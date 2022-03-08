The claims acquired from the vendors cover 2,315.5 hectares (23 km 2 ) and, together with the claims staked by the Company, the Property comprises a total of 71 claims covering 4,109.7 hectares (41km 2 ). Two additional claims staked by the Company have not yet been granted. The Property is located approximately 55 km south of Val-d'Or, Quebec and 75 km south-east of the Company's Cadillac Lithium property ( Figure 1 ). The Property is easily accessible year-round by way of well-maintained roads. Property prospecting in 2021 suggests the presence of numerous pegmatitic dikes. No historical exploration for lithium is recorded.

Yves Rougerie, President & CEO commented, "The Decelles claims are an interesting addition to our growing portfolio of lithium properties. The Property is located south of Val d'Or along well maintained secondary roads, ensuring easy access for logistics, materials and qualified manpower. Since our acquisition of the 332-claim Cadillac property, almost 1,300 new claims have been staked by third parties to the East, South and West of our property. The Decelles claims are located at the eastern end of this recent staking frenzy. The whole area is underlain by the Pontiac sediments which are intruded by a wide variety of intrusives. These suites of intrusives are the likely sources of the numerous pegmatites. Differentiating lithium, or LCT dikes, is the job at hand. The Decelles property itself is host to numerous large pegmatitic dikes. No previous exploration for lithium is recorded in the area. We plan to explore the Property starting by prospecting, sampling and analyzing as many pegmatitic outcrops as possible after the thaw. However, a property-wide close-spaced high-resolution airborne magnetic survey (MAG) will be completed in the month ahead."

Vision Lithium Inc.

Vision Lithium Inc. is a junior exploration company focused on exploring and developing high quality mineral assets including lithium and copper in Canada. The Company is led by skilled and qualified mineral exploration experts and business professionals with a deep understanding of the battery materials market, which is driven by lithium-ion batteries. Vision Lithium is committed to discovering new, world-class assets and bringing these assets to production, starting with its Godslith lithium property located in Manitoba; the Cadillac lithium property; the Sirmac lithium property and the Dôme Lemieux porphyry/skarn copper-zinc property, both located in Quebec; and its skarn and breccia polymetallic Red Brook and Benjamin properties in Northern New Brunswick.

