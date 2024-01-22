Vistex Mourns the Passing of Vistex Founder, CEO and Chief Architect Sanjay Shah

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., Jan. 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- Vistex announced today the unexpected passing of Vistex Founder, CEO and Chief Architect Sanjay Shah. Sanjay Shah and Raju Datla, President of Vistex, were seriously injured in a tragic accident that occurred at a company event on January 18, 2024. Vistex confirms that Sanjay Shah has passed, and Raju Datla remains in hospital.

The company's heartfelt thoughts and condolences are with Sanjay's family and all those who knew Sanjay in both professional and personal capacities. Sanjay Shah was an extraordinary leader whose presence permeated the working life of every associate and colleague at Vistex. His leadership and presence were truly unique; Sanjay will be sorely missed by all.

At this time, our focus is on mourning Sanjay. Further communication will be provided after the official mourning period is over.

About Sanjay Shah

Sanjay Shah's bootstrap story began when he left Mumbai, India to attend Lehigh University's business school, where he earned his MBA in 1989 at the age of 21. He held positions at PricewaterhouseCoopers and General Motors before moving to Germany to work for software giant SAP.

After departing from SAP, he founded Vistex, and over two and a half decades, Vistex has expanded operations globally and broadened its portfolio across 15 industries. As a self-made entrepreneur, Shah had a deep-felt desire to give back. As part of Vistex's corporate social responsibility initiatives, Shah formed the Vistex Foundation, which provides grants to nonprofits focusing on health, education, and basic needs programming, as well as Vistex Endeavor, an employee-focused charity encouraging company-wide volunteerism.

An impassioned lifelong learner, Shah donated $5 million to Lehigh University to establish the Vistex Institute for Executive Learning and Research. In 2020, the Vistex Hospital was opened in Bihar, India, serving the community with primary and secondary care; and in recent years, the hospital was recognized as a national model Covid-19 facility.

