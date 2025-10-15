vivo Unveils OriginOS Globally, Defining Smoothness Mastery for the Next Mobile Era

"For years, vivo has deepened its global presence under the principle of 'More Local, More Global,' and continues to create products and experiences that stay true to users' needs," said SHI Yujian, Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at vivo. "As we celebrate vivo's 30th anniversary, we are taking the next step with the global debut of OriginOS. Guided by our 'Origin Design' philosophy and built on three core pillars of smoothness, design and AI, the brand new OriginOS 6 reimagines the way people connect with the digital world."

Smoothness Mastery: Look Smooth, Feel Smooth, Stay Smooth

Smoothness lies at the heart of OriginOS 6-- more than a feature, it represents a new standard of mastery. The new Origin Smooth Engine enables seamless collaboration among the system's core modules, computing, storage, and display, and delivers an all-around experience that looks smooth, feels smooth, and stays smooth over time.

The 8+1 Ultra-Core Computing keeps critical tasks running first, improving app cold-start speed by 18.5% and frame-rate stability by 10.5%. Memory Fusion accelerates data loading by 106%, while Dual Rendering boosts animation performance by 35% and keeps frame rates 11% steadier under heavy loads[1].

Smoothness is first seen on screen through the Origin Animation system, which enhances the visual experience with motion effects such as Spring Animation, Blur Transition, Morphing Animation, and One Shot Animation, giving each touch a natural rhythm and visual coherence.

It's also smooth to the touch. vivo's industry-first Snap-Up Engine prioritizes computing power for high-demand actions such as ticketing, keeping users one step ahead. Paired with faster app launches, up to 16% quicker when opening 50 consecutive apps, and a refined touch response that's 41% faster, every tap and swipe feels effortlessly smooth.

Beyond the moment, smoothness endures. The latest vivo X300 Pro with OriginOS 6 has earned SGS certification for sustained smoothness, simulating five years of heavy use. Together, these innovations define vivo's mastery of smoothness--an experience users can see, feel, and rely on every day.

Intuitive Design Inspired by Nature

Inspired by nature and grounded in how people experience the world, OriginOS 6 is designed to make digital life more intuitive, effortless, and delightful.

The Origin Design system unifies visual elements including color, shape, icon, image, font, layout, material and depth, with simplicity and precision. The new brand font, vivo Sans[2], supports over 40 languages, and the symbols now feature fully variable and adjustable weight for the first time. With Dynamic Glow and Translucent Color, light flows across materials, adding depth and immersive vibrancy to every interaction.

Bringing life's sensibilities into the digital world, vivo has also reimagined app design. From checking device status in iManager to tracking well-being in Origin Health, users can focus on ongoing tasks and get things done with ease. The new Immersive Weather further allows users to explore weather in an innovative digital form.

OriginOS 6 also inspires personal expression. The new Lock Screen Grid allows users to arrange and resize widgets freely, customize fonts, and combine photos for instant updates. A reimagined Home Screen Grid introduces a sleek 4×7 layout and adaptive folders, and the Flip Cards bring everyday photos to life with dynamic, living display that shifts naturally as you tilt the device.

vivo AI Empowering A New Personal Intelligence Experience

vivo AI propels OriginOS 6 into a new chapter of personal intelligence. In close collaboration with Google, it brings the upgraded Gemini and Circle to Search, delivering a smarter and more intuitive experience.

Further, as a new, natural and intuitive form of interaction, the new Origin Island surfaces real-time status at the top of the screen and remains visible when you leave apps, integrated with Android 16's Live Updates integration. It offers contextual suggestions you can act on instantly, enabling Copy & Go--copy a phone number to call, text or save as a new contact, or copy meeting details to create a calendar item, and Drag & Go--edit a photo, for example, and drag it to Origin Island to continue in the suggested app without switching.

vivo AI transforms both creativity and productivity across everyday scenarios. In imaging capabilities, the new AI Retouch integrates AI Erase, AI Image Expander, and AI Photo Enhance into a single, seamless workflow for effortless enhancement. In everyday productivity, vivo AI empowers communication, document handling, content creation, and information search through intelligent tools such as Smart Call Assistant, DocMaster, AI Creation, and AI Search--making daily work simpler and more efficient.

Extending beyond a single device, vivo AI enables seamless collaboration through features such as the Office Kit[3] and One-Tap Transfer[4], to keep work and creativity flowing effortlessly across devices and platforms.

Security and Endurance to Rely On

OriginOS 6 strengthens protection with the vivo Security brand to safeguard data security and privacy, ensuring transparency and control, on-device intelligence, and data minimization. The upgraded BlueVolt technology further improves power efficiency and charging stability, keeping performance cool, stable and long-lasting.

Availability

OriginOS 6 will begin rolling out globally in phases starting from November 2025. Further upgrade plan may vary by markets.

[1] Data was obtained from vivo labs and may vary by model. Actual performance shall prevail. [2] The font name may vary by model and region. Please refer to actual usage. [3] To use Office Kit, install the latest version and get more information from pc.vivoglobal.com. This feature requires third-party service support, which may change. [4] This feature requires third-party service support, which may change.

