VisionWave Brings Defense Drone Tech to Latin America as SolarDrone Expands Platform With Junko Solar Acquisition

VWAV, LMT, AVAV, NOC, and RTX as Autonomous Defense and Dual-Use Drone Markets Accelerate

USANewsGroup.com News Commentary

Issued on behalf of VisionWave Holdings, Inc.

Companies mentioned in this article: VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV), Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX)

Key Takeaways:

VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV) conducted technology briefings with government representatives in Latin America regarding homeland security and public safety drone applications.

SolarDrone Ltd., VisionWave's wholly owned subsidiary, has entered into an agreement to acquire a 51% controlling interest in Junko Solar Ltd. for $204,000, appointing its founder Amos Cohen as CEO of SolarDrone.

The global defense drone market continues to expand as governments in Latin America and other emerging regions evaluate autonomous aerial systems for border monitoring, disaster response, and emergency management.

VisionWave's dual-market strategy connects defense innovation with civilian infrastructure applications across its autonomous systems platform.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- The global market for autonomous aerial systems is entering a new phase of expansion. Governments across Latin America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia are increasingly evaluating advanced drone technologies for critical missions ranging from border security to disaster response and environmental monitoring. The convergence of AI-driven analytics, real-time ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) capabilities, and compact autonomous platforms is reshaping how nations approach homeland security -- and the defense companies with dual-use technology platforms are best positioned to capture that demand.

That shift is creating opportunities for companies like VisionWave Holdings, which is actively demonstrating its autonomous systems portfolio to government stakeholders in emerging markets while simultaneously expanding its commercial infrastructure platform through strategic acquisitions.

VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV) -- Drone Technology Presentations to Latin American Governments and SolarDrone Platform Expansion - VisionWave Holdings (NASDAQ: VWAV) announced that, as part of its broader international market development efforts, the Company recently conducted technology briefings and product presentations with government representatives in Latin America regarding potential homeland security and public safety applications of advanced unmanned aerial technologies.

The discussions were intended to introduce VisionWave's expanding autonomous systems portfolio and demonstrate technologies designed to support a range of operational scenarios including border monitoring, disaster response, emergency management, aerial surveillance, and public safety operations. During these presentations, VisionWave showcased technologies developed within its ecosystem, including specialized aerial payload systems developed by SolarDrone and compact ISR platforms developed by VisionWave portfolio companies.

VisionWave believes that several regions in Latin America may represent emerging markets for advanced aerial technologies supporting public safety, environmental monitoring, infrastructure protection, and emergency response. The Company noted that the engagements were informational and exploratory in nature and do not represent procurement decisions, commercial agreements, or commitments by any government authority.

Separately, VisionWave announced that its wholly owned subsidiary SolarDrone Ltd. has entered into an agreement to acquire a 51% controlling interest in Junko Solar Ltd., an Israeli company specializing in solar panel maintenance and cleaning services. The transaction is valued at $204,000 based on an agreed company valuation of $400,000, structured in three staged payments. Junko Solar founder Amos Cohen has been appointed Chief Executive Officer and Director of SolarDrone Ltd.

VisionWave's autonomous systems strategy is designed to integrate aerial platforms, specialized payload technologies, and infrastructure intelligence capabilities into a unified technology ecosystem supporting both government and commercial markets. The Company believes that combining aerial sensing technologies with infrastructure monitoring and maintenance capabilities positions VisionWave to address a growing global demand for integrated solutions across security, environmental monitoring, and critical infrastructure sectors.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for VisionWave Holdings at: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/11/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-potentially-relevant-in-2025-26/

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) -- Leading the Defense Drone and Autonomous Systems Market

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) continues to expand its autonomous systems portfolio with programs spanning tactical drones, long-endurance unmanned platforms, and AI-driven mission systems. The company's Skunk Works division has been at the forefront of developing next-generation autonomous capabilities for the U.S. Department of Defense, including collaborative combat aircraft and counter-drone systems. Lockheed's broad international defense relationships and established presence in Latin American markets position it to capture growing government demand for border security and surveillance technologies across the region.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) -- Small UAS Market Leader Expanding Global Footprint

AeroVironment (NASDAQ: AVAV) reported fiscal Q2 2026 revenue of $198.6 million and continues to see robust demand for its Switchblade loitering munition systems and Puma tactical ISR platforms. The company's small unmanned aerial systems have become standard-issue reconnaissance tools for allied military forces worldwide, and AeroVironment has been actively expanding its international sales channels to meet growing demand from governments evaluating drone-based security solutions. The company's backlog remains at record levels, driven by new contract awards and repeat orders from existing allied defense customers.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) -- Autonomous Systems and High-Altitude ISR Dominance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC) remains a dominant force in high-altitude, long-endurance unmanned systems through its Global Hawk and Triton programs, which provide persistent wide-area surveillance for U.S. and allied forces. The company reported 2025 full-year sales of $41.3 billion and has continued to invest in next-generation autonomous platforms. Northrop's expertise in sensor integration, AI-enabled mission processing, and networked autonomous operations supports the broader industry trend of deploying drone-based ISR capabilities for both traditional defense and dual-use homeland security missions.

RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) -- Counter-Drone Systems and Sensor Technology Leadership

RTX Corporation (NYSE: RTX) continues to advance its position in the drone and counter-drone technology markets through its Raytheon and Collins Aerospace divisions. The company has secured multiple contracts for counter-UAS systems designed to protect critical infrastructure and military installations from hostile drone threats. RTX's sensor and electronic warfare technologies are increasingly being adapted for dual-use applications including border protection and critical infrastructure monitoring. The company's 2025 revenue exceeded $82 billion, with growing international demand for its advanced sensor and autonomous systems capabilities.

SOURCE: https://usanewsgroup.com/2025/09/11/the-ai-defense-technology-developments-potentially-relevant-in-2025-26/

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