Vitality Launches Radio & Digital Media Campaign in BC to Increase Market Share

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. (TSXV: VPI) (the "Company" or "Vitality"), an award-winning line of vitamins and natural health supplements, launches today a four-month advertising campaign to increase sales and market share in BC's Lower Mainland – one of Canada's largest natural health markets. Three radio spots will play 960 times over three-months on two radio stations (Z95.3 FM and the Breeze 104.3 FM) and align with a four-month digital marketing campaign of social media (Facebook), display, retargeting and search (Google ad words).

The integrated campaign will connect with female consumers in Vancouver, the Lower Mainland and Sea-to-Sky including Whistler to drive sales online at www.vitality.ca and into natural health stores.

Vitality has contracted Stingray and its digital partner Acuity to manage the campaigns. The campaigns will focus heavily on Vitality® Power Iron + Organic Spirulina, the Company's leading product; Vitality® Magnesium + Chamomile for Kids; and Vitality GlowTM Collagen + Cranberry. Magnesium and collagen are two fast growth categories in natural health and are new products recently launched by Vitality.

"British Columbia is home to some of North America's most progressive consumers of natural health products, and it's our backyard," said Cheryl Grant, President & CEO. "We are proud to make our products in BC and will leverage the successes of this new campaign to grow in additional markets."

The digital ads will focus on five products on social media advertising, search, and banner ads including Vitality® Power Iron + Organic Spirulina, Vitality® Relax+, Vitality® Time Release SuperMulti+, Vitality® Magnesium + Chamomile for Kids and Vitality GlowTM Collagen + Cranberry. The digital ads are intended to convert purchases to increase brand awareness, capture new customers and increase direct to consumer sales.

The digital media campaign will run until mid-June and radio spots until May 23.

VITALITY WINS FIVE ALIVE AWARDS

Vitality has won five alive Awards, which recognize the best in Canada's natural health industry as voted by consumers and retailers. The alive Awards have been showcasing the best of the best in natural health for more than 20 years. Vitality has won:

Vitality Glow TM Collagen + Cranberry – Gold – Consumer Choice – Best New Supplement

Collagen + Cranberry – Gold – Consumer Choice – Best New Supplement Vitality Glow TM Collagen + Cranberry – Silver – Retailer Choice – Best New Supplement

Collagen + Cranberry – Silver – Retailer Choice – Best New Supplement Vitality ® Power Iron + Organic Spirulina – Silver – Retailer Choice – Women's Health

Power Iron + Organic Spirulina – Silver – Retailer Choice – Women's Health Vitality ® Trace Minerals + Chlorella – Gold – Retailer Choice – Best New Supplement

Trace Minerals + Chlorella – Gold – Retailer Choice – Best New Supplement Vitality® Trace Minerals + Chlorella – Silver – Consumer Choice – Best New Supplement

About Stingray

Montreal-based Stingray Group Inc. (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B) is a leading music, media, and technology company. Stingray is a premium provider of curated direct-to-consumer and B2B services and reaches 400 million subscribers (or users) in 160 countries. For more information: www.stingray.com.

About Acuity

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSX: AT) is a leading technology company that provides marketers a one-stop solution for omnichannel digital advertising with best-of-category return on advertising spend. Its journey automation technology, illumin™, offers planning, buying and real-time intelligence from one platform. For more information: www.acuityads.com.

About Vitality

Visit our new Investor site: investinvitality.com

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured locally in BC, and currently sold in 600 natural health stores and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products.

