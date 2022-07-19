VITALITY SHAREHOLDERS ELECT AUDRA J. DAVIES TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; ACHIEVES 50% FEMALE REPRESENTATION

TSXV Trading Symbol: VPI

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2022 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. (TSXV: VPI) (the "Company" or "Vitality) held its annual and special general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") on July 19, 2022. The Board of Directors is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to vote at the AGM passed with a 99.97% or higher approval from the votes cast. Audra J. Davies was elected to the Board of Directors for the first time and Richard V. Gannon, Cheryl A. Grant (President & CEO), W. Douglas Grant (Vice President & CFO), Stuart E. Pennington and Joanne F. Q. Yan were re-elected to the Board.

The Company is also pleased to achieve 50% representation of female leaders on the Board of Directors. As a female-led, and female-focused customer base, it has been a goal of Vitality to build a balanced Board of Directors.

SHAREHOLDERS ELECT AUDRA J. DAVIES TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Audra Davies is a global executive with 30 years of proven success in the natural products industry delivering innovative consumer products and leading research and development.

In her most recent role with Amway Corporation, Audra was the Global Head of Nutrition where she developed and transformed strategic plans into growth plans that enabled market expansion, science-based consumer products, innovative approaches to customer acquisition and operational excellence. During her tenure with Amway, she was instrumental in growing the NUTRILITETM brand to $4B while overseeing operations for a 600-person nutrition manufacturing facility in California.

Audra is a published author, speaker, holder of multiple patents, and industry panelist. She is an active member of the Board of Directors for the non-profit, People for a Healthy Community and previously held Board seats with the non-profit, Giving Children Hope and the industry association board, American Cleaning Institute.

Cheryl Grant, President & CEO of Vitality Product Inc. states "the Board is excited to have Audra Davies join the Board of Directors of Vitality. It was clear from our first discussion Audra is a strategic thinker with a strong operational mindset for success. Her career in natural health and success at Amway will support the Executive Team in the future growth of Vitality and we are very pleased to have her join the Board."

VITALITY GRANTS 570,000 INCENTIVE STOCK OPTIONS

Vitality Products Inc. announces that, pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company has granted incentive stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants which will entitle the option holders to purchase up to 570,000 common shares of the Company at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of five years. These options are not subject to any vesting schedule and may be exercised at any time up to the expiry date of July 19, 2027. These options are subject to a four-month hold period commencing July 19, 2022. Shareholders ratified and approved, subject to regulatory approval, the continuance of the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan at the Company's AGM held on July 19, 2022.

About Vitality

Visit our Investor site: investinvitality.com

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured locally in BC, Canada and currently sold in 600 natural health stores and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products. To view our products, visit: www.vitality.ca.

On behalf of the Board of

VITALITY PRODUCTS INC.

"Cheryl A. Grant" (signed)

__________________________________

Cheryl A. Grant, President & CEO

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release involves forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

__________

SOURCE Vitality Products Inc.

For further information: For further information, please contact: Vitality Products Inc., Cheryl A. Grant, President and CEO, (604) 591-1322, [email protected]