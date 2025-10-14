VisionWave Holdings Forms Advisory Board to Enhance Corporate Governance, Transparency, and Strategic Execution

Appoints Former UK Member of Parliament and National Security Leader Ben Everitt as Founding Advisor

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGM: VWAV), a defense-technology and AI-driven sensing company, today announced the creation of its Advisory Board, reinforcing the Company's commitment to professional governance, global transparency, and strategic depth. The new body will guide VisionWave's leadership on defense innovation, policy engagement, and international expansion.

As part of this initiative, Ben Everitt, former Member of the UK Parliament and senior national-security policymaker, has been appointed as a founding member of the Advisory Board. Mr. Everitt brings more than 20 years of high-level experience spanning defense, intelligence, and technology policy, including service on the UK National Security Bill Committee, the Armed Forces Parliamentary Scheme, and leadership roles at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) and Deloitte.

"The establishment of our Advisory Board underscores VisionWave's evolution into a mature, globally oriented organization," said Noam Kenig, CEO of VisionWave Holdings Inc. "Our goal is to combine technological excellence with institutional discipline. The Advisory Board strengthens that commitment -- ensuring transparency, accountability, and access to world-class strategic thinking."

The Advisory Board, formalized under a charter approved by VisionWave's Board of Directors, will provide independent oversight and specialized insight on technology, defense partnerships, regulatory compliance, and risk management. It is designed to complement the Company's existing corporate governance structure and accelerate the execution of its mission: advancing AI-powered sensing and autonomous defense systems across allied domains.

"VisionWave represents the future of intelligent defense infrastructure," said Ben Everitt. "I'm proud to join its leadership in developing technologies that strengthen resilience and operational awareness for our partners worldwide."

VisionWave expects to expand its Advisory Board in the coming months with additional appointees from the global defense, technology, and government sectors, further solidifying its professional foundation and stakeholder transparency.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NasdaqGM: VWAV) develops and commercializes next-generation defense technologies integrating AI-based sensing, radar, and autonomous systems for air, land, and maritime applications. The Company's mission is to enhance situational awareness, safety, and decision-making for government, defense, and commercial customers worldwide.

