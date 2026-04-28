A distinctive design for a rapidly evolving market

MIRABEL, QC, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Vinci Aviation, a business aviation agency based in Mirabel, unveils the new corporate livery of its Learjet 45, registered C-FHCW. This announcement comes at a time of strong demand growth, as companies and decision-makers rethink how they travel.

A distinctive visual signature, designed to stand out

Vinci Aviation's new livery (CNW Group/Vinci Aviation)

Designed in collaboration with Lila Design, the new livery takes a refined yet bold approach. The design plays with perspective and light, offering a different reading of the aircraft depending on the viewing angle. A visual signature that reflects Vinci Aviation's DNA: precision, elegance, and control.

"We were looking for a clean design, capable of evolving visually depending on the point of view. It's always a pleasure to work with this firm, and the result perfectly reflects our identity."

-- Juliette Prud'Homme, Director of Sales, Vinci Aviation

An optimized presence between Montreal and Toronto

Vinci Aviation offers its clients two Learjet 45 aircraft strategically positioned, one based in the Montreal region and the other accessible from Toronto. This configuration reduces repositioning time, increases actual aircraft availability, and ensures rapid response capability across Canada's two primary business markets.

Flight operations are conducted by Nolinor Aviation, ensuring high standards of safety, reliability, and performance.

A shifting market environment, creating new opportunities

Despite the significant increase in fuel costs, Vinci Aviation has seen a notable rise in demand over recent months. Disruptions at several U.S. airports have accelerated a shift in mindset, with clients becoming increasingly sensitive to issues of safety, predictability, and time control.

In this context, business aviation is emerging as a strategic lever. It eliminates delays, reduces exposure to uncertainty, and gives decision-makers back control over their travel.

Growth aligned with evolving market expectations

Under the leadership of Juliette Prud'Homme, Director of Sales, Vinci Aviation has doubled its business volume. This growth is built on an offering structured around three pillars: availability, personalization, and reliability.

To ensure continuity of operations, Bianca Martel, Client Experience Manager, will step in during Juliette Prud'Homme's maternity leave. Clients will continue to receive the same level of service and support, without interruption.

A frictionless offering, designed for decision-makers

Available around the clock, Vinci Aviation supports its clients at every stage, from planning to return. Coverage extends across Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean.

Our goal is clear: eliminate friction, secure every journey, and optimize the time of those who can't afford the unexpected.

Our teams are available 24/7 to respond quickly. Contact us.

About Vinci Aviation

Founded in 2012, Vinci Aviation is a private air transport agency based in Mirabel, Quebec. The company offers turnkey solutions for businesses, organizations, and individuals, covering all aspects of travel: aviation, accommodation, ground transportation, and related services. Flight operations are conducted by Nolinor Aviation.

SOURCE Vinci Aviation

Media Contact: Karyane Boisjoli-Desjardins, BDK Agence, 1503 Bd Michèle-Bohec Suite 205, Blainville, QC J7C 0Y4, 514 236-0501, [email protected]