VIZSLA COPPER BEGINS DRILLING AT WOODJAM COPPER-GOLD PROPERTY

Core drilling will evaluate the potential for: (1) extensions of high-grade gold mineralization at the Deerhorn deposit, (2) extensions of gold-rich copper mineralization at the Three Firs zone, and (3) extensions of higher gold mineralization at the Southeast deposit. The Program: Approximately 3,600m of core drilling in 9 drill holes is planned, some of which will be on the contiguous Redgold property.

"With our financing freshly closed, I'm excited about the start of drilling at Woodjam," commented Craig Parry, Executive Chairman. "Strong copper prices are expected to continue over the long term and Vizsla Copper is executing on its strategy of acquiring undervalued copper assets and completing selective, high-impact exploration programs on our best targets."

"Well mineralized and highly prospective for exploration success, Woodjam remains our highest priority project," commented Steve Blower, Vice President of Exploration. "I'm looking forward to evaluating all of the target areas, especially Three Firs, as this is our first opportunity to expand the wide-open mineralization there."

The Program

High priority targets will be evaluated in 3 areas – the Deerhorn deposit, the Three Firs zone and the Southeast deposit (Figure 2). At the Deerhorn copper-gold deposit, at least two drill holes will evaluate the potential to expand the higher-grade southern gold-rich portion of the deposit (Figure 3). At the copper-gold Three Firs zone, one drill hole will evaluate potential extensions to the southwest of the zone and another will evaluate a large circular magnetic anomaly northwest of the zone (Figure 4). Finally, drilling at the large Southeast copper deposit will attempt to expand the area of higher-grade gold mineralization along the south end of the deposit (Figure 5).

Approximately 3,600m of drilling is planned in 9 drill holes – some of which will be completed on the contiguous Redgold property. More information on the Redgold portion of the drilling program will follow as targets are finalized. The program will take approximately 6 to 8 weeks to complete. Samples will be submitted for assay regularly through the program, and analytical results will be disclosed in due course.

Figure 1 – Woodjam Property Map

Figure 2 – Target Area Locations

Figure 3 – Deerhorn Deposit Target Area (Grade Shells at 810masl)

Figure 4 – Three Firs Zone Target Area (Grade Shells at 800masl)

Figure 5 – Southeast Deposit Target Area (Grade Shells at 790masl)

About Vizsla Copper

Vizsla Copper is a Cu-Au-Mo focused mineral exploration and development company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship Woodjam project, located within the prolific Quesnel Terrane, 55 kilometers east of the community of Williams Lake, British Columbia. It has three additional copper properties: Poplar, Copperview, and Redgold, all well situated amongst significant infrastructure in British Columbia. The Company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of its copper properties within its portfolio in addition to value accretive acquisitions. Vizsla Copper's vision is to be a responsible copper explorer and developer in the stable mining jurisdiction of British Columbia, Canada and it is committed to socially responsible exploration and development, working safely, ethically and with integrity.

Vizsla Copper is a spin-out of Vizsla Silver (TSX.V: VZLA) (NYSE: VZLA) and is backed by Inventa Capital Corp., a premier investment group founded in 2017 with the goal of discovering and funding opportunities in the resource sector. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.vizslacopper.com).

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Ian Borg, P.Geo., Senior Geologist for Vizsla Copper. Mr. Borg is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Contact Information: For more information and to sign-up to the mailing list, please contact: Craig Parry, Executive Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, Tel: (604) 364-2215 | Email: [email protected]