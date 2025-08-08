VISIBLE GOLD MINES APPOINTS VERONIQUE LABERGE AS NEW CFO

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Aug. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD) (Frankfurt: 3V41) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Veronique Laberge as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. Ms. Laberge will replace the current CFO per interim, Martin Dallaire. Mr. Dallaire remains as Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

Ms. Veronique Laberge is a chartered professional accountant and holder of the title of auditor. With more than 19 years of experience in professional practice, she specialized in certification mandates, general accounting and has been working as a fractional CFO for multiple public and private companies since 2018.

The Board of Directors of the Corporation wishes to welcome Ms Veronique Laberge.

About Visible Gold Mines

Visible Gold Mines is a corporation focused on gold in the Chibougamau area and lithium in the James Bay region in the province of Québec. Visible Gold Mines has 37,155,164 common shares issued and outstanding.

