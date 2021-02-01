Vitality Appoints Colby Fackler as COO to Accelerate Sales Growth

TSXV Trading Symbol: VPI

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. (TSXV: VPI) (the "Company" or "Vitality"), an award-winning line of vitamins and natural health supplements, is pleased to announce Colby Fackler will join Vitality as Chief Operating Officer (COO) starting on February 16, 2021. Colby joins Vitality after 15 years in leadership roles, including most recently as VP, Sales & Partnerships at Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

While with the Whitecaps, Colby's innovative leadership and strategic vision increased overall revenue to the club's highest ever level, and he was named the MLS Ticketing Sales Executive of the Year; his team was named as one of the top sales teams in the league and was awarded "Best in Class Sales Innovation". Colby oversaw all revenue streams and was the first to introduce auto-renewal subscriptions in Canada and second in all of North American Professional Sports. His extensive expertise in sales strategy, execution, partnership development, service and marketing will be invaluable to the growth of Vitality. Colby held previous positions at the Vancouver Canucks and has served on Vitality Products Inc. Board of Directors, BC Sports Hall of Fame's Board of Directors, as well as holds a teaching position at BCIT School of Business. Colby's career and accomplishments are available on Linkedin.

Colby Fackler will join Vitality to lead business operations and sales. The Company completed a $500,000 capital raise in October 2020 which will be dedicated to sales growth including the creation of the Chief Operation Officer position at Vitality.

"We are extremely excited to welcome Colby to Vitality," said Cheryl Grant, President & CEO. "Colby has a proven track record in revenue growth, innovation, and partnership development. As Colby has served on the Board of Directors, he understands the future ambitions of the Company and we welcome him to the Leadership team as COO with key milestones for growth at Vitality."

Colby Fackler has resigned his position on the Board of Directors to pursue his new role as COO of the Company effective February 16, 2021.

Vitality Announces Exercise of 200,000 Stock Options

Vitality Products Inc. is pleased to announce that on January 4, 2021, a consultant of the Company exercised their stock options to purchase a total of 200,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for proceeds totaling $20,000. The Company now has 35,411,285 common shares issued and outstanding in the capital stock of the Company.

About Vitality

Visit our new Investor site: investinvitality.com

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured locally in BC, and currently sold in 600 natural health stores and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products.

