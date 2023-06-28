VIZSLA COPPER COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF RG COPPER CORP

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Vizsla Copper Corp. (TSXV: VCU) (OTCQB: VCUFF) (FRANKFURT: 97E0) ("Vizsla Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, further to its news releases dated May 12, 2023 and June 20, 2023, it has completed the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of RG Copper Corp.("RG Copper"). RG Copper has the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the Redgold Copper-Gold Project (the "Redgold Project") pursuant to an option agreement entered into with the owners of the Redgold Project.

Figure 1: Woodjam and Redgold Property Map (CNW Group/Vizsla Copper Corp.)

"I appreciate the hard work from the Vizsla Copper team to get this transaction across the line efficiently and cost-effectively," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman. "It was important to close this transaction ahead of our upcoming drill program at the adjacent Woodjam project. The Redgold project adds to the pipeline of strong drill ready targets and will play a significant role in our future exploration plans in our district-scale landholdings in the heart of the prolific Quesnel terrain."

The Redgold Project

The Redgold Project consists of 58 mineral claims covering an area of 8,278 hectares contiguous with Imperial Metals' Mount Polley project and Vizsla Copper's Woodjam project. A total of 49 drill holes have previously been completed on the Redgold Project together with numerous geochemical (i.e., rock and soil) and geophysical (i.e., induced polarization and magnetics) surveys. Porphyry related copper-gold mineralization was initially discovered in the early 1970's and over the course of subsequent exploration programs, at least five zones of copper-gold mineralization have been discovered. In each of the zones, copper-gold mineralization is associated with late Triassic to early Jurassic alkaline monzonite or syenite stocks, dykes or intrusive breccias. The Redgold Project was most recently explored by Gold Fields in 2014 and has been largely dormant since. The most recent drilling was completed by Gold Fields in 2012. Drill hole RG12-11, drilled at the East Zone, intersected 0.21% Cu and 0.24 g/t Au over 152 metres and cored 85.6 metres of syenite intrusive breccia, a common host rock for copper-gold ore at the adjacent Mount Polley mine. Mineralization at the East Zone remains open to the northeast.

Transaction Details

The Company issued 12,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Consideration Shares") to the former shareholders of RG Copper as consideration for all of the issued and outstanding shares of RG Copper. The Consideration Shares will be subject to a four-month hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws. In addition, the former shareholders of RG Copper have agreed to voluntary resale restrictions whereby 25% of the Consideration Shares will become free trading every six months after closing of the Acquisition.

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has four additional copper exploration properties: Copperview, Redgold, Blueberry and Carruthers Pass, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

