Vive Crop Protection places No. 27 on The Globe and Mail's second-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Vive Crop Protection is pleased to announce it placed No.27 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Vive Crop Protection earned its spot with three-year growth of 2060%.

"As pesticides become more critical for organic and non-organic farming, Vive Crop Protection's precision chemistry makes pesticides more sustainable and effective," said Darren Anderson, CEO at Vive Crop Protection.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of ROB Canada's Top Growing Companies. The next three years are critical to our growth as we develop our international footprint further and launch our first biological pesticides."

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

