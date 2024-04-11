Vitech Named Top Fintech To Watch in 2024 by CEO Weekly

NEW YORK, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ -- Vitech , a leading global provider of administration software for group insurance and pension administration systems, has been named one of the top fintech companies to watch in 2024 by CEO Weekly.

The list of Fintech Companies to Watch featured thirteen of the leading enterprise fintech companies, including Stripe, Plaid, SoFi, and Square. Vitech's ranking on the list recognized the company's status as the leading pension and insurance benefits administration platform and its roster of global financial clientele.

"We are proud to see our industry leadership recognized by CEO Weekly," said Vitech CEO David Burns. "Our extensive investment in innovation and R&D makes this an exciting time to be on the cutting edge of technology in our industry and to be able to provide best in class solutions to our clients."

Vitech's ranking on the list comes on the heels of Burns being recognized as one of the Top 25 CEOs in New York by The Key Executives magazine just a few weeks prior.

Learn more about Vitech at: https://www.vitechinc.com/

About Vitech Systems Group:

Vitech is a global provider of cloud-native benefit and investment administration software. We help our clients expand their offerings and capabilities, streamline their operations, gain analytical insights, and transform their engagement models. Vitech employs over 1,400 professionals, serving the world's most successful insurance, retirement, and investment organizations. An innovator and visionary, Vitech's market leadership has been recognized by industry experts, including Gartner, Celent, Aite-Novarica, and ISG. For more information, please visit www.vitechinc.com .

