalies (see June 16th, 2025 News Release) central to the Thira alteration corridor (Figure 1).

Drill holes TH25-144, 145, 146, and 147 evaluated the lateral and vertical extent of copper-molybdenum mineralization south of discovery hole TH25-138 (e.g., 345.3 meters of 0.43% CuEq* (0.31% Cu, 0.02% Mo, 1.1 g/t Ag and 0.05 g/t Au), see June 22nd 2025 News Release). The drill holes were collared along a 500 meter east-west section with holes primarily drilled to the south, except for TH25-146 (Figure 2) which was drilled steeply to the north (Figures 2 to 6). These drill holes, as well as the six previously reported drill holes, have all intersected porphyry-related copper-molybdenum-silver-gold mineralization from top of bedrock (average 8.4 meters down hole) to bottom of holes (>400m). Strong mineralization (e.g., 77.0 meters of 0.55% CuEq* (0.43% Cu, 0.01% Mo, 1.48 g/t Ag, and 0.09 g/t Au) from 124.0 meters downhole in TH25-145, Table 1) consists of chalcopyrite-molybdenite bearing stockwork and multi-stage porphyry-related veins (A- and B-type) that crosscut intensely biotite altered volcanics and volcanic breccias and at least four phases of pre- and intra-mineral intrusions varying from plagioclase-biotite monzonite porphyries to equigranular biotite monzonite (Figure 7a to e). The intra-mineral variants have local truncated quartz veins and disseminated chalcopyrite. Zones of anhydrite veins and breccias with locally strong molybdenite mineralization associated with white mica-quartz alteration locally crosscut the main stage potassic alteration.

Results from the Phase 1 drill program at the Thira discovery highlight a zone of near-surface, porphyry-related copper-molybdenum-silver-gold mineralization that spans at least 800 meters east-west and at least 500 meters north-south. Mineralization remains open in every direction.

Additional Porphyry Targets

Further targeted exploration activities across the ~8 by 2 kilometer, mostly till-covered Thira alteration corridor (Figure 1) are ongoing. A comprehensive soil geochemical survey is now complete and over 35 line kilometers of IP (induced polarization) surveying is ongoing. The surveys, designed to define additional porphyry centers, will build on results from previous surveys (see October 8th, 2024 News Release) that highlighted broad, coincident and open-ended multi-element soil geochemical and IP geophysical anomalies.

Next Steps at Thira

Lithological, geochemical and structural data from all holes are currently being integrated into a comprehensive 3D geological model that will inform the next round of drilling. Planning for an upcoming follow-up Phase 2 drill program is underway.

Table 1. Assay Results for all Phase 1 Drill Holes

Hole ID Cutoff From

(m) To (m) Interval

(m) Cu (%) Mo (%) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) CuEq**

(%) TH25-138* 0.1% Cu 10.70 510.00 499.30 0.28 0.02 0.04 1.01 0.39 including 0.2% Cu 10.70 356.00 345.30 0.31 0.02 0.05 1.10 0.43 including 0.3% Cu 21.75 100.00 78.25 0.40 0.01 0.09 1.49 0.46 including 0.3% Cu 140.00 193.00 53.00 0.35 0.04 0.04 1.28 0.53 including 0.3% Cu 244.00 261.00 17.00 0.40 0.02 0.06 1.10 0.52



















TH25-139* 0.1% Cu 19.00 231.00 212.00 0.15 0.00 0.04 0.57 0.20 including 0.2% Cu 22.00 36.50 14.50 0.26 0.00 0.09 1.00 0.36 including 0.2% Cu 94.00 106.35 12.35 0.39 0.00 0.11 1.41 0.50 and 0.1% Cu 272.00 429.00 157.00 0.16 0.01 0.02 0.61 0.24 including 0.2% Cu 410.00 429.00 19.00 0.24 0.04 0.02 0.80 0.44



















TH25-140* 0.1% Cu 6.00 435.00 429.00 0.20 0.01 0.03 0.71 0.28 including 0.2% Cu 187.86 281.00 93.14 0.28 0.01 0.06 0.96 0.39 including 0.3% Cu 201.00 216.00 15.00 0.37 0.02 0.07 1.12 0.54 including 0.3% Cu 258.00 278.52 20.52 0.40 0.01 0.06 1.47 0.48



















TH25-141* 0.1% Cu 9.00 72.10 63.10 0.20 0.01 0.04 0.65 0.28 including 0.2% Cu 40.50 66.00 25.50 0.27 0.01 0.06 0.81 0.36 and 0.1% Cu 139.70 417.00 277.30 0.16 0.01 0.03 0.63 0.24 including 0.2% Cu 177.00 209.20 32.20 0.25 0.01 0.05 0.95 0.36 including 0.2% Cu 300.10 343.00 42.90 0.23 0.01 0.04 0.80 0.33



















TH25-142* 0.1% Cu 6.00 330.00 324.00 0.27 0.01 0.05 0.90 0.39 including 0.2% Cu 51.00 315.00 264.00 0.30 0.02 0.06 0.98 0.43 including 0.3% Cu 138.00 212.00 74.00 0.37 0.03 0.08 1.23 0.57



















TH25-143* 0.1% Cu 14.30 426.00 411.70 0.20 0.01 0.03 0.76 0.27 including 0.2% Cu 14.30 136.25 121.95 0.25 0.01 0.05 1.06 0.36 including 0.2% Cu 247.00 270.00 23.00 0.29 0.01 0.03 0.85 0.35 including 0.2% Cu 315.00 336.00 21.00 0.25 0.00 0.03 0.96 0.29



















TH25-144 0.1% Cu 12.00 367.00 355.00 0.24 0.01 0.05 0.90 0.33 including 0.2% Cu 12.00 252.00 240.00 0.29 0.01 0.06 1.08 0.39 including 0.3% Cu 24.00 55.00 31.00 0.37 0.01 0.09 1.34 0.51 including 0.3% Cu 193.00 231.40 38.40 0.40 0.01 0.08 1.30 0.53



















TH25-145 0.1% Cu 117.70 381.00 263.30 0.34 0.02 0.06 1.13 0.49 including 0.2% Cu 117.70 355.00 237.30 0.36 0.02 0.06 1.19 0.51 including 0.3% Cu 117.70 287.00 169.30 0.40 0.01 0.07 1.35 0.53 including 0.4% Cu 124.00 201.00 77.00 0.43 0.01 0.09 1.48 0.55



















TH25-146 0.1% Cu 6.60 120.00 113.40 0.22 0.02 0.02 1.00 0.31 including 0.2% Cu 27.00 54.00 27.00 0.37 0.03 0.02 2.01 0.55 and 0.1% Cu 144.00 411.00 267.00 0.18 0.01 0.03 0.65 0.26 including 0.2% Cu 309.00 351.00 42.00 0.22 0.01 0.03 0.85 0.29



















TH25-147 0.1% Cu 7.53 430.25 422.72 0.20 0.01 0.03 0.63 0.29 including 0.2% Cu 81.00 123.00 42.00 0.24 0.01 0.04 0.78 0.31 including 0.2% Cu 195.50 261.00 65.50 0.24 0.02 0.03 0.75 0.34 including 0.2% Cu 285.00 351.00 66.00 0.24 0.02 0.03 0.69 0.36 including 0.2% Cu 393.00 425.00 32.00 0.23 0.02 0.02 0.76 0.35 and 0.1% Cu 445.20 495.00 49.80 0.26 0.02 0.03 0.90 0.36 including 0.2% Cu 445.20 486.00 40.80 0.29 0.02 0.03 0.98 0.39 and 0.1% Cu 531.33 555.00 23.67 0.22 0.02 0.02 0.73 0.35

*Holes previously reported, see July 22nd, 2025 and September 9th, 2025 news releases **Copper equivalent calculation (CuEq) uses metal prices of: Cu US$4.00/lb, Mo US$20.00/lb, Au US$2,000/oz and Ag US$22/oz and conceptual recoveries of Cu: 80%, Mo: 80%, Au: 70% and Ag: 65%. Metallurgical test work has not been performed on core from Thira, therefore it is uncertain which metals would report to potential concentrates - recoveries are conceptual in nature. CuEq is provided for illustrative purpose only to show the combined grades of Cu, Mo, Au and Ag relative to copper price net of conceptual metallurgical recoveries. CuEq% = Cu% + (Au g/t x (Au recovery / Cu recovery) x [Au price US$/oz ÷ 31] / [Cu price US$/lb x 22.04623]) + (Ag g/t x (Ag recovery / Cu recovery) x [Ag price US$/oz ÷ 31] / [Cu price US$/lb x 22.04623] + (Mo grade % x (Mo recovery / Cu recovery) x [Mo price US$/lb x 2204.623] / [Cu price US$/lb x 2204.623]). Composite intervals are calculated using length-weighted averages above the cutoff grades noted above, with up to 10 meters of internal dilution. True thickness of the bulk-tonnage style, stockwork-hosted mineralization is unknown.

Figure 1. Map of the Poplar Project showing the location of the Thira target area and previously acquired MobileMT data1. The area circled around the conductivity-high anomaly marks the footprint of the Thira alteration corridor.

Figure 2. Map of the Thira target showing the location of holes TH25-144, 145, 146 and 147 with respect to all previously released drill holes. The area marked by the conductivity-low1 was the focus of drilling. See footnote below Table 1 for CuEq* calculation inputs. See references2,3 below for sources of historical drill data.

Figure 3. North-south section (8400E, C-C') showing copper and molybdenum assays down hole for drill holes TH25-139 and 145. See Table 1 and associated footnotes for CuEq metal and calculation inputs.

Figure 4. North-south section (8200 E, B-B') showing copper and molybdenum assays down hole for drill holes TH25-138 and 144. See Table 1 and associated footnotes for CuEq metal and calculation inputs.

Figure 5. North-south section (8600E, D-D') showing copper and molybdenum assays down hole for drill holes TH25-141, 142 and 147. See Table 1 and associated footnotes for CuEq metal and calculation inputs.

Figure 6. North-south section (8100E, A-A') showing copper and molybdenum assays down hole for drill hole TH25-146 and parts of TH25-143. See Table 1 and associated footnotes for CuEq metal and calculation inputs.

Figure 7. Core photos of TH25-144 and TH25-145. A. Box photos from hole TH25-145 from 211.3 to 224.2 meters down hole showing strong stockwork-controlled porphyry-related mineralization, B. porphyry-related quartz-chalcopyrite veins (A-type) with strong potassium feldspar halos cutting porphyritic monzonite from TH25-145 at 131.0 meters, C. porphyry-related quartz-chalcopyrite veins with local centerlines with strong potassium feldspar halos cutting biotite altered monzonite from TH25-145 at 156.0 meters, D. quartz vein clasts and wormy veins in intra-mineral biotite monzonite from TH25-144 at 198.3 meters, E. chalcopyrite-pyrite vein and fine quartz-feldspar veinlets cutting biotite porphyritic monzonite from TH25-144 at 251.0 meters. Abbreviations: qtz = quartz, cpy = chalcopyrite, bio = biotite, k-spar = potassium feldspar, plg = plagioclase.

Table 2. Collar information

Hole ID Easting^ Northing^ Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip Depth (m) TH25-138* 628209 5978101 1079 360 -80 510 TH25-139* 628401 5978093 1094 360 -80 429 TH25-140* 628500 5978076 1102 90 -45 435 TH25-141* 628602 5978098 1106 360 -45 420 TH25-142* 628603 5978101 1106 360 -80 417 TH25-143* 628210 5978113 1079 270 -55 426 TH25-144 628208 5978105 1071 180 -55 447 TH25-145 628403 5978093 1089 180 -55 462 TH25-146 628105 5977994 1080 360 -80 411 TH25-147 628607 5978101 1105 180 -55 555

^UTM NAD83 Z 09 *Holes previously reported, see July 22nd, 2025 and September 9th, 2025 news releases

Poplar Project

The 44,200 hectare Poplar project in central BC covers Mesozoic aged arc-related volcanic, sedimentary and intrusive rocks considered prospective for porphyry-related copper and gold mineralization. In addition to the Thira target, the project also hosts the Poplar deposit, a near-surface porphyry-related copper and gold system. The Thira target is approximately 10 km south of the Poplar deposit. Vizsla Copper has the option to earn a 100% interest in the property through a series of expenditure commitments and annual cash payments until 2027.

Sampling, Chain of Custody, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core analytical results have been monitored through the Company's quality assurance and quality control program (QA/QC). Drill core was sawn in half at Vizsla's dedicated and secure core logging and processing facility near the Poplar Project

Half of the drill core was sampled and shipped by a bonded courier in sealed and secured woven polyester bags to the ALS Global preparation facilities in Kamloops, BC. Core samples were prepared using ALS standard preparation procedure PREP-31A which involves crushing the sample to 70% less than 2mm, followed by a riffle split of 250g, and then a pulverised split to better than 85% passing 75 microns.

Following sample preparation, the pulps were sent to the ALS Global analytical laboratory in North Vancouver, BC for analysis. ALS Global is registered to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures.

Drill core samples were analyzed for 48 elements, including Cu, Ag, Mo by ICP-MS on a 0.25-gram aliquot using a four-acid digestion (method ME-MS61). Overlimit samples (>10,000 ppm Cu) were re-analyzed using an ore-grade, four-acid digestion and ICP-AES finish (method ME-OG62). Gold was analyzed by fire assay on a 30-gram aliquot with an AES finish (inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy - method Au-ICP21).

In addition to ALS Global laboratory QA/QC protocols, Vizsla implements a rigorous internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of field and lab duplicates, certified reference materials (standards prepared by an independent lab) and blanks into the sample stream. Data verification of the analytical results includes a statistical analysis of the QA/QC data. Results are considered acceptable.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its Poplar and Woodjam projects, well situated amongst significant infrastructure in Central and Southern British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person and National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Technical Advisor for Vizsla Copper. Dr. Leslie is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The technical information has not been verified by Vizsla Copper and may in some instances be unverifiable.

References

Henneberry, T.R. (2024), Data acquisition and processing report, Helicopter Borne MobileMT Electromagnetic and Magnetic Survey, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 41614, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris Wagner, D. (1995), Soil sampling and percussion drilling on the Thira Property, Omineca Mining District, BC, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24109, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris Wagner, D. (1996), Assessment report, Diamond drilling on the Thira Property, Omineca Mining District, BC, Assessment Report Indexing System, Report 24392, https://apps.nrs.gov.bc.ca/pub/aris

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. "Forward-looking information" includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, planned exploration activities. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information and statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative connotation thereof. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to the Company's exploration plans.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company's planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward-looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing, uncertainty of additional financing, no known mineral reserves or resources, the limited operating history of the Company, the influence of a large shareholder, aboriginal title and consultation issues, reliance on key management and other personnel, actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated, changes in exploration programs based upon results, availability of third party contractors, availability of equipment and supplies, failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents, effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry, environmental risks, changes in laws and regulations, community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information or implied by forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or reissue forward-looking information as a result of new information or events except as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Vizsla Copper Corp.

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact: Craig Parry, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (604) 364-2215 | Email: [email protected]