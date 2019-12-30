Vitality Reports Third Quarter Results

Trading Symbol: VPI

VANCOUVER, Dec. 30, 2019 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. (the "Company" or "Vitality") is pleased to announce it has achieved its highest sales quarter since the revitalization and launch of Vitality products in fiscal 2014. Sales for the three months ended October 31, 2019 of the Company's premium natural health products increased 13% to $162,809 (2018 - $143,970) as the Company achieved profitability during the third quarter.

The financial results of the Company for the three months ended October 31, 2019 show a net income of $1,223 or $0.00 per share compared to a net loss of $8,688 or $0.00 per share for the same period last year.

In October, the Company increased the sales and marketing team for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2021. The Company hired three new sales personnel including a Regional Account Manager and Account Executive in Ontario, and a Regional Account Manager, based in Calgary, for sales in Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. The Company also prepared for the product launch in the United States, increasing trademark registration, new labels and market specific inventory.

Vitality won its first alive Award from Canadian Retailers in recognition of Power Iron + Organic Spirulina. Vitality received a Bronze for Retailer Choice – Women's Products (www.alive.com/awards/2019/retailer-choice-womens-products). Previously, Vitality received two Consumer Choice alive Awards. The annual alive Awards recognize outstanding product innovation and are presented to manufacturers of the best products in a variety of health categories. Vitality Power Iron + Organic Spirulina represents 63% of the Company's revenue.

The Company's general and administrative expenses for the three months ended October 31, 2019 increased to $114,672 (2018 - $110,610). The cost of sales increased to $42,616 (2019 Q3 - $38,726) and wages and salary increased to $56,079 (2019 Q3 - $48,695). The Company received $49,117 (2019 Q3 - $12,185) of government assistance that offset additional resources spent on branding, marketing materials, salaries and expanding distribution channels.

Vitality's products are available for sale in 575 retail stores (2018 - 550 retail stores) located in Canada and online at vitality.ca, amazon.ca and well.ca; a list of retailers is on www.vitality.ca.

The Company's condensed interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the nine months ended October 31, 2019 and 2018 are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

About Vitality

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured locally in BC, and currently sold in 575 stores nationally, the products are vegan, non-GMO and third party tested. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products.

Forward-Looking Information

For further information: Vitality Products Inc., Cheryl A. Grant, President and CEO, (604) 591-1322, [email protected]

