Vitality Sells Out at Launch of New Collagen Product: Vitality Glow™ Marine Collagen + Rose

"We are thrilled with the response to Vitality's new elevated collagen line with Vitality Glow Collagen + Cranberry going into its third production since launch, and the sell out of Vitality Glow Marine Collagen + Rose within the first month of sales to retailers. All of Vitality's collagens are in production and are expected back in stock by November for our key sales season," said Cheryl Grant, President & CEO.

NEW PRODUCTS BREAK THROUGH IN A GROWING COLLAGEN CATEGORY

Vitality Glow builds on the initial retailer success of Vitality's line of products and appeals to women with elevated and female-focused packaging to stand out to consumers online and in retail. Vitality Glow is made with premium sourced, wild caught marine (fish) collagen and the addition of complimentary ingredients to support good health and bring luxurious natural flavours with rose and cranberry. Marine Collagen + Biotin is virtually flavourless and can be added to water, coffee and food to increase protein levels, amino acids and support collagen production.

Collagen is one of the hottest growth categories in natural health and Vitality Glow offers an innovative ingestible beauty line to appeal to women and expand in the category with premium collagen complexes to build healthy skin, hair, nails and support women's health. Significantly, the collagen market is expected to double from $8.36B USD in 2020 to $16.7B USD by 2028 with marine collagens expected to witness the fastest growth.1

Vitality Glow's first three complexes include marine collagen, a Type I hydrolyzed collagen peptide which has been studied to reduce fine lines within 28 days and support the elasticity of joint health. Collagen is a building block of the body's soft tissues; natural production reduces each year after our mid-20s; collagen peptide supplementation supports the body's natural production to support healthy aging.1

COLLAGEN MARKET SIZE

The global collagen market size was estimated at USD 8.36 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0% from 2020 to 2028 to reach USD 16.7 billion by 2028. 1

Hydrolyzed collagen is an essential protein for the human body and has multiple nutritional, skin, and health benefits. The Amino Acid Lysine also supports immunity.1

Source: 1. Grand View Research (Report ID: GVR-1-68038-835-0), February 2021. Collagen Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Source, By Product (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed, Native, Synthetic), By Application (Food & Beverages, Healthcare, Cosmetics), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2028. URL: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/collagen-market

ABOUT VITALITY

Visit our Investor site: investinvitality.com

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured locally in BC, and currently sold in 600 natural health stores and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products.

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release involves forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

