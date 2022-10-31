VITALITY ADDS 25 STORES AND WINS 11th ALIVE AWARD FOR RETAILER FAVOURITE - WOMEN'S PRODUCT

TSXV Trading Symbol: VPI

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Vitality Products Inc. (TSXV: VPI) (the "Company" or "Vitality") is pleased to announce its line of award-winning vitamins and supplements are now available in an additional 25 stores in North America. Vitality is focused on sales growth by adding more points of distribution and reaching new customers both instore and online. Vitality attended CHFA NOW in Toronto (September 17-18) and Natural Products Expo East in Philadelphia (September 29-October 1) to meet with current and prospect retailers, national distributors and our US broker.

Vitality Announces 18 new stores in Canada and 7 in the United States :

18 New Locations in Canada

Calgary Co-op has listed 10 SKUs at 18 locations in Calgary and surrounding areas; Calgary Co-op is one of the largest retail co-operatives in North America with 440,000 members, 3,850 employees, and annual sales of $1.2 billion. The 10 SKUs listed include: Power Iron + Organic Spirulina (30 and 60 vcap), Daily Iron + Organic Spirulina (60 vcap), Time Release Super Multi (60 Tab), Time Release B Complex + Vitamin C 600 mg (30 and 60 Tab), Relax+ (60 Tab), Trace Minerals + Chlorella (30 and 90 vcaps), and Vitality GLOW Collagen + Cranberry (200 Grams). For store locations visit: https://www.calgarycoop.com/health/natural-choice/vitamins-and-minerals/).

7 New Locations in United States

Vitality is now available for purchase at seven (7) new locations in the United States including six GNC stores (www.gnc.com) and Harvest Market in Fort Bragg, California. The GNC stores are located in: Brandon, Florida; Sarasota, Florida; North Port, Florida; Washington, Pennsylvania; Greensburg, Pennsylvania and California, Maryland. All six stores carry Power Iron + Spirulina, Magnesium + Chamomile powder for Adults, and the Vitality GLOW line: Marine Collagen + Biotin, Marine Collagen + Rose and Collagen + Cranberry.

"We are excited to work with 25 new stores and reach new customers," said Cheryl Grant, President & CEO. "The start of industry tradeshows opened doors to meet with retailers to introduce our fantastic line of products in both Canada and now in the US."

Vitality Wins 11th alive Award

Vitality is thrilled to announce it has received an alive Award for Retailer Favourite – Women's Product (Bronze) for Power Iron + Organic Spirulina. Vitality was one of 9 nominated in the category. The Company has previously received 10 alive Awards including Retailer and Consumer Favourite for Best New Supplement and Women's Product. Each year, alive announces the best of the natural health industry in Canada as voted on by retailers and consumers.

"Winning an alive Award from retailers is gratifying as Vitality is young in the market and making a difference in women's lives; we are grateful for their support," adds Cheryl Grant. "It has been an exciting month to connect with retailers and hear the response to Vitality. We will continue to build on the momentum as we enter the key sales months for vitamins and supplements."

About Vitality

Visit our Investor site: investinvitality.com

VITALITY® is an award-winning line of clean vitamins and supplements, marketed to natural health retailers and health and wellness conscious consumers. Manufactured in BC, Canada and currently sold in over 600 natural health stores in Canada and the United States, and online direct to customers. Following the proven success of the line through repeat orders and same store sales growth, the Company is focused on expanding distribution and growing sales in-store and online; evaluating, researching and developing new products for future distribution; and exploring new markets for its products. To view Vitality's products, visit: www.vitality.ca

For further information: Vitality Products Inc., Cheryl A. Grant, President and CEO, (604) 591-1322, [email protected]