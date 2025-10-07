VisionWave Holdings Added to S&P Total Market Index (TMI)

Inclusion Recognizes VisionWave's Growth and Expanding Market Presence

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ -- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), a developer of advanced sensing, defense, and AI-driven technologies, today announced that the company has been added to the S&P Total Market Index (TMI), effective September 22, 2025, according to a formal confirmation received from S&P Dow Jones Indices (Case No. 00880418).

The S&P TMI is one of the broadest equity benchmarks published by S&P Dow Jones Indices, encompassing all major U.S. companies with readily available float-adjusted market capitalization data. Inclusion in the index reflects VisionWave's qualification under S&P's eligibility methodology and marks a key milestone in the company's continued growth and market recognition.

"Being included in the S&P Total Market Index is another important validation of VisionWave's progress and visibility in the U.S. capital markets," said Doug Davis, Executive Chairman of VisionWave Holdings. "This milestone not only broadens our exposure to institutional investors but also reflects our team's dedication to executing our strategic roadmap in defense, AI, and sensing innovation."

VisionWave's inclusion became effective on September 22, 2025, as confirmed by S&P Dow Jones Indices on October 5, 2025. The company continues to execute on its mission to commercialize advanced sensing systems for defense and civilian applications, leveraging proprietary radar, photonics, and AI technologies.

About VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

VisionWave (Nasdaq: VWAV) is a defense technology company specializing in AI-powered sensing, on-edge autonomy, and threat-response systems. The Company's portfolio includes super-resolution radar, multispectral/RF imaging, and the Evolved Intelligence™ (EI) engine for real-time, on-device perception, prediction, and control across air, land, and sea.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including but not limited to statements regarding potential integrations, NRE customization, program pursuits, purchases of evaluation samples, and future performance. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to additional testing and qualification, export and other regulatory approvals, contract negotiations, funding, competitive pressures, technological changes, market conditions, and other factors described in VisionWave's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing herein guarantees future results; VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Investor Contact: [email protected] Website: https://www.vwav.inc

SOURCE VisionWave Holdings, Inc