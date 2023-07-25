The iconic brand unveils a new look and feel with more affordable options for everyone, making them the obvious choice

TORONTO, July 25, 2023 /CNW/ - The Virgin brand has always had a reputation for being disruptive, and today Virgin Plus demonstrates to Canadians why it is the obvious choice for mobile, internet and TV services. With a fresh new look and more affordable service offerings, Virgin Plus is ready to welcome new Members from coast to coast, including those new to Canada, starting today.

These service offerings include the introduction of unlimited nationwide rate plans and 5G network capabilities for Members across Canada, and join the already-stacked lineup of affordable Virgin Plus service offerings including high speed internet and app-based TV service for Members in Ontario and Québec. Members across the country can now get unlimited nationwide rate plans and access to 5G at an affordable price with no zones.

Also, since it's inception in 2010, Virgin Plus has been rewarding Members with Member Benefits, Canada's #1 Telco rewards program1, and saving them up to $1,0002 with deals on food, fashion, entertainment and travel. And with new partners being added all the time, Members are getting the best value for their money on everyday purchases. Plus, with new Member Mondays offers, Members get bonus deals every Monday from national partners like The Source, Walmart, and Uber.

"With prices increasing on almost everything, we're all looking for affordable options, especially when it comes to the things we can't live without like our phones and internet. Virgin Plus understood the assignment and is delivering (obviously) – we're introducing more affordable service offerings that fit everyone's needs and budget. With new unlimited nationwide rate plans and new 5G network access, on a leading network that is both larger and faster than Freedom Mobile and Fido, we're demonstrating exactly why we are the obvious choice."

- Claire Gillies, Head of Marketing at Virgin Plus

And, obviously, Virgin Plus has an awesome new nationwide brand campaign kicking off today with a fresh new look, and featuring the latest affordable offerings. What makes it even more awesome, the campaign is featured in five different languages – English, French, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese and Hinglish – and includes the likes of celebrity spokespeople Andre Braugher, Antoine Vézina and Patrick Chen aka 'Tarzan'. Check out the new ad spots on YouTube.

"Virgin Plus has awesome plans, products and benefits that are affordable for everyone looking for quality service at a great price, whether young or old, single or part of a family, born in Canada or newcomers calling Canada home. Our new nationwide brand campaign speaks to everyone and positions Virgin Plus as the obvious choice. With a fresh new look, we're evolving with our Members and looking to attract new ones."

- Devorah Lithwick, Head of Brand at Virgin Plus

To learn more about Virgin Plus and its offerings, including the new unlimited nationwide plan and Member Benefits, please visit virginplus.ca.

About Virgin Plus

Virgin Plus is mobile, plus internet, plus TV, plus so much more. At Virgin Plus, you're more than a customer – you're a Member. We've got unlimited nationwide 5G data plans at an affordable price, hot new and pre-loved phones, and awesome customer service. Eligible residents in Ontario and Québec can get unlimited internet at fast speeds. Plus, with Virgin Plus TV you can get the hottest live and on demand content to watch anytime, anywhere. Members also save on everyday food, fashion, entertainment and travel purchases with Member Benefits – Canada's #1 Telco rewards program.

Virgin Plus goes beyond keeping you connected by investing in programs that support the education, career, and mental health of underprivileged youth and youth in transition. Through our partnerships, we're ensuring that today's youth are on the path toward a bright future.

