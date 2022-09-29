VITALITY ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

TSXV Trading Symbol: VPI

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. ( TSXV: VPI) (the "Company" or "Vitality") is pleased to report its financial results for the second quarter ended July 31, 2022.

Sales for the three months ended July 31, 2022 of the Company's premium natural health products decreased 3% to $190,581 (2021 - $197,367). The financial results of the Company for the three months ended July 31, 2022 show a net loss of $179,760 or $0.01 per share compared to a net loss of $250,412 or $0.01 per share for the same period last year.

The Company's general and administrative expenses for the three months ended July 31, 2022 decreased to $245,629 (2021 - $308,746) as wages and salary decreased to $100,670 (2021 - $164,193). The Company's general selling expenses decreased to $66,261 (2021 - $78,958) as the Company focused on the launch of its complete line of products in the United States as well as expanding distribution and growing sales nationally.

In July 2022, the Company signed an exclusive agreement for distribution of Vitality's premium line of vitamins and supplements across the United States with Threshold Enterprises – a leading national wholesale distributor of dietary supplements and health care products to the natural foods industry and health care professionals. Threshold has a team of 40 sales representatives and distributes from two warehouses to 5,500 retailers across 50 states and internationally. Threshold, as one of the leading distributors, works with 450 leading natural brands and will support the marketing and sales of Vitality into retailers.

Vitality is targeting sales in the Western US and signed Grass Roots Marketing, an established broker, to build sales. Grass Roots Marketing provides an exceptional full-service sales and marketing team for natural, organic, and specialty brands. Their committed staff of 26 are dedicated to providing superior natural and specialty brokerage services including bringing products to top distributors, retailers and ongoing sales management in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Western States.

The Company's condensed interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the six months ended July 31, 2022 and 2021 are available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Visit our new Investor site: investinvitality.com

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured locally in BC, Canada and currently sold in 600 natural health stores and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products. To view our products, visit: www.vitality.ca.

