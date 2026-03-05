TORONTO, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Vive Crop Protection is ecstatic to announce the Canadian registration of Phobos™ FC360, a next-generation foliar fungicide designed to deliver enhanced disease protection and superior on-leaf performance for Canadian growers.

Powered by Vive's Allosperse™ Delivery Technology, Phobos FC360 contains Prothioconazole (Group 3 Fungicide) and is labeled for use on key Canadian crops including canola, wheat (spring and winter), barley, chickpeas, pulses, and other specialty crops.

Application Advantage

Canadian growers face unpredictable weather and high disease pressure across diverse growing regions. Phobos FC360 was designed to perform under these real-world conditions. As an easy-to-use foliar fungicide, Phobos FC360 is compatible with liquid fertilizers, micronutrients, and other crop inputs for streamlined tank mixes. Unlike competitive brands that can ridge and clump on the leaf surface, Phobos FC360 delivers uniform distribution across the leaf surface and reduced rain wash-off for total grower peace of mind.

By staying where it is applied and maintaining even coverage, Phobos FC360 provides growers with confidence that their fungicide investment is working effectively on the leaf and not washing away.

"Canadian growers are looking for solutions that deliver consistent disease control without adding complexity to their spray programs," said Wade Clarke, National Business Development Manager, Canada, Vive Crop Protection. "Phobos FC360 brings a clear application advantage, stronger on-leaf retention, even coverage, and proven performance across Canada. We're excited to provide growers with another tool that helps protect yield potential and maximize the value of every acre."

Proven Performance

Across multiple 2025 Canadian trials, Phobos FC360 delivered consistent disease protection and competitive or superior yield performance versus leading industry standards.

Canola: Phobos FC 360 demonstrates consistent control of Sclerotinia stem rot across Manitoba and North Dakota trials, matching or surpassing leading Prothioconazole standards in both disease control and yield.

Phobos FC demonstrates consistent control of Sclerotinia stem rot across Manitoba and North Dakota trials, matching or surpassing leading Prothioconazole standards in both disease control and yield. Winter Wheat: Under high Fusarium Head Blight pressure in Ontario, Phobos FC 360 performed comparably to competitive standards while maintaining strong DON suppression.

Under high Fusarium Head Blight pressure in Ontario, Phobos FC performed comparably to competitive standards while maintaining strong DON suppression. Spring Wheat: Delivered top yield and low DON levels under Manitoba conditions, along with strong suppression of foliar diseases including Septoria, tan spot, and leaf rust.

Delivered top yield and low DON levels under Manitoba conditions, along with strong suppression of foliar diseases including Septoria, tan spot, and leaf rust. Barley: Reduced incidence and severity of Fusarium Head Blight under natural infection conditions and produced yields comparable to competitive products.

Reduced incidence and severity of Fusarium Head Blight under natural infection conditions and produced yields comparable to competitive products. Low-bush Blueberry: Demonstrated stronger disease protection from Monilinia blight and rust and improved yield performance compared to competitive standards in Nova Scotia trials.

These results reinforce the value of improved deposition and retention on the leaf surface, particularly in regions prone to rainfall events and high humidity.

Vive's Commitment to Canada

"The registration of Phobos FC360 marks another step in Vive's commitment to delivering advanced solutions for Canadian agriculture," said Darren Anderson, CEO of Vive Crop Protection. "Canadian growers need products that perform consistently and Phobos FC360 is designed to do just that."

Phobos FC 360 will be available across Canada for the 2026 growing season. For more information, visit www.vivecrop.ca or contact your local Vive Crop Protection representative.

About Vive Crop Protection

At Vive, we create Precision Chemistry™ that simplifies crop production and delivers real results to growers. Powered by Vive's patented Allosperse® Delivery Technology, we optimize conventional and biological crop inputs for improved product performance from the jug to the field. Learn more at vivecrop.ca.

Important: Always read and follow label directions. Allosperse™, Precision Chemistry™, Phobos™, and the Vive logo are registered trademarks of Vive Crop Protection. ©2026 Vive Crop Protection inc.

