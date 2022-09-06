VITALITY LAUNCHES FINDMYVITALITY.COM AND ANNOUNCES IT WILL EXHIBIT AT INDUSTRY TRADESHOWS IN CANADA AND THE UNITED STATES TO EXPAND DISTRIBUTION AND SALES

TSXV Trading Symbol: VPI

Vitality to exhibit at CHFA NOW in Toronto (September 17-18) and at Natural Products Expo East in Philadelphia (September 28-October 1)

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. ( TSXV: VPI) (the "Company" or "Vitality"), an award-winning line of vitamins and supplements, has launched www.findmyvitality.com for United States customers as it expands sales and distribution into the United States. The US is one of the largest markets in the world for vitamins and supplements for both retail and direct-to-consumer (DTC) purchases. In addition to the launch of the US website, Vitality is announcing it's exhibiting at two of the largest North American industry tradeshows in September to reach retailers and expand sales.

"This is a significant time for Vitality as we expand into the United States and start to reach one of the world's largest markets for vitamins and supplements," said Cheryl Grant, President & CEO. "We are focused on sales of Vitality to new regions, new retailers and new customers."

Vitality has 23 SKUs for sale in Canada and will sell 18 SKUs in the United States to customers. Vitality has received nine industry awards including best new supplement, as well as retailer and consumer choice – women's health – for Power Iron + Organic Spirulina.

Natural Products Expo East – USA

Starting this month, Vitality's products will ship to US retailers through Threshold – Vitality's exclusive distributor in the USA. Vitality's President and sales staff will meet with prospect retailers at Natural Products Expo East trade show in booth #3945 in the Supplements Hall at the Philadelphia Convention Centre (Philadelphia, PA) from September 28 – October 1, 2022. Natural Products Expo East has proven itself to be the best place to reach natural, organic, and healthy lifestyle buyers on the East Coast and leading national retailers (https://www.expoeast.com/en/home.html). Threshold will carry Vitality's 18 SKUs in both its east and west distribution centres to fulfill retail orders nationally.

CHFA NOW – CANADA

Vitality has secured a 10 x 10 booth at CHFA NOW with its Canadian distributor, Purity Life, to meet with natural health retailers from September 17-18, 2022. Vitality's President and Sales Staff will meet with current and prospect retailers in booth #1448 at CHFA NOW - Canada's largest industry tradeshow – to reconnect with established retailers and meet prospect retailers and online sellers.

About Vitality

Visit our Investor site: investinvitality.com

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured in BC, Canada and currently sold in 600 natural health stores in Canada and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products. To view Vitality's products, visit: www.vitality.ca

For further information: Vitality Products Inc., Cheryl A. Grant, President and CEO, (604) 591-1322, [email protected]