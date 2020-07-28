Vitality Introduces New Products in Q2, Holds AGM and Announces Exercise of Stock Options

Vitality is the first to market with a magnesium supplement to include therapeutic doses of chamomile – one of the world's most popular herbs, and teas, for relaxation. Significantly, Vitality has launched its newest magnesium products in three formats including its first children's product, VITALITY ® Magnesium + Chamomile for Kids ™ and two adult formulas: VITALITY ® Magnesium + Chamomile Powder ™ and VITALITY ® Magnesium + Chamomile ™ Capsules. Products have shipped to retailers across Canada including Choices Markets (BC), Blush Lane (AB), Vita Health (MB), Nature's Emporium (ON) and to the Company's Canadian distributors: Purity Life and Horizon Wellness.

Since April 2020, Vitality has doubled its product line from 5 products to 10 products with the addition of its newest supplements: Daily Iron + Organic Spirulina, Trace Minerals + Chlorella, Magnesium + Chamomile for Kids, Magnesium + Chamomile Powder for Adults and Magnesium + Chamomile Capsules.

All 10 products are available on Amazon.ca and Amazon.com to ship direct to customers in North America.

Vitality Holds Annual and Special General Meeting

Vitality Products Inc. held its annual and special general meeting of shareholders ("AGM") on July 21, 2020. The board of directors is pleased to announce that all resolutions put to vote at the AGM passed with a 99.99% or higher approval from the votes cast. Bruce J. McDonald (Chairman of the Board), Colby L. Fackler, Richard V. Gannon, Brian L. Gessner, Cheryl A. Grant, W. Douglas Grant and Stuart E. Pennington were re-elected to the Board.

Vitality Announces Exercise of 275,000 Stock Options

Vitality Products Inc. is pleased to announce that directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company have exercised their stock options to purchase a total of 275,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for proceeds totaling $27,500. The Company now has 32,086,285 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital stock of the Company.

About Vitality

Visit our new Investor site: investinvitality.com

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured locally in BC, and currently sold in 600 natural health stores and online, the products are vegan, non-GMO and third party tested. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products.

On behalf of the Board of

VITALITY PRODUCTS INC.

"Cheryl A. Grant" (signed)

__________________________________

Cheryl A. Grant, President & CEO

Forward-Looking Information

Information set forth in this news release involves forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future, not past, events. In this context, forward-looking statements often address a company's expected future business and financial performance, and often contain words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", and "intend", statements that an action or event "may", "might", "could", "should", or "will" be taken or occur, or other similar expressions. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the following risks: risks associated with marketing and sale of securities; the need for additional financing; reliance on key personnel; the potential for conflicts of interest among certain officers or directors with certain other projects; and the volatility of common share price and volume. Forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, estimates and opinions on the date that statements are made and except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE SECURITIES LEGISLATION.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Vitality Products Inc.

For further information: Vitality Products Inc., Cheryl A. Grant, President and CEO, (604) 591-1322, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.vitality.ca

