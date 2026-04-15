A company specializing in combustion systems, industrial electricity and instrumentation

An acquisition that aligns with the growth strategy in the industrial sector in Canada

MONTRÉAL, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ - VINCI Energies has just acquired Technigaz, a company based in Bécancour (Quebec, Canada). Founded in 1994 and specializing in combustion systems, Technigaz has gradually expanded its expertise to include industrial electricity and piping.

Its services include:

Control and combustion systems for natural gas, propane, oxygen, and hydrogen;

Industrial maintenance and modernization work in electrical systems and instrumentation;

Manufacturing, repair, and installation of industrial piping;

A comprehensive range of industrial automation services, from system design to commissioning.

With the integration of Technigaz's operations, VINCI Energies is expanding its portfolio of industrial solutions in Quebec and establishing a presence near one of the province's largest industrial and port complexes.

About VINCI Energies

In a constantly changing world, VINCI Energies is contributing to the environmental transition by driving two major shifts: digital transformation and the energy transition. Its teams deploy customized, multi-disciplinary technologies and solutions, from design through construction, operation, and maintenance. Deeply rooted in their local communities, agile, and innovative, its 2,200 companies are at the heart of their clients' energy choices, infrastructure, and processes, making them more reliable, efficient, and sustainable every day. VINCI Energies strives for comprehensive performance that cares for the planet, benefits people, and supports communities.

2025: €21.6 billion (revenue) // 109,000 employees // 2,200 companies // 60 countries

www.vinci-energies.com

www.theagilityeffect.com

SOURCE VINCI Energies

VINCI Energies Contact Information in Canada: Pauline LE COZ: +1 (514) 214-4387, [email protected]