VITALITY EXHIBITS AT NATURAL PRODUCTS EXPO WEST AND IS NAMED IN GAME CHANGERS REPORT

VANCOUVER, BC, March 9, 2023 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. (TSXV: VPI) (the "Company" or "Vitality") is excited to announce it is exhibiting its award-winning vitamins and supplements at North America's largest natural health show: Natural Products Expo West from March 9-11 in Anaheim, California. The tradeshow is attended by over 50,000 industry professionals including retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

Vitality will showcase its line of products fresh off its inclusion in Natural Products Canada's report Game Changers: Leading Companies Powered by Women, a new list of 100 companies that provides an interesting look at the women leading Canada's growing natural and bio-based industries.

Natural Products Expo West: Booth 4427

Vitality will promote its products to retailers, distributors, and investors in the Supplements Hall in booth #4427 from March 9-11, 2023. www.expowest.com

CHFA NOW: Vitality is Nominated for Three Industry Awards

The Company will also exhibit later this month in Vancouver, Canada at CHFA Now where Vitality has also been nominated for three industry awards including: Women of Influence for Cheryl Grant, President & CEO, Brand Impact Award and Marketing Award. CHFA will occur from March 30-April 2, 2023. https://chfanow.ca/vancouver/

About Natural Products Canada (NPC) and Game Changer Report

NPC is a national organization that supports bio-based innovation, and this first of its kind Game Changers report showcases the breadth of female leadership in Canadian companies that are creating economic and social impact through their natural and bio-based products. The report features companies from across the country with products designed for consumers seeking new options for their health and wellness such as food, beauty and personal care items, as well as industrial products such as bio-resins and biopesticides that help corporations looking to reduce their carbon footprint and meet their sustainability goals. Game Changers: Leading Companies. Powered by Women is sponsored by TD. The Game Changers report can be accessed at www.canadiangamechangers.ca

About Vitality

Visit our new Investor site: investinvitality.com

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured locally in BC, Canada and currently sold in 600 natural health stores and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products. To view our products, visit: www.vitality.ca.

