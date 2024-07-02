VITALITY ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

TSXV Trading Symbol: VPI

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. (TSXV: VPI) (the "Company" or "Vitality"), a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of premium vitamins and supplements, is pleased to report its financial results for the first quarter ended April 30, 2024 and provide a business update.

Quarter 1 Results: Strong Gross Margins and Reduced Net Loss in Q1

Year-Over-Year Financial Highlights:

Reduced Net Loss by 65%

Maintained Sales in Q1

Achieved 72% Gross Margin on Product Sales

Reduced General Selling Expenses by 48%

Reduced General and Administrative Expenses by 22%

The financial performance of the Company for the three months ended April 30, 2024 and 2023 show a 65% reduction in net loss as the Company continues to make significant strides towards its goal of profitability on a quarterly basis. The financial results of the Company for the three months ended April 30, 2024 show a net loss of $40,455 or $0.00 per share compared to a net loss of $115,747 or $0.00 per share for the same period last year.

Sales of the Company's premium natural health products for the three months ended April 30, 2024 increased 1% to $196,879 (2023 - $195,069). The Company's gross margin on its sales for the three months ended April 30, 2024 was $141,662 or 72% of sales (2023 - $142,786 or 73% of sales) as the Company continues to have strong gross margins due to the uniqueness of its natural health products. During the three months ended April 30, 2024, sales were impacted by product stock outs due to higher demand for VITALITY Glow Collagen + Cranberry (all sizes) and VITALITY Glow Collagen + Biotin (255 grams). All other products are in stock.

The Company's general selling expenses for the three months ended April 30, 2024 decreased 48% to $40,364 (2023 - $77,591). The Company's general and administrative expenses for the three months ended April 30, 2024 decreased 22% to $137,871 (2023 - $176,595) as consulting fees decreased to $4,911 (2023 - $37,772). The Company continues its effort to improve overall operating efficiencies while focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in Canada and the United States.

Business Update

"Following the success of improving operations, Management is focused on growing sales" says Cheryl Grant, President and CEO. "We believe in the significant potential of Vitality to change people's health and be a leading name in natural health."

Meetings with Potential Investors and Business Opportunities

Management has explored multiple business opportunities for international sales, potential acquisition or mergers with similar businesses including AI, digital health applications, and product lines. Management continues to look at opportunities to grow the business.

Increasing Sales Staff for Sales Growth

Management plans to hire two additional sales staff to support sales in fiscal 2025 to increase product turn at retail stores and increase points of distribution. The staff are anticipated to join the Company in July 2024.

Marketing VITALITY to Retailers and Consumers

During Q1, VITALITY exhibited at three significant industry tradeshows and co-hosted consumer seminars. Consumer seminars have been unavailable at key retailers since the pandemic began in March 2020. The Company met with prospective retailer buyers at Natural Products Expo West in California (March 2024), CHFA NOW in Vancouver (April 2024) and SENPA Healthfest in Dallas, Texas (April 2024). VITALITY had its first Whole Foods Markets national endcap in Canada in April 2024.

Winner of a Delicious Living Award – Consumer Choice – Children's Health

The prestigious Delicious Living award, which is recognized as the leading award in the natural health industry in the United States, was awarded to VITALITY Magnesium + Chamomile for Kids at Natural Products Expo West. This is VITALITY's first recognition with a Delicious Living award.

The Company's condensed interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three months ended April 30, 2024 and 2023 are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

About Vitality

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured in Canada and currently sold in natural health stores and online, the products are non-GMO and third party tested for quality. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products. To view our products, visit: www.vitality.ca.

Contact : For further information, please contact: Vitality Products Inc., Cheryl A. Grant, President and CEO, (604) 591-1322, [email protected]