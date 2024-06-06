vivo X Fold3 Pro Debuts Internationally with Uncompromising Powerful Performance in a New Slim and Light Design

SHENZHEN, China, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ -- vivo today announced the international launch of X Fold3 Pro, an addition to the company's segment-redefining foldable smartphone series. X Fold3 Pro delivers a remarkably light and thin design without compromising on flagship performance, durability or battery capacity. Combining exceptional camera capabilities, fine-tuned in collaboration with ZEISS for professional-level imaging results, with powerful performance, stunning immersive displays, and an OS tailored for foldable devices, X Fold3 Pro is engineered for an all-around seamless experience and enhanced productivity.

Unrivaled durability and lightness with a long-lasting battery

X Fold3 Pro is designed for effortless portability, while offering enhanced durability and battery capacity. Weighing only 236 g, X Fold3 Pro maintains a slim profile of 11.2 mm when folded and 5.2 mm unfolded. Built with vivo's innovative Armor Architecture for all-around protection and enhanced durability, X Fold3 Pro has earned SGS five-star drop resistance certification.

The cover screen is protected by Armor Glass, made of microcrystal glass that increases drop resistance up to 11 times compared to deep secondary reinforced glass[i]. The Armor Back Cover features Glass Fiber and UPE Fiber for heavy-duty protection while maintaining a lighter weight. At its core is the Carbon Fiber Ultra Durable Hinge, certified by TÜV Rheinland for 500,000 reliable folds. The innovative hinge design allows for Multi-Angle Free Hovering, meaning the device can flex and bend freely between 60 to 120 degrees, offering a range of creative usage modes. X Fold3 Pro also has an IPX8[ii] rating for water resistance.

X Fold3 Pro introduces new-generation battery technology to achieve a trifecta of benefits: large capacity, slim profile and fast charging. The powerful battery system uses cutting-edge solutions like Second-Generation Silicon anodes, Semi-Solid battery technology and a Micron Laser Array Etching process to boost discharge performance and increase its capacity storage with ultra-fast charging. The equivalent 5700 mAh[iii] battery ensures extended usage and supports 100W Dual-Cell FlashCharge and 50W Wireless FlashCharge for convenient fast charging options. Battery life is further optimized with a power-saving main display with V Frame Rate Management system for precise power control and improved efficiency.

Powerful camera capabilities, co-engineered with ZEISS

X Fold3 Pro redefines the photography experience for foldables. The vivo ZEISS Co-engineered Imaging System on X Fold3 Pro features a VCS True Color Main Camera, ZEISS Telephoto Camera, and Ultra Wide-Angle Camera, powered by the customized vivo V3 Chip. The VCS True Color Main Camera comes with a large 1/1.3" sensor and utilizes the next-generation vivo Camera-Bionic Spectrum for increased light intake that results in superior image quality with realistic and vivid colors. The ZEISS Telephoto Camera has a f/2.57 aperture, reaching up to 3X optical zoom and 100X digital zoom, giving users the freedom to capture creative shots unrestrained by distance.

X Fold3 Pro has also been optimized for excellent telephoto photography. Users can unleash their creativity and capture natural solar scenes with Telephoto Sunshot or explore the microscopic world with the powerful Telephoto Macro, supporting a minimum focus distance of 0.15m and a magnification ratio of 1:1. For nighttime photography, AI Night View and vivo Origin Imaging Engine work together to capture rich and delicate colors despite the complex nightscape lighting.

In collaboration with ZEISS, X Fold3 Pro introduces a full range of focal lengths to mobile photography. ZEISS Multifocal Portrait allows users to take professional-grade portraits, supporting professional portrait focal lengths of 24 mm, 35 mm, 50 mm, 85 mm, and 100 mm. Further, users can also rely on the signature ZEISS Style Portrait, which includes six iconic portrait style bokeh, including ZEISS Distagon Style Bokeh, ZEISS B-Speed Style Bokeh, ZEISS Biotar Style Bokeh, ZEISS Sonnar Style Bokeh, and ZEISS Plannar Style Bokeh, as well as ZEISS Cine-flare Portrait. The ZEISS B-Speed Style Bokeh, one of the latest additions to the ZEISS Style Portrait options, creates a distinctive arc-triangle bokeh ball, emulating a lens style that people often see in vintage style films.

Powered by the 6nm vivo V3 Chip which ensures 30% higher energy efficiency, X Fold3 Pro can shoot 4K Cinematic Portrait Videos, easily turning everyday moments into cinematic masterpieces.

When folded at an angle, X Fold3 Pro can activate the tripod mode, ideal for 4K time-lapse, astro photography, selfies or any scenario requiring long exposure. Users can also enjoy Handheld Astro Portrait and capture night sky shots similar to those taken using a tripod. Thanks to the 1/1.3" sensor, the camera has better light sensitivity, and combined with split-type stabilization control technology, users can capture professional-level photos in just a few seconds.

Redefined immersive viewing experience, flagship performance

Despite its thin profile, X Fold3 Pro delivers uncompromising flagship performance with immersive displays, a powerful chipset and an innovative cooling system.

The main screen features a 2K+ E7 Immersive Display with a 4500 nits local peak brightness for an exceptional viewing experience, and has received SGS eye protection certification, ensuring comfort day and night. Both the main and cover displays offer 120Hz refresh rate and support HDR10+, Dolby Vision and XDR Engine. Further, an upgraded V Frame Rate Management System ensures a smooth and power-efficient performance. Both displays also support 1 Hz Always On Display. For added convenience, X Fold3 Pro offers 3D Ultrasonic Dual-Screen Fingerprint Scanning, allowing users to unlock the phone on either display for smooth and easy access.

X Fold3 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, combined with LPDDR5X and UFS 4.0. It has an Ultra-Wide Intelligent Cooling System that integrates a super-thin vapor chamber and multi-layer graphite with a heat dissipation area of over 20,000 mm2, ensuring peak performance even during demanding operations.

Advanced AI-powered tools to boost productivity

In collaboration with Google, X Fold3 Pro integrates powerful AI tools utilizing the Gemini family of models on Google Cloud's Vertex Al platform to help users streamline workflows, overcome language barriers, and enhance overall efficiency.

Al Note Assist streamlines organization and task management by improving note-taking. It automatically generates clear and concise layouts, extracts key information, and creates to-do lists for the user, saving time. Language barriers become a non-issue with Al Global Translation. This feature translates content directly on the current page, eliminating the need to switch apps or interrupt the workflow. This makes reading information in a foreign language or communicating with international teams easier. Further boosting productivity, Al Transcript Assist helps convert recordings into text in minutes, making accessing, analyzing and extracting information from meeting recordings more convenient.

A portable office experience with enhanced privacy and security

X Fold3 Pro introduces a new era of mobile multitasking powered by Funtouch OS. With a large foldable screen, users have ample workspace for efficient multitasking and PC-level productivity on the go. For cross-screen connectivity and seamless collaboration, Microsoft-Links to Windows enables users to drag and drop files, copy and paste content and switch calls between PCs and smartphones. It also allows for previewing of various Office documents directly on the device.

Other novel software features include a Split-Screen Screenshot for convenient screenshotting and a taskbar for efficient access and quick app switching. The vivo-exclusive Fold to Split feature allows apps to efficiently split screen when lightly folded for a more intuitive user experience.

X Fold3 Pro is engineered with advanced security features, allowing users to rely on the device for work with complete confidence that their privacy is protected. The built-in security chip, enhanced in collaboration with Qualcomm, provides chip-level encryption for sensitive information like fingerprints, facial data, and lock screen passwords, achieving a CC EAL5+ security certification. This significantly reduces the risk of data breaches and malicious attacks.

Beyond hardware, X Fold3 Pro introduces innovative features to safeguard user privacy in everyday situations, such as taking an important call in a crowded place or screen sharing. With Private Call, users can enjoy confidential conversations in public spaces. The 2.15 mm ultra-thin dual speaker uses algorithms to actively control sound directionality so others standing by cannot overhear the conversation. Users can also rely on the Owner Privacy Protection feature to freely use their X Fold3 Pro in public for work. This feature protects the user by hiding floating notifications and incoming call details when the phone detects others have approached the device. Users can now also share their screens during meetings without compromising privacy. With Privacy Protection for Shared Meeting Screen, notifications and incoming calls remain hidden, allowing for secure and efficient collaboration.

Pricing & availability

X Fold3 Pro comes in a stunning Celestial Black colorway. X Fold3 Pro will be available in India and in Indonesia. The availability, pricing, and specifications may vary based on local market conditions and consumer preferences.

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers including Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi'an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, photography and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions, and is winning more than 500 million users worldwide with its superior products and services.

Following the company's core values, which include Benfen*, user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit. vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy, with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

*"Benfen" is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo's mission to create value for society.

[i] Only the cover screen of X Fold3 Pro is made of Armor Glass material. It has 11 times the enhanced drop resistance of deep secondary reinforced glass, based on data from vivo labs. [ii] This product is rated as IPX8 for splash and water resistance under IEC standard 60529 and was tested under controlled laboratory conditions. The resistance to splashes and water is not permanent and may be reduced due to daily use. Do not charge the mobile phone when it is wet. Refer to Safety information in Settings for cleaning and drying instructions. Damage due to liquid ingress is not covered by the warranty. The IPX8 rating means the product has passed the test under the following conditions: Submerged in static fresh water at a depth up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, with a temperature difference between the water and the device less than 5℃. [iii] This product adopts a dual battery series design. Typical capacity: 2850mAh (3.86V) dual battery, equivalent to 5700mAh (3.86V) single battery. Typical energy: 22.02Wh Rated capacity: 2775mAh (3.86V) dual battery, equivalent to 5550mAh (3.86V) single battery. Rated energy: 21.44Wh.

