VAL-D'OR, QC, Dec. 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Vision Lithium Inc. (TSXV: VLI) (OTCQB: ABEPF) (FSE: 1AJ2) (the "Company" or "Vision Lithium") is pleased to announce the closing of its acquisition (the "Transaction") of a 100% undivided interest in 215 contiguous mining claims in the province of Quebec, Canada from four different vendor groups, which, together with an additional 105 claims staked by the Company, will be collectively referred to as the Cadillac lithium property (the "Property"). The Transaction was completed pursuant to the terms and conditions of the definitive property purchase agreements entered into between the parties, previously announced on December 1, 2021. The claims acquired from the vendors cover 12,331 hectares (123 km2) and, together with the claims staked by the Company, the Property comprises a total of 320 claims covering 18,378 hectares (184 km2). The Property is located approximately 10 km south of the historic mining town of Cadillac and approximately halfway between the major mining centres of Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d'Or, in the province of Quebec.

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including lithium and copper in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals with a deep understanding of the battery materials market, which is driven by lithium-ion batteries. Vision Lithium is committed to discovering new, world-class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with the Cadillac lithium property, its Godslith lithium property located in Manitoba, the Sirmac lithium property and the Dôme Lemieux porphyry/skarn copper-zinc property, both located in Quebec, and its skarn and breccia polymetallic Red Brook and Benjamin properties in Northern New Brunswick.

