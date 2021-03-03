Vitality Strengthens its Brand at Whole Foods Canada with Listing of Six New Products

TSXV Trading Symbol: VPI

VANCOUVER, BC, March 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. (TSXV: VPI) (the "Company" or "Vitality"), an award-winning manufacturer of vitamins and natural health supplements, announces today its six new products are now listed for sale at Whole Foods in Canada. Vitality launched its new products in Fall 2020. With the addition of the six new products, Vitality has doubled its shelf presence with the full product line of eleven vitamins and supplements available at Whole Foods Canada's thirteen locations.

"Whole Foods has an outstanding reputation of carefully selecting natural health supplements with high quality standards for its customers and we are proud to be on their shelves" said Cheryl Grant, President & CEO of Vitality. "It took several years to initially list Vitality with Whole Foods, and it speaks to the business built together and quality of the products to be in the stores within six months of presenting to the Canadian buyers. We are extremely pleased to increase shelf presence and support customers' health alongside Whole Foods."

The new products now available at Whole Foods are:

Vitality Glow TM Collagen + Cranberry

Collagen + Cranberry Vitality ® Daily Iron + Organic Spirulina

Daily Iron + Organic Spirulina Vitality ® Trace Minerals + Chlorella

Trace Minerals + Chlorella Vitality® Magnesium + Chamomile for adults in capsules and powder format

Vitality® Magnesium + Chamomile for Kids (ages 3+) will be added to shelves in May 2021.

In addition, the following products have been sold at Whole Foods prior to the newest listings:

Vitality ® Power Iron + Organic Spirulina

Power Iron + Organic Spirulina Vitality ® Time Release SuperMulti+

Time Release SuperMulti+ Vitality ® Time Release B Complete + Vitamin C 600 mg

Time Release B Complete + Vitamin C 600 mg Vitality ® Relax+ (for stress and insomnia)

Relax+ (for stress and insomnia) Vitality® Digest+

There are thirteen Whole Foods Market stores in Canada; six are in British Columbia and seven in Ontario. Whole Foods Market has over 400 locations in the United States, Canada and in the United Kingdom. For more information on Whole Foods Market visit: https://www.wholefoodsmarket.com/company-info.

About Vitality

Visit our new Investor site: investinvitality.com

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured locally in BC, and currently sold in 600 natural health stores and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products.

On behalf of the Board of

VITALITY PRODUCTS INC.

"Cheryl A. Grant" (signed)

__________________________________

Cheryl A. Grant, President & CEO

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release involves forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Vitality Products Inc.

For further information: Vitality Products Inc., Cheryl A. Grant, President and CEO, (604) 591-1322, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.vitality.ca

