Visible Gold Mines Grants Options

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, July 2, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD) (FRANKFURT: 3V41) announces that its Board of Directors has today granted, subject to regulatory approval, including that the TSX Venture Exchange, stock options in respect of 600,000 common shares to Visible Gold Mines' four directors and three consultants. The options were granted pursuant to Visible Gold Mines' stock option plan. The exercise price of the options is $0.08, equal to the closing price of Visible Gold Mines' common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on Friday June 28, 2019. The options expire on July 2, 2029 and vested immediately.

About Visible Gold Mines Inc.

Visible Gold Mines is a corporation focused on gold in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt in Canada. The Corporation has 21,089,339 common shares outstanding.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the release.

