Vitality Targets Online Sales Growth

VANCOUVER, BC, May 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. (TSXV: VPI) (the "Company" or "Vitality") is pleased to announce its latest actions for online sales growth of its award-winning line of vitamins and natural health supplements. The Company has added new staff, is expanding current advertising campaigns and is starting on the implementation of a subscription model to build repeat sales on vitality.ca. Following the success of a recent private placement, the Company has $1,500,000 for sales growth in 2021.

Vitality has hired Sarah Hourigan as Senior Ecommerce Manager – a first for Vitality – to oversee the growth of vitality.ca, amazon.ca and amazon.com. Sarah joins Vitality from Aritzia (TSX: ATZ) and holds a Masters of Business (Marketing) from the National University of Ireland; Sarah also worked for Yahoo and shoes.com. Sarah will be assisted by Claire Tang, Marketing Communications Coordinator, to support user experience, amazon advertising, social media and video production; Claire holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the Beedie School of Business at SFU. The team will be supported by Matthew Whittle as Business Intelligence & Sales Specialist; Matthew joined Vitality in 2019 and holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Marketing) from Queen's University.

"One of our key opportunities for growth at Vitality is online," said Cheryl Grant, President & CEO. "We are excited to leverage the funds from the private placement for new staff including a dedicated online sales and marketing team. We are eager to share more with the market and shareholders in the months to come."

The Company's online sales growth will also be supported with $48,500 of funding for digital advertising through the BC Agrifood & Seafood Market Development Program. Funding for the project has been provided by the Governments of Canada and British Columbia through the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, a federal-provincial-territorial initiative. The program is delivered by the Investment Agriculture Foundation of BC.

The Company will increase its investment into advertising on social media (Facebook ads), display ads and search (google ads), as well as start geotargeted advertising and test creative for customer conversion.

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured locally in BC, and currently sold in 600 natural health stores and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products.

