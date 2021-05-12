Vitech Named a Life & Retirement Platforms Leader in the 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance BPO Platforms Report for the U.S.

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Vitech Systems Group announced today that it has been named a Life & Retirement Platforms Leader in the 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance BPO Platforms Report for the U.S.

Vitech was recognized for its group benefits focus, strong pension risk transfer capabilities, and the advanced, cloud-native architecture of its flagship V3locity solution. As noted in the report, "Vitech has secured a leadership position and is a top player in the L&R Platforms space. V3locity…provides L&R carriers with an advanced solution to meet their group benefits administration challenges."

"We are honored that Vitech has been named a Life & Retirement Platforms Leader by ISG in its first 2020 ISG Provider Lens™ Insurance BPO Platforms report for the U.S.," said Gary Sherne, Vitech's Chief Revenue Officer. "This recognition underscores the strength of V3locity to transform our clients' operations for seamless, advanced performance and enable new and innovative market offerings for their long-term growth."

V3locity is Vitech's cloud-native administration, engagement, and analytics platform. It is a transformative suite of complementary applications that offers full life cycle business functionality and robust enterprise capabilities. It marries core administration with a revolutionary digital experience. Its modular design enables flexible, agile deployment strategies. V3locity employs a cloud-native architecture that leverages the unique capabilities of AWS to deliver a solution with unparalleled security, scalability, and resiliency.

